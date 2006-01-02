ClickHouse Go

Let's Go with a simple example. This will connect to ClickHouse and select from the system database. To get started you will need your connection details.

To connect to ClickHouse with native TCP you need this information:

The HOST and PORT: typically, the port is 9440 when using TLS, or 9000 when not using TLS.

The DATABASE NAME: out of the box there is a database named default , use the name of the database that you want to connect to.

The USERNAME and PASSWORD: out of the box the username is default . Use the username appropriate for your use case.

The details for your ClickHouse Cloud service are available in the ClickHouse Cloud console. Select the service that you will connect to and click Connect:

Choose Native, and the details are available in an example clickhouse-client command.

If you are using self-managed ClickHouse, the connection details are set by your ClickHouse administrator.

Copy this code into the clickhouse-golang-example directory as main.go .

Earlier you looked up your connection details. Set them in main.go in the connect() function:

The rest of the documentation in this category covers the details of the ClickHouse Go client.

ClickHouse supports two official Go clients. These clients are complementary and intentionally support different use cases.

clickhouse-go - High level language client which supports either the Go standard database/sql interface or the native interface.

ch-go - Low level client. Native interface only.

clickhouse-go provides a high-level interface, allowing users to query and insert data using row-orientated semantics and batching that are lenient with respect to data types - values will be converted provided no precision loss is potentially incurred. ch-go, meanwhile, provides an optimized column-orientated interface that provides fast data block streaming with low CPU and memory overhead at the expense of type strictness and more complex usage.

From version 2.3, Clickhouse-go utilizes ch-go for low-level functions such as encoding, decoding, and compression. Note that clickhouse-go also supports the Go database/sql interface standard. Both clients use the native format for their encoding to provide optimal performance and can communicate over the native ClickHouse protocol. clickhouse-go also supports HTTP as its transport mechanism for cases where users have a requirement to proxy or load balance traffic.

When choosing a client library, users should be aware of their respective pros and cons - see Choosing a Client Library.

Native format Native protocol HTTP protocol Row Orientated API Column Orientated API Type flexibility Compression Query Placeholders clickhouse-go ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ch-go ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Selecting a client library depends on your usage patterns and need for optimal performance. For insert heavy use cases, where millions of inserts are required per second, we recommend using the low level client ch-go. This client avoids the associated overhead of pivoting the data from a row-orientated format to columns, as the ClickHouse native format requires. Furthermore, it avoids any reflection or use of the interface{} ( any ) type to simplify usage.

For query workloads focused on aggregations or lower throughput insert workloads, the clickhouse-go provides a familiar database/sql interface and more straightforward row semantics. Users can also optionally use HTTP for the transport protocol and take advantage of helper functions to marshal rows to and from structs.

The clickhouse-go client provides two API interfaces for communicating with ClickHouse:

ClickHouse client-specific API

database/sql standard - generic interface around SQL databases provided by Golang.

While the database/sql provides a database-agnostic interface, allowing developers to abstract their data store, it enforces some typing and query semantics that impact performance. For this reason, the client-specific API should be used where performance is important. However, users who wish to integrate ClickHouse into tooling, which supports multiple databases, may prefer to use the standard interface.

Both interfaces encode data using the native format and native protocol for communication. Additionally, the standard interface supports communication over HTTP.

Native format Native protocol HTTP protocol Bulk write support Struct marshaling Compression Query Placeholders ClickHouse API ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ database/sql API ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

v1 of the driver is deprecated and will not reach feature updates or support for new ClickHouse types. Users should migrate to v2, which offers superior performance.

To install the 2.x version of the client, add the package to your go.mod file:

require github.com/ClickHouse/clickhouse-go/v2 main

Or, clone the repository:

To install another version, modify the path or the branch name accordingly.

The client is released independently of ClickHouse. 2.x represents the current major under development. All versions of 2.x should be compatible with each other.

The client supports:

All currently supported versions of ClickHouse as recorded here. As ClickHouse versions are no longer supported they are also no longer actively tested against client releases.

All versions of ClickHouse 2 years from the release date of the client. Note only LTS versions are actively tested.

