Integrate Google Cloud Storage with ClickHouse

Note If you are using ClickHouse Cloud on Google Cloud, this page does not apply as your services will already be using Google Cloud Storage. If you are looking to SELECT or INSERT data from GCS, please see the gcs table function.

ClickHouse recognizes that GCS represents an attractive storage solution for users seeking to separate storage and compute. To help achieve this, support is provided for using GCS as the storage for a MergeTree engine. This will enable users to exploit the scalability and cost benefits of GCS, and the insert and query performance of the MergeTree engine.

To utilize a GCS bucket as a disk, we must first declare it within the ClickHouse configuration in a file under conf.d . An example of a GCS disk declaration is shown below. This configuration includes multiple sections to configure the GCS "disk", the cache, and the policy that is specified in DDL queries when tables are to be created on the GCS disk. Each of these are described below.

This part of the configuration is shown in the highlighted section and specifies that:

Batch deletes are not to be performed. GCS does not currently support batch deletes, so the autodetect is disabled to suppress error messages.

The type of the disk is s3 because the S3 API is in use.

because the S3 API is in use. The endpoint as provided by GCS

The service account HMAC key and secret

The metadata path on the local disk

The example configuration highlighted below enables a 10Gi memory cache for the disk gcs .

Storage configuration policies allow choosing where data is stored. The policy highlighted below allows data to be stored on the disk gcs by specifying the policy gcs_main . For example, CREATE TABLE ... SETTINGS storage_policy='gcs_main' .

A complete list of settings relevant to this disk declaration can be found here.

Assuming you have configured your disk to use a bucket with write access, you should be able to create a table such as in the example below. For purposes of brevity, we use a subset of the NYC taxi columns and stream data directly to the GCS-backed table:

Depending on the hardware, this latter insert of 1m rows may take a few minutes to execute. You can confirm the progress via the system.processes table. Feel free to adjust the row count up to the limit of 10m and explore some sample queries.

Replication with GCS disks can be accomplished by using the ReplicatedMergeTree table engine. See the replicating a single shard across two GCP regions using GCS guide for details.

The Cloud Storage XML API is interoperable with some tools and libraries that work with services such as Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3).

For further information on tuning threads, see Optimizing for Performance.

Tip Object storage is used by default in ClickHouse Cloud, you do not need to follow this procedure if you are running in ClickHouse Cloud.

This tutorial is written to describe a replicated ClickHouse deployment running in Google Cloud and using Google Cloud Storage (GCS) as the ClickHouse storage disk "type".

In the tutorial, you will deploy ClickHouse server nodes in Google Cloud Engine VMs, each with an associated GCS bucket for storage. Replication is coordinated by a set of ClickHouse Keeper nodes, also deployed as VMs.

Sample requirements for high availability:

Two ClickHouse server nodes, in two GCP regions

Two GCS buckets, deployed in the same regions as the two ClickHouse server nodes

Three ClickHouse Keeper nodes, two of them are deployed in the same regions as the ClickHouse server nodes. The third can be in the same region as one of the first two Keeper nodes, but in a different availability zone.

ClickHouse Keeper requires two nodes to function, hence a requirement for three nodes for high availability.

Deploy five VMS in three regions:

Region ClickHouse Server Bucket ClickHouse Keeper 1 chnode1 bucket_regionname keepernode1 2 chnode2 bucket_regionname keepernode2 3 * keepernode3

* This can be a different availability zone in the same region as 1 or 2.

Deploy ClickHouse on two hosts, in the sample configurations these are named chnode1 , chnode2 .

Place chnode1 in one GCP region, and chnode2 in a second. In this guide us-east1 and us-east4 are used for the compute engine VMs, and also for GCS buckets.

Note Do not start clickhouse server until after it is configured. Just install it.

Refer to the installation instructions when performing the deployment steps on the ClickHouse server nodes.

Deploy ClickHouse Keeper on three hosts, in the sample configurations these are named keepernode1 , keepernode2 , and keepernode3 . keepernode1 can be deployed in the same region as chnode1 , keepernode2 with chnode2 , and keepernode3 in either region, but in a different availability zone from the ClickHouse node in that region.

Refer to the installation instructions when performing the deployment steps on the ClickHouse Keeper nodes.

