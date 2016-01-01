Google Dataflow Templates

Google Dataflow templates provide a convenient way to execute prebuilt, ready-to-use data pipelines without the need to write custom code. These templates are designed to simplify common data processing tasks and are built using Apache Beam, leveraging connectors like ClickHouseIO for seamless integration with ClickHouse databases. By running these templates on Google Dataflow, you can achieve highly scalable, distributed data processing with minimal effort.

Ease of Use : Templates eliminate the need for coding by offering preconfigured pipelines tailored to specific use cases.

: Templates eliminate the need for coding by offering preconfigured pipelines tailored to specific use cases. Scalability : Dataflow ensures your pipeline scales efficiently, handling large volumes of data with distributed processing.

: Dataflow ensures your pipeline scales efficiently, handling large volumes of data with distributed processing. Cost Efficiency: Pay only for the resources you consume, with the ability to optimize pipeline execution costs.

As of today, the ClickHouse official template is available via the Google Cloud CLI or Dataflow REST API. For detailed step-by-step instructions, refer to the Google Dataflow Run Pipeline From a Template Guide.