Client Version Golang Versions => 2.0 <= 2.2 1.17, 1.18 >= 2.3 1.18

All code examples for the ClickHouse Client API can be found here.

The following example, which returns the server version, demonstrates connecting to ClickHouse - assuming ClickHouse is not secured and accessible with the default user.

Note we use the default native port to connect.

Full Example

For all subsequent examples, unless explicitly shown, we assume the use of the ClickHouse conn variable has been created and is available.

When opening a connection, an Options struct can be used to control client behavior. The following settings are available:

Protocol - either Native or HTTP. HTTP is only supported currently for the database/sql API.

- either Native or HTTP. HTTP is only supported currently for the database/sql API. TLS - TLS options. A non-nil value enables TLS. See Using TLS.

- TLS options. A non-nil value enables TLS. See Using TLS. Addr - a slice of addresses including port.

- a slice of addresses including port. Auth - Authentication detail. See Authentication.

- Authentication detail. See Authentication. DialContext - custom dial function to determine how connections are established.

- custom dial function to determine how connections are established. Debug - true/false to enable debugging.

- true/false to enable debugging. Debugf - provides a function to consume debug output. Requires debug to be set to true.

- provides a function to consume debug output. Requires to be set to true. Settings - map of ClickHouse settings. These will be applied to all ClickHouse queries. Using Context allows settings to be set per query.

- map of ClickHouse settings. These will be applied to all ClickHouse queries. Using Context allows settings to be set per query. Compression - enable compression for blocks. See Compression.

- enable compression for blocks. See Compression. DialTimeout - the maximum time to establish a connection. Defaults to 1s .

- the maximum time to establish a connection. Defaults to . MaxOpenConns - max connections for use at any time. More or fewer connections may be in the idle pool, but only this number can be used at any time. Defaults to MaxIdleConns+5 .

- max connections for use at any time. More or fewer connections may be in the idle pool, but only this number can be used at any time. Defaults to . MaxIdleConns - number of connections to maintain in the pool. Connections will be reused if possible. Defaults to 5 .

- number of connections to maintain in the pool. Connections will be reused if possible. Defaults to . ConnMaxLifetime - maximum lifetime to keep a connection available. Defaults to 1hr. Connections are destroyed after this time, with new connections added to the pool as required.

- maximum lifetime to keep a connection available. Defaults to 1hr. Connections are destroyed after this time, with new connections added to the pool as required. ConnOpenStrategy - determines how the list of node addresses should be consumed and used to open connections. See Connecting to Multiple Nodes.

- determines how the list of node addresses should be consumed and used to open connections. See Connecting to Multiple Nodes. BlockBufferSize - maximum number of blocks to decode into the buffer at once. Larger values will increase parallelization at the expense of memory. Block sizes are query dependent so while you can set this on the connection, we recommend you override per query based on the data it returns. Defaults to 2 .

Full Example

The client maintains a pool of connections, reusing these across queries as required. At most, MaxOpenConns will be used at any time, with the maximum pool size controlled by the MaxIdleConns . The client will acquire a connection from the pool for each query execution, returning it to the pool for reuse. A connection is used for the lifetime of a batch and released on Send() .

There is no guarantee the same connection in a pool will be used for subsequent queries unless the user sets MaxOpenConns=1 . This is rarely needed but may be required for cases where users are using temporary tables.

Also, note that the ConnMaxLifetime is by default 1hr. This can lead to cases where the load to ClickHouse becomes unbalanced if nodes leave the cluster. This can occur when a node becomes unavailable, connections will balance to the other nodes. These connections will persist and not be refreshed for 1hr by default, even if the problematic node returns to the cluster. Consider lowering this value in heavy workload cases.

At a low level, all client connect methods ( DSN/OpenDB/Open ) will use the Go tls package to establish a secure connection. The client knows to use TLS if the Options struct contains a non-nil tls.Config pointer.

Full Example

This minimal TLS.Config is normally sufficient to connect to the secure native port (normally 9440) on a ClickHouse server. If the ClickHouse server does not have a valid certificate (expired, wrong hostname, not signed by a publicly recognized root Certificate Authority), InsecureSkipVerify can be true, but this is strongly discouraged.