The two ClickHouse servers will be located in different regions for high availability. Each will have a GCS bucket in the same region.

In Cloud Storage > Buckets choose CREATE BUCKET. For this tutorial two buckets are created, one in each of us-east1 and us-east4 . The buckets are single region, standard storage class, and not public. When prompted, enable public access prevention. Do not create folders, they will be created when ClickHouse writes to the storage.

If you need step-by-step instructions to create buckets and an HMAC key, then expand Create GCS buckets and an HMAC key and follow along:

Create GCS buckets and an HMAC key Open Cloud Storage > Settings > Interoperability and either choose an existing Access key, or CREATE A KEY FOR A SERVICE ACCOUNT. This guide covers the path for creating a new key for a new service account. If this is a project with no existing service account, CREATE NEW ACCOUNT. There are three steps to creating the service account, in the first step give the account a meaningful name, ID, and description. In the Interoperability settings dialog the IAM role Storage Object Admin role is recommended; select that role in step two. Step three is optional and not used in this guide. You may allow users to have these privileges based on your policies. The service account HMAC key will be displayed. Save this information, as it will be used in the ClickHouse configuration.

All of the ClickHouse Keeper nodes have the same configuration file except for the server_id line (first highlighted line below). Modify the file with the hostnames for your ClickHouse Keeper servers, and on each of the servers set the server_id to match the appropriate server entry in the raft_configuration . Since this example has server_id set to 3 , we have highlighted the matching lines in the raft_configuration .

Edit the file with your hostnames, and make sure that they resolve from the ClickHouse server nodes and the Keeper nodes

Copy the file into place ( /etc/clickhouse-keeper/keeper_config.xml on each of the Keeper servers

on each of the Keeper servers Edit the server_id on each machine, based on its entry number in the raft_configuration

best practice Some of the steps in this guide will ask you to place a configuration file in /etc/clickhouse-server/config.d/ . This is the default location on Linux systems for configuration override files. When you put these files into that directory ClickHouse will merge the content with the default configuration. By placing these files in the config.d directory you will avoid losing your configuration during an upgrade.

By default, ClickHouse listens on the loopback interface, in a replicated setup networking between machines is necessary. Listen on all interfaces:

Replication is coordinated by ClickHouse Keeper. This configuration file identifies the ClickHouse Keeper nodes by hostname and port number.

Edit the hostnames to match your Keeper hosts

This file configures the hostname and port of each ClickHouse server in the cluster. The default configuration file contains sample cluster definitions, in order to show only the clusters that are completely configured the tag replace="true" is added to the remote_servers entry so that when this configuration is merged with the default it replaces the remote_servers section instead of adding to it.

Edit the file with your hostnames, and make sure that they resolve from the ClickHouse server nodes

This file configures settings related to the ClickHouse Keeper path. Specifically the macros used to identify which replica the data is part of. On one server the replica should be specified as replica_1 , and on the other server replica_2 . The names can be changed, based on our example of one replica being stored in South Carolina and the other in Northern Virginia the values could be carolina and virginia ; just make sure that they are different on each machine.

ClickHouse storage configuration includes disks and policies . The disk being configured below is named gcs , and is of type s3 . The type is s3 because ClickHouse accesses the GCS bucket as if it was an AWS S3 bucket. Two copies of this configuration will be needed, one for each of the ClickHouse server nodes.

These substitutions should be made in the configuration below.

These substitutions differ between the two ClickHouse server nodes:

REPLICA 1 BUCKET should be set to the name of the bucket in the same region as the server

should be set to the name of the bucket in the same region as the server REPLICA 1 FOLDER should be changed to replica_1 on one of the servers, and replica_2 on the other

These substitutions are common across the two nodes:

The access_key_id should be set to the HMAC Key generated earlier

should be set to the HMAC Key generated earlier The secret_access_key should be set to HMAC Secret generated earlier

Use the commands for your operating system, for example:

Send commands to the ClickHouse Keeper with netcat . For example, mntr returns the state of the ClickHouse Keeper cluster. If you run the command on each of the Keeper nodes you will see that one is a leader, and the other two are followers:

On chnode1 and chnode run:

system.disks should contain records for each disk:

default

gcs

cache