Dataflow Java Runner
The Dataflow Java Runner lets you execute custom Apache Beam pipelines on Google Cloud's Dataflow service. This approach provides maximum flexibility and is well-suited for advanced ETL workflows.
How It Works
-
Pipeline Implementation
To use the Java Runner, you need to implement your Beam pipeline using the
ClickHouseIO- our official Apache Beam connector. For code examples and instructions on how to use the
ClickHouseIO, please visit ClickHouse Apache Beam.
-
Deployment
Once your pipeline is implemented and configured, you can deploy it to Dataflow using Google Cloud's deployment tools. Comprehensive deployment instructions are provided in the Google Cloud Dataflow documentation - Java Pipeline.
Note: This approach assumes familiarity with the Beam framework and coding expertise. If you prefer a no-code solution, consider using ClickHouse's predefined templates.