Full Example

If additional TLS parameters are necessary, the application code should set the desired fields in the tls.Config struct. That can include specific cipher suites, forcing a particular TLS version (like 1.2 or 1.3), adding an internal CA certificate chain, adding a client certificate (and private key) if required by the ClickHouse server, and most of the other options that come with a more specialized security setup.

Specify an Auth struct in the connection details to specify a username and password.

Full Example

Multiple addresses can be specified via the Addr struct.

Full Example

Two connection strategies are available:

ConnOpenInOrder (default) - addresses are consumed in order. Later addresses are only utilized in case of failure to connect using addresses earlier in the list. This is effectively a failure-over strategy.

(default) - addresses are consumed in order. Later addresses are only utilized in case of failure to connect using addresses earlier in the list. This is effectively a failure-over strategy. ConnOpenRoundRobin - Load is balanced across the addresses using a round-robin strategy.

This can be controlled through the option ConnOpenStrategy

Full Example

Arbitrary statements can be executed via the Exec method. This is useful for DDL and simple statements. It should not be used for larger inserts or query iterations.

Full Example

Note the ability to pass a Context to the query. This can be used to pass specific query level settings - see Using Context.

To insert a large number of rows, the client provides batch semantics. This requires the preparation of a batch to which rows can be appended. This is finally sent via the Send() method. Batches will be held in memory until Send is executed.

Full Example

Recommendations for ClickHouse apply here. Batches should not be shared across go-routines - construct a separate batch per routine.

From the above example, note the need for variable types to align with the column type when appending rows. While the mapping is usually obvious, this interface tries to be flexible, and types will be converted provided no precision loss is incurred. For example, the following demonstrates inserting a string into a datetime64.

Full Example

For a full summary of supported go types for each column type, see Type Conversions.

Users can either query for a single row using the QueryRow method or obtain a cursor for iteration over a result set via Query . While the former accepts a destination for the data to be serialized into, the latter requires the to call Scan on each row.

Full Example

Full Example

Note in both cases, we are required to pass a pointer to the variables we wish to serialize the respective column values into. These must be passed in the order specified in the SELECT statement - by default, the order of column declaration will be used in the event of a SELECT * as shown above.

Similar to insertion, the Scan method requires the target variables to be of an appropriate type. This again aims to be flexible, with types converted where possible, provided no precision loss is possible, e.g., the above example shows a UUID column being read into a string variable. For a full list of supported go types for each Column type, see Type Conversions.

Finally, note the ability to pass a Context to the Query and QueryRow methods. This can be used for query level settings - see Using Context for further details.

Asynchronous inserts are supported through the Async method. This allows the user to specify whether the client should wait for the server to complete the insert or respond once the data has been received. This effectively controls the parameter wait_for_async_insert.

Full Example

Inserts can be inserted in column format. This can provide performance benefits if the data is already orientated in this structure by avoiding the need to pivot to rows.

Full Example

For users, Golang structs provide a logical representation of a row of data in ClickHouse. To assist with this, the native interface provides several convenient functions.

The Select method allows a set of response rows to be marshaled into a slice of structs with a single invocation.

Full Example

ScanStruct allows the marshaling of a single Row from a query into a struct.

Full Example

AppendStruct allows a struct to be appended to an existing batch and interpreted as a complete row. This requires the columns of the struct to align in both name and type with the table. While all columns must have an equivalent struct field, some struct fields may not have an equivalent column representation. These will simply be ignored.

Full Example

The client aims to be as flexible as possible concerning accepting variable types for both insertion and marshaling of responses. In most cases, an equivalent Golang type exists for a ClickHouse column type, e.g., UInt64 to uint64. These logical mappings should always be supported. Users may wish to utilize variable types that can be inserted into columns or used to receive a response if the conversion of either the variable or received data takes place first. The client aims to support these conversions transparently, so users do not need to convert their data to align precisely before insertion and to provide flexible marshaling at query time. This transparent conversion does not allow for precision loss. For example, a uint32 cannot be used to receive data from a UInt64 column. Conversely, a string can be inserted into a datetime64 field provided it meets the format requirements.

