Technical reference

Consider not using the default user; instead, create a dedicated one to use it with this Fivetran destination only. The following commands, executed with the default user, will create a new fivetran_user with the required privileges.

CREATE USER fivetran_user IDENTIFIED BY '<password>'; -- use a secure password generator GRANT CURRENT GRANTS ON *.* TO fivetran_user;

Additionally, you can revoke access to certain databases from the fivetran_user . For example, by executing the following statement, we restrict access to the default database:

REVOKE ALL ON default.* FROM fivetran_user;

You can execute these statements in the ClickHouse SQL console.

The ClickHouse Cloud destination supports an optional JSON configuration file for advanced use cases. This file allows you to fine-tune destination behavior by overriding the default settings that control batch sizes, parallelism, connection pools, and request timeouts.

Note This configuration is entirely optional. If no file is uploaded, the destination uses sensible defaults that work well for most use cases.

The file must be valid JSON and conform to the schema described below.

If you need to modify the configuration after the initial setup, you can edit the destination configurations in the Fivetran dashboard and upload an updated file.

The configuration file has a top-level section:

{ "destination_configurations": { ... } }

Inside of it you can specify the following configurations that control the internal behavior of the ClickHouse destination connector itself. These configurations affect how the connector processes data before sending it to ClickHouse.

Setting Type Default Allowed Range Description write_batch_size integer 100000 5,000 – 100,000 Number of rows per batch for insert, update, and replace operations. select_batch_size integer 1500 200 – 1,500 Number of rows per batch for SELECT queries used during updates. mutation_batch_size integer 1500 200 – 1,500 Number of rows per batch for ALTER TABLE UPDATE mutations in history mode. Lower it if you are experiencing large SQL statements. hard_delete_batch_size integer 1500 200 – 1,500 Number of rows per batch for hard delete operations in normal syncs and in history mode. Lower it if you are experiencing large SQL statements.

All fields are optional. If a field is not specified, the default value is used. If a value is outside the allowed range, the destination will report an error during sync. Unknown fields are silently ignored (a warning is logged) and do not cause errors, which allows forward compatibility when new settings are added.

Example:

{ "destination_configurations": { "write_batch_size": 50000, "select_batch_size": 200 } }

The Fivetran ClickHouse destination maps Fivetran data types to ClickHouse types as follows:

Note * BINARY, XML, LOCALTIME, and JSON are stored as String because ClickHouse's String type can represent an arbitrary set of bytes. The destination adds a column comment to indicate the original data type. The ClickHouse JSON data type is not used as it was marked as obsolete and never recommended for production usage. ** NOTE: Issue to track the support for LOCALTIME type: clickhouse-fivetran-destination #15.

Fivetran sources can send date and time values in the range 0001-01-01, 9999-12-31. ClickHouse Cloud date types have narrower ranges, so values outside the supported range are silently clamped to the nearest boundary:

Fivetran type ClickHouse Cloud type Min value Max value LOCALDATE Date32 1900-01-01 2299-12-31 LOCALDATETIME DateTime64(0, 'UTC') 1900-01-01 00:00:00 2262-04-11 23:47:16 INSTANT DateTime64(9, 'UTC') 1900-01-01 00:00:00 2262-04-11 23:47:16

The INSTANT upper bound is 2262-04-11 23:47:16 because DateTime64(9) stores nanoseconds since epoch as int64, and 2^63 - 1 nanoseconds corresponds to this date. ClickHouse itself supports DateTime64 with precision <= 9 up to 2299-12-31 23:59:59.

The LOCALDATETIME upper bound is also limited to 2262-04-11 23:47:16 due to a known bug in the Go ClickHouse driver, where time.Time.UnixNano() is called for all DateTime64 precisions before scaling, causing int64 overflow for dates beyond 2262 even at precision 0.

The ClickHouse Cloud destination uses Replacing engine type of SharedMergeTree family (specifically, SharedReplacingMergeTree ), versioned by the _fivetran_synced column.

Every column except primary (ordering) keys and Fivetran metadata columns is created as Nullable(T), where T is a ClickHouse Cloud type based on the data types mapping.

The table structure varies depending on the Fivetran sync mode configured for the connector: soft delete (default) or history mode (SCD Type 2).

In soft delete mode, every destination table includes the following metadata columns:

Column Type Description _fivetran_synced DateTime64(9, 'UTC') Timestamp when the record was synced by Fivetran. Used as the version column for SharedReplacingMergeTree . _fivetran_deleted Bool Soft delete marker. Set to true when the source record is deleted. _fivetran_id String Auto-generated unique identifier. Only present when the source table has no primary keys.

For example, source table users has a primary key column id ( INT ) and a regular column name ( STRING ). The destination table will be defined as follows:

CREATE TABLE `users` ( `id` Int32, `name` Nullable(String), `_fivetran_synced` DateTime64(9, 'UTC'), `_fivetran_deleted` Bool ) ENGINE = SharedReplacingMergeTree('/clickhouse/tables/{uuid}/{shard}', '{replica}', _fivetran_synced) ORDER BY id SETTINGS index_granularity = 8192

In this case, the id column is chosen as a table sorting key.

If the source table has multiple primary keys, they are used in order of their appearance in the Fivetran source table definition.

For example, there is a source table items with primary key columns id ( INT ) and name ( STRING ), plus an additional regular column description ( STRING ). The destination table will be defined as follows:

CREATE TABLE `items` ( `id` Int32, `name` String, `description` Nullable(String), `_fivetran_synced` DateTime64(9, 'UTC'), `_fivetran_deleted` Bool ) ENGINE = SharedReplacingMergeTree('/clickhouse/tables/{uuid}/{shard}', '{replica}', _fivetran_synced) ORDER BY (id, name) SETTINGS index_granularity = 8192

In this case, id and name columns are chosen as table sorting keys.

