Dataflow BigQuery to ClickHouse template

The BigQuery to ClickHouse template is a batch pipeline that ingests data from BigQuery table into ClickHouse table. The template can either read the entire table or read specific records using a provided query.

The source BigQuery table must exist.

The target ClickHouse table must exist.

The ClickHouse host Must be accessible from the Dataflow worker machines.

Parameter Name Parameter Description Required Notes jdbcUrl The ClickHouse JDBC URL in the format jdbc:clickhouse://<host>:<port>/<schema> . ✅ Don't add the username and password as JDBC options. Any other JDBC option could be added at the end of the JDBC URL. For ClickHouse Cloud users, add ssl=true&sslmode=NONE to the jdbcUrl . clickHouseUsername The ClickHouse username to authenticate with. ✅ clickHousePassword The ClickHouse password to authenticate with. ✅ clickHouseTable The target ClickHouse table name to insert the data to. ✅ maxInsertBlockSize The maximum block size for insertion, if we control the creation of blocks for insertion (ClickHouseIO option). A ClickHouseIO option. insertDistributedSync If setting is enabled, insert query into distributed waits until data will be sent to all nodes in cluster. (ClickHouseIO option). A ClickHouseIO option. insertQuorum For INSERT queries in the replicated table, wait writing for the specified number of replicas and linearize the addition of the data. 0 - disabled. A ClickHouseIO option. This setting is disabled in default server settings. insertDeduplicate For INSERT queries in the replicated table, specifies that deduplication of inserting blocks should be performed. A ClickHouseIO option. maxRetries Maximum number of retries per insert. A ClickHouseIO option. InputTableSpec The BigQuery table to read from. Specify either inputTableSpec or query . When both are set, the query parameter takes precedence. Example: <BIGQUERY_PROJECT>:<DATASET_NAME>.<INPUT_TABLE> . Reads data directly from BigQuery storage using the BigQuery Storage Read API. Be aware of the Storage Read API limitations. outputDeadletterTable The BigQuery table for messages that failed to reach the output table. If a table doesn't exist, it is created during pipeline execution. If not specified, <outputTableSpec>_error_records is used. For example, <PROJECT_ID>:<DATASET_NAME>.<DEADLETTER_TABLE> . query The SQL query to use to read data from BigQuery. If the BigQuery dataset is in a different project than the Dataflow job, specify the full dataset name in the SQL query, for example: <PROJECT_ID>.<DATASET_NAME>.<TABLE_NAME> . Defaults to GoogleSQL unless useLegacySql is true. You must specify either inputTableSpec or query . If you set both parameters, the template uses the query parameter. Example: SELECT * FROM sampledb.sample_table . useLegacySql Set to true to use legacy SQL. This parameter only applies when using the query parameter. Defaults to false . queryLocation Needed when reading from an authorized view without the underlying table's permission. For example, US . queryTempDataset Set an existing dataset to create the temporary table to store the results of the query. For example, temp_dataset . KMSEncryptionKey If reading from BigQuery using the query source, use this Cloud KMS key to encrypt any temporary tables created. For example, projects/your-project/locations/global/keyRings/your-keyring/cryptoKeys/your-key .

Note All ClickHouseIO parameters default values could be found in ClickHouseIO Apache Beam Connector

In order to effectively load the BigQuery dataset to ClickHouse, and a column infestation process is conducted with the following phases:

The templates build a schema object based on the target ClickHouse table. The templates iterate over the BigQuery dataset, and tried to match between column based on their names.

Info Having said that, your BigQuery dataset (either table or query) must have the exact same column names as your ClickHouse target table.

The BigQuery types are converted based on your ClickHouse table definition. Therefore, the above table lists the recommended mapping you should have in your target ClickHouse table (for a given BigQuery table/query):

The BigQuery to ClickHouse template is available for execution via the Google Cloud CLI.

Note Be sure to review this document, and specifically the above sections, to fully understand the template's configuration requirements and prerequisites.

If not already installed, install the gcloud CLI.

CLI. Follow the Before you begin section in this guide to set up the required configurations, settings, and permissions for running the DataFlow template.

Use the gcloud dataflow flex-template run command to run a Dataflow job that uses the Flex Template.

Below is an example of the command:

Job Name: The text following the run keyword is the unique job name.

The text following the keyword is the unique job name. Template File: The JSON file specified by --template-file-gcs-location defines the template structure and details about the accepted parameters. The mention file path is public and ready to use.

The JSON file specified by defines the template structure and details about the accepted parameters. The mention file path is public and ready to use. Parameters: Parameters are separated by commas. For string-based parameters, enclose the values in double quotes.

After running the command, you should see a response similar to the following:

Navigate to the Dataflow Jobs tab in your Google Cloud Console to monitor the status of the job. You’ll find the job details, including progress and any errors:

This error occurs when ClickHouse runs out of memory while processing large batches of data. To resolve this issue:

Increase the instance resources: Upgrade your ClickHouse server to a larger instance with more memory to handle the data processing load.

Decrease the batch size: Adjust the batch size in your Dataflow job configuration to send smaller chunks of data to ClickHouse, reducing memory consumption per batch. These changes might help balance resource usage during data ingestion.

The template's source code is available in ClickHouse's DataflowTemplates fork.