The type conversions currently supported for primitive types are captured here.

This effort is ongoing and can be separated into insertion ( Append / AppendRow ) and read time (via a Scan ). Should you need support for a specific conversion, please raise an issue.

The ClickHouse go client supports the Date , Date32 , DateTime , and DateTime64 date/datetime types. Dates can be inserted as a string in the format 2006-01-02 or using the native go time.Time{} or sql.NullTime . DateTimes also support the latter types but require strings to be passed in the format 2006-01-02 15:04:05 with an optional timezone offset e.g. 2006-01-02 15:04:05 +08:00 . time.Time{} and sql.NullTime are both supported at read time as well as any implementation of of the sql.Scanner interface.

Handling of timezone information depends on the ClickHouse type and whether the value is being inserted or read:

DateTime/DateTime64 At insert time the value is sent to ClickHouse in UNIX timestamp format. If no time zone is provided, the client will assume the client's local time zone. time.Time{} or sql.NullTime will be converted to epoch accordingly. At select time the timezone of the column will be used if set when returning a time.Time value. If not, the timezone of the server will be used.

Date/Date32 At insert time, the timezone of any date is considered when converting the date to a unix timestamp, i.e., it will be offset by the timezone prior to storage as a date, as Date types have no locale in ClickHouse. If this is not specified in a string value, the local timezone will be used. At select time, dates are scanned into time.Time{} or sql.NullTime{} instances will be returned without timezone information.



Arrays should be inserted as slices. Typing rules for the elements are consistent with those for the primitive type, i.e., where possible elements will be converted.

A pointer to a slice should be provided at Scan time.

Full Example

Maps should be inserted as Golang maps with keys and values conforming to the type rules defined earlier.

Full Example

Tuples represent a group of Columns of arbitrary length. The columns can either be explicitly named or only specify a type e.g.

Of these approaches, named tuples offer greater flexibility. While unnamed tuples must be inserted and read using slices, named tuples are also compatible with maps.

Full Example

Note: typed slices and maps are supported, provide the sub-columns in the named tuple are all of the same types.

A Nested field is equivalent to an Array of named Tuples. Usage depends on whether the user has set flatten_nested to 1 or 0.

By setting flatten_nested to 0, Nested columns stay as a single array of tuples. This allows users to use slices of maps for insertion and retrieval and arbitrary levels of nesting. The map's key must equal the column's name, as shown in the example below.

Note: since the maps represent a tuple, they must be of the type map[string]interface{} . The values are currently not strongly typed.

Full Example - flatten_tested=0

If the default value of 1 is used for flatten_nested , nested columns are flattened to separate arrays. This requires using nested slices for insertion and retrieval. While arbitrary levels of nesting may work, this is not officially supported.

Full Example - flatten_nested=1

Note: Nested columns must have the same dimensions. For example, in the above example, Col_2_2 and Col_2_1 must have the same number of elements.

Due to a more straightforward interface and official support for nesting, we recommend flatten_nested=0 .

The client supports the geo types Point, Ring, Polygon, and Multi Polygon. These fields are in Golang using the package github.com/paulmach/orb.

Full Example

The UUID type is supported by the github.com/google/uuid package. Users can also send and marshal a UUID as a string or any type which implements sql.Scanner or Stringify .

Full Example

The Decimal type is supported by github.com/shopspring/decimal package.

Full Example

The go value of Nil represents a ClickHouse NULL. This can be used if a field is declared Nullable. At insert time, Nil can be passed for both the normal and Nullable version of a column. For the former, the default value for the type will be persisted, e.g., an empty string for string. For the nullable version, a NULL value will be stored in ClickHouse.

At Scan time, the user must pass a pointer to a type that supports nil, e.g., *string, in order to represent the nil value for a Nullable field. In the example below, col1, which is a Nullable(String), thus receives a **string. This allows nil to be represented.

