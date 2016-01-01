Skip to main content
Fivetran and ClickHouse Cloud

Overview

Fivetran is the automated data movement platform moving data out of, into and across your cloud data platforms.

ClickHouse Cloud is supported as a Fivetran destination, allowing users to load data from various sources into ClickHouse.

Note

ClickHouse Cloud destination is currently in private preview, please contact ClickHouse support in the case of any problems.

ClickHouse Cloud destination

See the official documentation on the Fivetran website:

Contact us

If you have any questions, or if you have a feature request, please open a support ticket.