If the source table has no primary keys, a unique identifier will be added by Fivetran as a _fivetran_id column. Consider an events table that only has the event ( STRING ) and timestamp ( LOCALDATETIME ) columns in the source. The destination table in that case is as follows:

CREATE TABLE events ( `event` Nullable(String), `timestamp` Nullable(DateTime), `_fivetran_id` String, `_fivetran_synced` DateTime64(9, 'UTC'), `_fivetran_deleted` Bool ) ENGINE = SharedReplacingMergeTree('/clickhouse/tables/{uuid}/{shard}', '{replica}', _fivetran_synced) ORDER BY _fivetran_id SETTINGS index_granularity = 8192

Since _fivetran_id is unique and there are no other primary key options, it is used as a table sorting key.

When history mode is enabled, the destination preserves every version of each record rather than overwriting previous values. This implements Slowly Changing Dimension Type 2 (SCD Type 2), maintaining a complete audit trail of all changes.

In history mode, every destination table includes the following metadata columns:

Column Type Description _fivetran_synced DateTime64(9, 'UTC') Timestamp when the record was synced by Fivetran. Used as the version column for SharedReplacingMergeTree . _fivetran_start DateTime64(9, 'UTC') Timestamp when this version of the record became active. Part of the table's sorting key. _fivetran_end Nullable(DateTime64(9, 'UTC')) Timestamp when this version was superseded. Set to 2262-04-11 23:47:16 for currently active records. _fivetran_active Nullable(Bool) Whether this is the currently active version of the record. _fivetran_id String Auto-generated unique identifier. Only present when the source table has no primary keys.

The _fivetran_start column is always included in the ORDER BY clause as the last element of the compound sorting key. This allows multiple versions of the same record (with different start times) to coexist in the table.

When a record is updated:

The previous version's _fivetran_end is set to the new version's _fivetran_start minus one nanosecond, and _fivetran_active is set to false .

is set to the new version's minus one nanosecond, and is set to . The new version is inserted with _fivetran_active set to true and _fivetran_end set to 2262-04-11 23:47:16.000000000 (the maximum DateTime64(9) value).

For example, source table users has a primary key column id ( INT ) and regular columns name ( STRING ) and status ( STRING ). The destination table in history mode will be defined as follows:

CREATE TABLE `users` ( `id` Int32, `name` Nullable(String), `status` Nullable(String), `_fivetran_synced` DateTime64(9, 'UTC'), `_fivetran_start` DateTime64(9, 'UTC'), `_fivetran_end` Nullable(DateTime64(9, 'UTC')), `_fivetran_active` Nullable(Bool) ) ENGINE = SharedReplacingMergeTree('/clickhouse/tables/{uuid}/{shard}', '{replica}', _fivetran_synced) ORDER BY (id, _fivetran_start) SETTINGS index_granularity = 8192

In this case, id and _fivetran_start form the compound sorting key.

After a few syncs, the table might contain the following data:

id name status _fivetran_start _fivetran_end _fivetran_active 1 name 1 TODO 2025-11-10 20:57:00.000000000 2025-11-11 20:56:59.999000000 false 1 name 11 TODO 2025-11-11 20:57:00.000000000 2262-04-11 23:47:16.000000000 true 2 name 2 TODO 2025-11-10 20:57:00.000000000 2262-04-11 23:47:16.000000000 true

Record id=1 has two versions: the original ( name 1 , inactive) and the updated one ( name 11 , active). Record id=2 has only one version, which is currently active.

If the source table has multiple primary keys, they are all included in the ORDER BY together with _fivetran_start as the last element.

For example, there is a source table items with primary key columns id ( INT ) and name ( STRING ), plus an additional regular column description ( STRING ). The destination table in history mode will be defined as follows:

CREATE TABLE `items` ( `id` Int32, `name` String, `description` Nullable(String), `_fivetran_synced` DateTime64(9, 'UTC'), `_fivetran_start` DateTime64(9, 'UTC'), `_fivetran_end` Nullable(DateTime64(9, 'UTC')), `_fivetran_active` Nullable(Bool) ) ENGINE = SharedReplacingMergeTree('/clickhouse/tables/{uuid}/{shard}', '{replica}', _fivetran_synced) ORDER BY (id, name, _fivetran_start) SETTINGS index_granularity = 8192

In this case, id , name , and _fivetran_start form the compound sorting key.

If the source table has no primary keys, a unique identifier will be added by Fivetran as a _fivetran_id column, and _fivetran_start is appended to the sorting key. Consider an events table that only has the event ( STRING ) and timestamp ( LOCALDATETIME ) columns in the source. The destination table in history mode is as follows:

CREATE TABLE events ( `event` Nullable(String), `timestamp` Nullable(DateTime), `_fivetran_id` String, `_fivetran_synced` DateTime64(9, 'UTC'), `_fivetran_start` DateTime64(9, 'UTC'), `_fivetran_end` Nullable(DateTime64(9, 'UTC')), `_fivetran_active` Nullable(Bool) ) ENGINE = SharedReplacingMergeTree('/clickhouse/tables/{uuid}/{shard}', '{replica}', _fivetran_synced) ORDER BY (_fivetran_id, _fivetran_start) SETTINGS index_granularity = 8192

Since _fivetran_id and _fivetran_start form the compound sorting key.

SharedReplacingMergeTree performs background data deduplication only during merges at an unknown time. However, selecting the latest version of the data without duplicates ad-hoc is possible with the FINAL keyword:

SELECT * FROM example FINAL LIMIT 1000

Check out the optimizing reading queries" section in the troubleshooting guide for query optimization tips.