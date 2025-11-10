Technical reference
Setup details
User and role management
Consider not using the
default user; instead, create a dedicated one to use it with this Fivetran
destination only. The following commands, executed with the
default user, will create a new
fivetran_user with the
required privileges.
Additionally, you can revoke access to certain databases from the
fivetran_user.
For example, by executing the following statement, we restrict access to the
default database:
You can execute these statements in the ClickHouse SQL console.
Advanced configuration
The ClickHouse Cloud destination supports an optional JSON configuration file for advanced use cases. This file allows you to fine-tune destination behavior by overriding the default settings that control batch sizes, parallelism, connection pools, and request timeouts.
This configuration is entirely optional. If no file is uploaded, the destination uses sensible defaults that work well for most use cases.
The file must be valid JSON and conform to the schema described below.
If you need to modify the configuration after the initial setup, you can edit the destination configurations in the Fivetran dashboard and upload an updated file.
The configuration file has a top-level section:
Inside of it you can specify the following configurations that control the internal behavior of the ClickHouse destination connector itself. These configurations affect how the connector processes data before sending it to ClickHouse.
|Setting
|Type
|Default
|Allowed Range
|Description
write_batch_size
|integer
100000
|5,000 – 100,000
|Number of rows per batch for insert, update, and replace operations.
select_batch_size
|integer
1500
|200 – 1,500
|Number of rows per batch for SELECT queries used during updates.
mutation_batch_size
|integer
1500
|200 – 1,500
|Number of rows per batch for ALTER TABLE UPDATE mutations in history mode. Lower it if you are experiencing large SQL statements.
hard_delete_batch_size
|integer
1500
|200 – 1,500
|Number of rows per batch for hard delete operations in normal syncs and in history mode. Lower it if you are experiencing large SQL statements.
All fields are optional. If a field is not specified, the default value is used. If a value is outside the allowed range, the destination will report an error during sync. Unknown fields are silently ignored (a warning is logged) and do not cause errors, which allows forward compatibility when new settings are added.
Example:
Type transformation mapping
The Fivetran ClickHouse destination maps Fivetran data types to ClickHouse types as follows:
|Fivetran type
|ClickHouse type
|BOOLEAN
|Bool
|SHORT
|Int16
|INT
|Int32
|LONG
|Int64
|BIGDECIMAL
|Decimal(P, S)
|FLOAT
|Float32
|DOUBLE
|Float64
|LOCALDATE
|Date32
|LOCALDATETIME
|DateTime64(0, 'UTC')
|INSTANT
|DateTime64(9, 'UTC')
|STRING
|String
|LOCALTIME
|String * **
|BINARY
|String *
|XML
|String *
|JSON
|String *
* BINARY, XML, LOCALTIME, and JSON are stored as String because ClickHouse's
String type can represent an arbitrary set of bytes. The destination adds a column comment to indicate the original data type. The ClickHouse JSON data type is not used as it was marked as obsolete and never recommended for production usage.
** NOTE: Issue to track the support for LOCALTIME type: clickhouse-fivetran-destination #15.
Date and time value ranges
Fivetran sources can send date and time values in the range 0001-01-01, 9999-12-31. ClickHouse Cloud date types have narrower ranges, so values outside the supported range are silently clamped to the nearest boundary:
|Fivetran type
|ClickHouse Cloud type
|Min value
|Max value
|LOCALDATE
|Date32
|1900-01-01
|2299-12-31
|LOCALDATETIME
|DateTime64(0, 'UTC')
|1900-01-01 00:00:00
|2262-04-11 23:47:16
|INSTANT
|DateTime64(9, 'UTC')
|1900-01-01 00:00:00
|2262-04-11 23:47:16
- The INSTANT upper bound is 2262-04-11 23:47:16 because DateTime64(9) stores nanoseconds since epoch as int64, and 2^63 - 1 nanoseconds corresponds to this date. ClickHouse itself supports DateTime64 with precision <= 9 up to 2299-12-31 23:59:59.
- The LOCALDATETIME upper bound is also limited to 2262-04-11 23:47:16 due to a known bug in the Go ClickHouse driver, where
time.Time.UnixNano()is called for all DateTime64 precisions before scaling, causing int64 overflow for dates beyond 2262 even at precision 0.
Destination tables
The ClickHouse Cloud destination uses
Replacing engine type of
SharedMergeTree family
(specifically,
SharedReplacingMergeTree), versioned by the
_fivetran_synced column.
Every column except primary (ordering) keys and Fivetran metadata columns is created
as Nullable(T), where
T is a
ClickHouse Cloud type based on the data types mapping.
The table structure varies depending on the Fivetran sync mode configured for the connector: soft delete (default) or history mode (SCD Type 2).
Soft delete mode
In soft delete mode, every destination table includes the following metadata columns:
|Column
|Type
|Description
_fivetran_synced
DateTime64(9, 'UTC')
|Timestamp when the record was synced by Fivetran. Used as the version column for
SharedReplacingMergeTree.
_fivetran_deleted
Bool
|Soft delete marker. Set to
true when the source record is deleted.
_fivetran_id
String
|Auto-generated unique identifier. Only present when the source table has no primary keys.
Single primary key in the source table
For example, source table
users has a primary key column
id (
INT) and a regular column
name (
STRING).
The destination table will be defined as follows:
In this case, the
id column is chosen as a table sorting key.
Multiple primary keys in the source table
If the source table has multiple primary keys, they are used in order of their appearance in the Fivetran source table definition.
For example, there is a source table
items with primary key columns
id (
INT) and
name (
STRING), plus an
additional regular column
description (
STRING). The destination table will be defined as follows:
In this case,
id and
name columns are chosen as table sorting keys.
No primary keys in the source table
If the source table has no primary keys, a unique identifier will be added by Fivetran as a
_fivetran_id column.
Consider an
events table that only has the
event (
STRING) and
timestamp (
LOCALDATETIME) columns in the source.
The destination table in that case is as follows:
Since
_fivetran_id is unique and there are no other primary key options, it is used as a table sorting key.
History mode (SCD Type 2)
When history mode is enabled, the destination preserves every version of each record rather than overwriting previous values. This implements Slowly Changing Dimension Type 2 (SCD Type 2), maintaining a complete audit trail of all changes.
In history mode, every destination table includes the following metadata columns:
|Column
|Type
|Description
_fivetran_synced
DateTime64(9, 'UTC')
|Timestamp when the record was synced by Fivetran. Used as the version column for
SharedReplacingMergeTree.
_fivetran_start
DateTime64(9, 'UTC')
|Timestamp when this version of the record became active. Part of the table's sorting key.
_fivetran_end
Nullable(DateTime64(9, 'UTC'))
|Timestamp when this version was superseded. Set to
2262-04-11 23:47:16 for currently active records.
_fivetran_active
Nullable(Bool)
|Whether this is the currently active version of the record.
_fivetran_id
String
|Auto-generated unique identifier. Only present when the source table has no primary keys.
The
_fivetran_start column is always included in the
ORDER BY clause as the last element of the compound sorting key.
This allows multiple versions of the same record (with different start times) to coexist in the table.
When a record is updated:
- The previous version's
_fivetran_endis set to the new version's
_fivetran_startminus one nanosecond, and
_fivetran_activeis set to
false.
- The new version is inserted with
_fivetran_activeset to
trueand
_fivetran_endset to
2262-04-11 23:47:16.000000000(the maximum
DateTime64(9)value).
Single primary key in the source table
For example, source table
users has a primary key column
id (
INT) and regular columns
name (
STRING) and
status (
STRING).
The destination table in history mode will be defined as follows:
In this case,
id and
_fivetran_start form the compound sorting key.
After a few syncs, the table might contain the following data:
|id
|name
|status
|_fivetran_start
|_fivetran_end
|_fivetran_active
|1
|name 1
|TODO
|2025-11-10 20:57:00.000000000
|2025-11-11 20:56:59.999000000
|false
|1
|name 11
|TODO
|2025-11-11 20:57:00.000000000
|2262-04-11 23:47:16.000000000
|true
|2
|name 2
|TODO
|2025-11-10 20:57:00.000000000
|2262-04-11 23:47:16.000000000
|true
Record
id=1 has two versions: the original (
name 1, inactive) and the updated one (
name 11, active).
Record
id=2 has only one version, which is currently active.
Multiple primary keys in the source table
If the source table has multiple primary keys, they are all included in the
ORDER BY together with
_fivetran_start as the last element.
For example, there is a source table
items with primary key columns
id (
INT) and
name (
STRING), plus an
additional regular column
description (
STRING). The destination table in history mode will be defined as follows:
In this case,
id,
name, and
_fivetran_start form the compound sorting key.
No primary keys in the source table
If the source table has no primary keys, a unique identifier will be added by Fivetran as a
_fivetran_id column,
and
_fivetran_start is appended to the sorting key.
Consider an
events table that only has the
event (
STRING) and
timestamp (
LOCALDATETIME) columns in the source.
The destination table in history mode is as follows:
Since
_fivetran_id and
_fivetran_start form the compound sorting key.
Selecting the latest version of the data without duplicates
SharedReplacingMergeTree performs background data deduplication
only during merges at an unknown time.
However, selecting the latest version of the data without duplicates ad-hoc is possible with the
FINAL keyword:
Check out the optimizing reading queries" section in the troubleshooting guide for query optimization tips.
Retries on network failures
The ClickHouse Cloud destination retries transient network errors using the exponential backoff algorithm.
This is safe even when the destination inserts the data, as any potential duplicates are handled by
the
SharedReplacingMergeTree table engine.