Fivetran and ClickHouse Cloud

Fivetran is the automated data movement platform moving data out of, into and across your cloud data platforms.

ClickHouse Cloud is supported as a Fivetran destination, allowing users to load data from various sources into ClickHouse.

Note ClickHouse Cloud destination is currently in private preview, please contact ClickHouse support in the case of any problems.

See the official documentation on the Fivetran website:

If you have any questions, or if you have a feature request, please open a support ticket.