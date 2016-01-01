Connect Estuary with ClickHouse

Estuary is a right-time data platform that flexibly combines real-time and batch data in simple-to-setup ETL pipelines. With enterprise-grade security and deployment options, Estuary unlocks durable data flows from SaaS, database, and streaming sources to a variety of destinations, including ClickHouse.

Estuary connects with ClickHouse via the Kafka ClickPipe. You do not need to maintain your own Kafka ecosystem with this integration.

Prerequisites

An Estuary account

One or more captures in Estuary that pull data from your desired source(s)

in Estuary that pull data from your desired source(s) A ClickHouse Cloud account with ClickPipe permissions

Create an Estuary materialization To move data from your source collections in Estuary to ClickHouse, you will first need to create a materialization. In Estuary's dashboard, go to the Destinations page. Click + New Materialization. Select the ClickHouse connector. Fill out details in the Materialization, Endpoint, and Source Collections sections: Materialization Details: Provide a unique name for your materialization and choose a data plane (cloud provider and region)

Endpoint Config: Provide a secure Auth Token

Source Collections: Link an existing capture or select data collections to expose to ClickHouse Click Next and Save and Publish. On the materialization details page, note the full name for your ClickHouse materialization. This will look something like your-tenant/your-unique-name/dekaf-clickhouse . Estuary will start streaming the selected collections as Kafka messages. ClickHouse can access this data via a Kafka ClickPipe using Estuary's broker details and the auth token you provided. Enter Kafka connection details Set up a new Kafka ClickPipe with ClickHouse and enter connection details: In your ClickHouse Cloud dashboard, select Data sources. Create a new ClickPipe. Choose Apache Kafka as your data source. Enter Kafka connection details using Estuary's broker and registry information: Provide a name for your ClickPipe

For the broker, use: dekaf.estuary-data.com:9092

Leave authentication as the default SASL/PLAIN option

option For the user, enter your full materialization name from Estuary (such as your-tenant/your-unique-name/dekaf-clickhouse )

) For the password, enter the auth token you provided for your materialization Toggle the schema registry option For your schema URL, use: https://dekaf.estuary-data.com

The schema key will be the same as the broker user (your materialization name)

The secret will be the same as the broker password (your auth token) Configure incoming data Select one of your Kafka topics (one of your data collections from Estuary). Choose an offset. ClickHouse will detect topic messages. You can continue to the Parse information section to configure your table information. Choose to create a new table or load data into a matching existing table. Map source fields to table columns, confirming column name, type, and whether it is nullable. In the final Details and settings section, you can select permissions for your dedicated database user. Once you're happy with your configuration, create your ClickPipe. ClickHouse will provision your new data source and start consuming messages from Estuary. Create as many ClickPipes as you need to stream from all your desired data collections.

For more on setting up an integration with Estuary, see Estuary's documentation: