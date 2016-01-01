Dot

Dot is your AI Data Analyst. It connects directly to ClickHouse so you can ask data questions in natural language, discover data, test hypotheses, and answer why questions — directly in Slack, Microsoft Teams, ChatGPT or the native Web UI.

A ClickHouse database, either self-hosted or in ClickHouse Cloud

A Dot account

In the Dot UI, go to Settings → Connections. Click on Add new connection and select ClickHouse. Provide your connection details: Host : ClickHouse server hostname or ClickHouse Cloud endpoint

: ClickHouse server hostname or ClickHouse Cloud endpoint Port : 9440 (secure native interface) or 9000 (default TCP)

: (secure native interface) or (default TCP) Username / Password : user with read access

: user with read access Database: optionally set a default schema Click Connect.

Dot uses query-pushdown: ClickHouse handles the heavy number-crunching at scale, while Dot ensures correct and trusted answers.

Dot makes data accessible through conversation:

Ask in natural language : Get answers without writing SQL.

: Get answers without writing SQL. Why analysis : Ask follow-up questions to understand trends and anomalies.

: Ask follow-up questions to understand trends and anomalies. Works where you work : Slack, Microsoft Teams, ChatGPT, or the web app.

: Slack, Microsoft Teams, ChatGPT, or the web app. Trusted results : Dot validates queries against your schemas and definitions to minimize errors.

: Dot validates queries against your schemas and definitions to minimize errors. Scalable: Built on query-pushdown, pairing Dot’s intelligence with ClickHouse’s speed.

Dot is enterprise-ready:

Permissions & roles : Inherits ClickHouse user access controls

: Inherits ClickHouse user access controls Row-level security : Supported if configured in ClickHouse

: Supported if configured in ClickHouse TLS / SSL : Enabled by default for ClickHouse Cloud; configure manually for self-hosted

: Enabled by default for ClickHouse Cloud; configure manually for self-hosted Governance & validation : Training/validation space helps prevent hallucinations

: Training/validation space helps prevent hallucinations Compliance: SOC 2 Type I certified

Now you can use ClickHouse + Dot to analyze your data conversationally — combining Dot’s AI assistant with ClickHouse’s fast, scalable analytics engine.