Full Example

The client additionally supports the sql.Null* types e.g. sql.NullInt64 . These are compatible with their equivalent ClickHouse types.

Number types larger than 64 bits are represented using the native go big package.

Full Example

Support for compression methods depends on the underlying protocol in use. For the native protocol, the client supports LZ4 and ZSTD compression. This is performed at a block level only. Compression can be enabled by including a Compression configuration with the connection.

Full Example

Additional compression techniques are available if using the standard interface over HTTP. See database/sql API - Compression for further details.

The client supports parameter binding for the Exec , Query , and QueryRow methods. As shown in the example below, this is supported using named, numbered, and positional parameters. We provide examples of these below.

Full Example

By default, slices will be unfolded into a comma-separated list of values if passed as a parameter to a query. If users require a set of values to be injected with wrapping [ ] , ArraySet should be used.

If groups/tuples are required, with wrapping ( ) e.g., for use with IN operators, users can use a GroupSet . This is particularly useful for cases where multiple groups are required, as shown in the example below.

Finally, DateTime64 fields require precision in order to ensure parameters are rendered appropriately. The precision level for the field is unknown by the client, however, so the user must provide it. To facilitate this, we provide the DateNamed parameter.

Full Example

Go contexts provide a means of passing deadlines, cancellation signals, and other request-scoped values across API boundaries. All methods on a connection accept a context as their first variable. While previous examples used context.Background(), users can use this capability to pass settings and deadlines and to cancel queries.

Passing a context created withDeadline allows execution time limits to be placed on queries. Not this is an absolute time and expiry will only release the connection and send a cancel signal to ClickHouse. WithCancel can alternatively be used to cancel a query explicitly.

The helpers clickhouse.WithQueryID and clickhouse.WithQuotaKey allow a query id and quota key to be specified. Query ids can be useful for tracking queries in logs and for cancellation purposes. A quota key can be used to impose limits on ClickHouse usage based on a unique key value - see Quotas Management for further details.

Users can also use the context to ensure a setting is only applied for a specific query - rather than for the entire connection, as shown in Connection Settings.

Finally, users can control the size of the block buffer via the clickhouse.WithBlockSize . This overrides the connection level setting BlockBufferSize and controls the maximum number of blocks that are decoded and held in memory at any time. Larger values potentially mean more parallelization at the expense of memory.

Examples of the above are shown below.

Full Example

Progress, Profile, and Log information can be requested on queries. Progress information will report statistics on the number of rows and bytes that have been read and processed in ClickHouse. Conversely, Profile information provides a summary of data returned to the client, including totals of bytes (uncompressed), rows, and blocks. Finally, log information provides statistics on threads, e.g., memory usage and data speed.

Obtaining this information requires the user to use Context, to which the user can pass call-back functions.

Full Example

Users may need to read tables for which they do not know the schema or type of the fields being returned. This is common in cases where ad-hoc data analysis is performed or generic tooling is written. To achieve this, column-type information is available on query responses. This can be used with Go reflection to create runtime instances of correctly typed variables which can be passed to Scan.

Full Example

External tables allow the client to send data to ClickHouse, with a SELECT query. This data is put in a temporary table and can be used in the query itself for evaluation.

To send external data to the client with a query, the user must build an external table via ext.NewTable before passing this via the context.

Full Example

ClickHouse allows a trace context to be passed as part of the native protocol. The client allows a Span to be created via the function clickhouse.withSpan and passed via the Context to achieve this.

Full Example

Full details on exploiting tracing can be found under OpenTelemetry support.

The database/sql or "standard" API allows users to use the client in scenarios where application code should be agnostic of the underlying databases by conforming to a standard interface. This comes at some expense - additional layers of abstraction and indirection and primitives which are not necessarily aligned with ClickHouse. These costs are, however, typically acceptable in scenarios where tooling needs to connect to multiple databases.

Additionally, this client supports using HTTP as the transport layer - data will still be encoded in the native format for optimal performance.

The following aims to mirror the structure of the documentation for the ClickHouse API.

Full code examples for the standard API can be found here.

