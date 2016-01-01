Skip to main content
Dataflow BigQuery to ClickHouse template

The BigQuery to ClickHouse template is a batch pipeline that ingests data from BigQuery table into ClickHouse table. The template can either read the entire table or read specific records using a provided query.

Pipeline requirements

  • The source BigQuery table must exist.
  • The target ClickHouse table must exist.
  • The ClickHouse host Must be accessible from the Dataflow worker machines.

Template Parameters



Parameter NameParameter DescriptionRequiredNotes
jdbcUrlThe ClickHouse JDBC URL in the format jdbc:clickhouse://<host>:<port>/<schema>.Don't add the username and password as JDBC options. Any other JDBC option could be added at the end of the JDBC URL. For ClickHouse Cloud users, add ssl=true&sslmode=NONE to the jdbcUrl.
clickHouseUsernameThe ClickHouse username to authenticate with.
clickHousePasswordThe ClickHouse password to authenticate with.
clickHouseTableThe target ClickHouse table name to insert the data to.
maxInsertBlockSizeThe maximum block size for insertion, if we control the creation of blocks for insertion (ClickHouseIO option).A ClickHouseIO option.
insertDistributedSyncIf setting is enabled, insert query into distributed waits until data will be sent to all nodes in cluster. (ClickHouseIO option).A ClickHouseIO option.
insertQuorumFor INSERT queries in the replicated table, wait writing for the specified number of replicas and linearize the addition of the data. 0 - disabled.A ClickHouseIO option. This setting is disabled in default server settings.
insertDeduplicateFor INSERT queries in the replicated table, specifies that deduplication of inserting blocks should be performed.A ClickHouseIO option.
maxRetriesMaximum number of retries per insert.A ClickHouseIO option.
InputTableSpecThe BigQuery table to read from. Specify either inputTableSpec or query. When both are set, the query parameter takes precedence. Example: <BIGQUERY_PROJECT>:<DATASET_NAME>.<INPUT_TABLE>.Reads data directly from BigQuery storage using the BigQuery Storage Read API. Be aware of the Storage Read API limitations.
outputDeadletterTableThe BigQuery table for messages that failed to reach the output table. If a table doesn't exist, it is created during pipeline execution. If not specified, <outputTableSpec>_error_records is used. For example, <PROJECT_ID>:<DATASET_NAME>.<DEADLETTER_TABLE>.
queryThe SQL query to use to read data from BigQuery. If the BigQuery dataset is in a different project than the Dataflow job, specify the full dataset name in the SQL query, for example: <PROJECT_ID>.<DATASET_NAME>.<TABLE_NAME>. Defaults to GoogleSQL unless useLegacySql is true.You must specify either inputTableSpec or query. If you set both parameters, the template uses the query parameter. Example: SELECT * FROM sampledb.sample_table.
useLegacySqlSet to true to use legacy SQL. This parameter only applies when using the query parameter. Defaults to false.
queryLocationNeeded when reading from an authorized view without the underlying table's permission. For example, US.
queryTempDatasetSet an existing dataset to create the temporary table to store the results of the query. For example, temp_dataset.
KMSEncryptionKeyIf reading from BigQuery using the query source, use this Cloud KMS key to encrypt any temporary tables created. For example, projects/your-project/locations/global/keyRings/your-keyring/cryptoKeys/your-key.
Note

All ClickHouseIO parameters default values could be found in ClickHouseIO Apache Beam Connector

Source and Target Tables Schema

In order to effectively load the BigQuery dataset to ClickHouse, and a column infestation process is conducted with the following phases:

  1. The templates build a schema object based on the target ClickHouse table.
  2. The templates iterate over the BigQuery dataset, and tried to match between column based on their names.

Info

Having said that, your BigQuery dataset (either table or query) must have the exact same column names as your ClickHouse target table.

Data Types Mapping

The BigQuery types are converted based on your ClickHouse table definition. Therefore, the above table lists the recommended mapping you should have in your target ClickHouse table (for a given BigQuery table/query):

BigQuery TypeClickHouse TypeNotes
Array TypeArray TypeThe inner type must be one of the supported primitive data types listed in this table.
Boolean TypeBool Type
Date TypeDate Type
Datetime TypeDatetime TypeWorks as well with Enum8, Enum16 and FixedString.
String TypeString TypeIn BigQuery all Int types (INT, SMALLINT, INTEGER, BIGINT, TINYINT, BYTEINT) are aliases to INT64. We recommend you setting in ClickHouse the right Integer size, as the template will convert the column based on the defined column type (Int8, Int16, Int32, Int64).
Numeric - Integer TypesInteger TypesIn BigQuery all Int types (INT, SMALLINT, INTEGER, BIGINT, TINYINT, BYTEINT) are aliases to INT64. We recommend you setting in ClickHouse the right Integer size, as the template will convert the column based on the defined column type (Int8, Int16, Int32, Int64). The template will also convert unassigned Int types if used in ClickHouse table (UInt8, UInt16, UInt32, UInt64).
Numeric - Float TypesFloat TypesSupported ClickHouse types: Float32 and Float64

Running the Template

The BigQuery to ClickHouse template is available for execution via the Google Cloud CLI.

Note

Be sure to review this document, and specifically the above sections, to fully understand the template's configuration requirements and prerequisites.

Install & Configure gcloud CLI

  • If not already installed, install the gcloud CLI.
  • Follow the Before you begin section in this guide to set up the required configurations, settings, and permissions for running the DataFlow template.

Run Command

Use the gcloud dataflow flex-template run command to run a Dataflow job that uses the Flex Template.

Below is an example of the command:

Command Breakdown

  • Job Name: The text following the run keyword is the unique job name.
  • Template File: The JSON file specified by --template-file-gcs-location defines the template structure and details about the accepted parameters. The mention file path is public and ready to use.
  • Parameters: Parameters are separated by commas. For string-based parameters, enclose the values in double quotes.

Expected Response

After running the command, you should see a response similar to the following:

Monitor the Job

Navigate to the Dataflow Jobs tab in your Google Cloud Console to monitor the status of the job. You’ll find the job details, including progress and any errors:

DataFlow running job

Troubleshooting

Code: 241. DB::Exception: Memory limit (total) exceeded

This error occurs when ClickHouse runs out of memory while processing large batches of data. To resolve this issue:

  • Increase the instance resources: Upgrade your ClickHouse server to a larger instance with more memory to handle the data processing load.
  • Decrease the batch size: Adjust the batch size in your Dataflow job configuration to send smaller chunks of data to ClickHouse, reducing memory consumption per batch. These changes might help balance resource usage during data ingestion.

Template Source Code

The template's source code is available in ClickHouse's DataflowTemplates fork.