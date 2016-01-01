Dataflow Java Runner

The Dataflow Java Runner lets you execute custom Apache Beam pipelines on Google Cloud's Dataflow service. This approach provides maximum flexibility and is well-suited for advanced ETL workflows.

Pipeline Implementation

To use the Java Runner, you need to implement your Beam pipeline using the ClickHouseIO - our official Apache Beam connector. For code examples and instructions on how to use the ClickHouseIO , please visit ClickHouse Apache Beam. Deployment

Once your pipeline is implemented and configured, you can deploy it to Dataflow using Google Cloud's deployment tools. Comprehensive deployment instructions are provided in the Google Cloud Dataflow documentation - Java Pipeline.

Note: This approach assumes familiarity with the Beam framework and coding expertise. If you prefer a no-code solution, consider using ClickHouse's predefined templates.