Connection can be achieved either via a DSN string with the format clickhouse://<host>:<port>?<query_option>=<value> and Open method or via the clickhouse.OpenDB method. The latter is not part of the database/sql specification but returns a sql.DB instance. This method provides functionality such as profiling, for which there are no obvious means of exposing through the database/sql specification.

Full Example

For all subsequent examples, unless explicitly shown, we assume the use of the ClickHouse conn variable has been created and is available.

The following parameters can be passed in the DSN string:

hosts - comma-separated list of single address hosts for load-balancing and failover - see Connecting to Multiple Nodes.

- comma-separated list of single address hosts for load-balancing and failover - see Connecting to Multiple Nodes. username/password - auth credentials - see Authentication

- auth credentials - see Authentication database - select the current default database

- select the current default database dial_timeout - a duration string is a possibly signed sequence of decimal numbers, each with optional fraction and a unit suffix such as 300ms , 1s . Valid time units are ms , s , m .

- a duration string is a possibly signed sequence of decimal numbers, each with optional fraction and a unit suffix such as , . Valid time units are , , . connection_open_strategy - random/in_order (default random ) - see Connecting to Multiple Nodes round_robin - choose a round-robin server from the set in_order - first live server is chosen in specified order

- (default ) - see Connecting to Multiple Nodes debug - enable debug output (boolean value)

- enable debug output (boolean value) compress - specify the compression algorithm - none (default), zstd , lz4 , gzip , deflate , br . If set to true , lz4 will be used. Only lz4 and zstd are supported for native communication.

- specify the compression algorithm - (default), , , , , . If set to , will be used. Only and are supported for native communication. compress_level - Level of compression (default is 0 ). See Compression. This is algorithm specific: gzip - -2 (Best Speed) to 9 (Best Compression) deflate - -2 (Best Speed) to 9 (Best Compression) br - 0 (Best Speed) to 11 (Best Compression) zstd , lz4 - ignored

- Level of compression (default is ). See Compression. This is algorithm specific: secure - establish secure SSL connection (default is false )

- establish secure SSL connection (default is ) skip_verify - skip certificate verification (default is false )

- skip certificate verification (default is ) block_buffer_size - allows users to control the block buffer size. See BlockBufferSize . (default is 2 )

Full Example

Users can influence the use of the provided list of node addresses as described in Connecting to Multiple Nodes. Connection management and pooling is, however, delegated to sql.DB by design.

By default, connections are established over the native protocol. For users needing HTTP, this can be enabled by either modifying the DSN to include the HTTP protocol or by specifying the Protocol in the connection options.

Full Example

If using OpenDB , connect to multiple hosts using the same options approach as that used for the ClickHouse API - optionally specifying the ConnOpenStrategy .

For DSN-based connections, the string accepts multiple hosts and a connection_open_strategy parameter for which the value round_robin or in_order can be set.

Full Example

If using a DSN connection string, SSL can be enabled via the parameter "secure=true". The OpenDB method utilizes the same approach as the native API for TLS, relying on the specification of a non-nil TLS struct. While the DSN connection string supports the parameter skip_verify to skip SSL verification, the OpenDB method is required for more advanced TLS configurations - since it permits the passing of a configuration.

Full Example

If using OpenDB , authentication information can be passed via the usual options. For DSN-based connections, a username and password can be passed in the connection string - either as parameters or as credentials encoded in the address.

Full Example

Once a connection has been obtained, users can issue sql statements for execution via the Exec method.

Full Example

This method does not support receiving a context - by default, it executes with the background context. Users can use ExecContext if this is needed - see Using Context.

Batch semantics can be achieved by creating a sql.Tx via the Being method. From this, a batch can be obtained using the Prepare method with the INSERT statement. This returns a sql.Stmt to which rows can be appended using the Exec method. The batch will be accumulated in memory until Commit is executed on the original sql.Tx .

Full Example

Querying a single row can be achieved using the QueryRow method. This returns a *sql.Row, on which Scan can be invoked with pointers to variables into which the columns should be marshaled. A QueryRowContext variant allows a context to be passed other than background - see Using Context.

