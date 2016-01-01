Integrating Amazon Glue with ClickHouse

Amazon Glue is a fully managed, serverless data integration service provided by Amazon Web Services (AWS). It simplifies the process of discovering, preparing, and transforming data for analytics, machine learning, and application development.

Although there is no Glue ClickHouse connector available yet, the official JDBC connector can be leveraged to connect and integrate with ClickHouse:

Java

Python

For more details, please visit our Spark & JDBC documentation.