Full Example

Iterating multiple rows requires the Query method. This returns a *sql.Rows struct on which Next can be invoked to iterate through the rows. QueryContext equivalent allows passing of a context.

Full Example

Asynchronous inserts can be achieved by executing an insert via the ExecContext method. This should be passed a context with asynchronous mode enabled, as shown below. This allows the user to specify whether the client should wait for the server to complete the insert or respond once the data has been received. This effectively controls the parameter wait_for_async_insert.

Full Example

Not supported using the standard interface.

Not supported using the standard interface.

The standard database/sql interface should support the same types as the ClickHouse API. There are a few exceptions, primarily for complex types, that we document below. Similar to the ClickHouse API, the client aims to be as flexible as possible concerning accepting variable types for both insertion and marshaling of responses. See Type Conversions for further details.

Unless stated, complex type handling should be the same as the ClickHouse API. Differences are a result of database/sql internals.

Unlike the ClickHouse API, the standard API requires maps to be strongly typed at scan type. For example, users cannot pass a map[string]interface{} for a Map(String,String) field and must use a map[string]string instead. An interface{} variable will always be compatible and can be used for more complex structures. Structs are not supported at read time.

Full Example

Insert behavior is the same as the ClickHouse API.

The standard API supports the same compression algorithms as native ClickHouse API i.e. lz4 and zstd compression at a block level. In addition, gzip, deflate and br compression are supported for HTTP connections. If any of these are enabled, compression is performed on blocks during insertion and for query responses. Other requests e.g. pings or query requests, will remain uncompressed. This is consistent with lz4 and zstd options.

If using the OpenDB method to establish a connection, a Compression configuration can be passed. This includes the ability to specify the compression level (see below). If connecting via sql.Open with DSN, utilize the parameter compress . This can either be a specific compression algorithm i.e. gzip , deflate , br , zstd or lz4 or a boolean flag. If set to true, lz4 will be used. The default is none i.e. compression disabled.

Full Example

Full Example

The level of applied compression can be controlled by the DSN parameter compress_level or the Level field of the Compression option. This defaults to 0 but is algorithm specific:

gzip - -2 (Best Speed) to 9 (Best Compression)

- (Best Speed) to (Best Compression) deflate - -2 (Best Speed) to 9 (Best Compression)

- (Best Speed) to (Best Compression) br - 0 (Best Speed) to 11 (Best Compression)

- (Best Speed) to (Best Compression) zstd , lz4 - ignored

The standard API supports the same parameter binding capabilities as the ClickHouse API, allowing parameters to be passed to the Exec , Query and QueryRow methods (and their equivalent Context variants). Positional, named and numbered parameters are supported.

Full Example

Note special cases still apply.

The standard API supports the same ability to pass deadlines, cancellation signals, and other request-scoped values via the context as the ClickHouse API. Unlike the ClickHouse API, this is achieved by using Context variants of the methods i.e. methods such as Exec , which use the background context by default, have a variant ExecContext to which a context can be passed as the first parameter. This allows a context to be passed at any stage of an application flow. For example, users can pass a context when establishing a connection via ConnContext or when requesting a query row via QueryRowContext . Examples of all available methods are shown below.

For more detail on using the context to pass deadlines, cancellation signals, query ids, quota keys and connection settings see Using Context for the ClickHouse API.

Full Example

While native connections inherently have a session, connections over HTTP require the user to create a session id for passing in a context as a setting. This allows the use of features, e.g., Temporary tables, which are bound to a session.

Full Example

Similar to the ClickHouse API, column type information is available to allow users to create runtime instances of correctly typed variables which can be passed to Scan. This allows columns to be read where the type is not known.

Full Example

External tables allow the client to send data to ClickHouse, with a SELECT query. This data is put in a temporary table and can be used in the query itself for evaluation.

To send external data to the client with a query, the user must build an external table via ext.NewTable before passing this via the context.

Full Example

ClickHouse allows a trace context to be passed as part of the native protocol. The client allows a Span to be created via the function clickhouse.withSpan and passed via the Context to achieve this. This is not supported when HTTP is used as transport.

Full Example