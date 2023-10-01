Materializations

ClickHouse Supported ClickHouse Supported

This section covers all the materializations available in dbt-clickhouse, including experimental features.

The following table shows configurations shared by some of the available materializations. For in-depth information about general dbt model configurations, see the dbt documentation:

Option Description Default if any engine The table engine (type of table) to use when creating tables MergeTree() order_by A tuple of column names or arbitrary expressions. This allows you to create a small sparse index that helps find data faster. tuple() partition_by A partition is a logical combination of records in a table by a specified criterion. The partition key can be any expression from the table columns. primary_key Like order_by, a ClickHouse primary key expression. If not specified, ClickHouse will use the order by expression as the primary key settings A map/dictionary of "TABLE" settings to be used to DDL statements like 'CREATE TABLE' with this model query_settings A map/dictionary of ClickHouse user level settings to be used with INSERT or DELETE statements in conjunction with this model ttl A TTL expression to be used with the table. The TTL expression is a string that can be used to specify the TTL for the table. sql_security The ClickHouse user to use when executing the view's underlying query. Accepted values: definer , invoker . definer If sql_security was set to definer , you have to specify any existing user or CURRENT_USER in the definer clause.

Type Details MergeTree (default) https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/engines/table-engines/mergetree-family/mergetree/. HDFS https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/engines/table-engines/integrations/hdfs MaterializedPostgreSQL https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/engines/table-engines/integrations/materialized-postgresql S3 https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/engines/table-engines/integrations/s3 EmbeddedRocksDB https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/engines/table-engines/integrations/embedded-rocksdb Hive https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/engines/table-engines/integrations/hive

Note: for materialized views, all *MergeTree engines are supported.

Type Details Distributed Table https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/engines/table-engines/special/distributed. Dictionary https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/engines/table-engines/special/dictionary

If you encounter issues connecting to ClickHouse from dbt with one of the above engines, please report an issue here.

ClickHouse has several types/levels of "settings". In the model configuration above, two types of these are configurable. settings means the SETTINGS clause used in CREATE TABLE/VIEW types of DDL statements, so this is generally settings that are specific to the specific ClickHouse table engine. The new query_settings is use to add a SETTINGS clause to the INSERT and DELETE queries used for model materialization ( including incremental materializations). There are hundreds of ClickHouse settings, and it's not always clear which is a "table" setting and which is a "user" setting (although the latter are generally available in the system.settings table.) In general the defaults are recommended, and any use of these properties should be carefully researched and tested.

NOTE: The column configuration options below require model contracts to be enforced.

Option Description Default if any codec A string consisting of arguments passed to CODEC() in the column's DDL. For example: codec: "Delta, ZSTD" will be compiled as CODEC(Delta, ZSTD) . ttl A string consisting of a TTL (time-to-live) expression that defines a TTL rule in the column's DDL. For example: ttl: ts + INTERVAL 1 DAY will be compiled as TTL ts + INTERVAL 1 DAY .

models: - name: table_column_configs description: 'Testing column-level configurations' config: contract: enforced: true columns: - name: ts data_type: timestamp codec: ZSTD - name: x data_type: UInt8 ttl: ts + INTERVAL 1 DAY

dbt automatically determines the data type of each column by analyzing the SQL used to create the model. However, in some cases this process may not accurately determine the data type, leading to conflicts with the types specified in the contract data_type property. To address this, we recommend using the CAST() function in the model SQL to explicitly define the desired type. For example:

{{ config( materialized="materialized_view", engine="AggregatingMergeTree", order_by=["event_type"], ) }} select -- event_type may be infered as a String but we may prefer LowCardinality(String): CAST(event_type, 'LowCardinality(String)') as event_type, -- countState() may be infered as `AggregateFunction(count)` but we may prefer to change the type of the argument used: CAST(countState(), 'AggregateFunction(count, UInt32)') as response_count, -- maxSimpleState() may be infered as `SimpleAggregateFunction(max, String)` but we may prefer to also change the type of the argument used: CAST(maxSimpleState(event_type), 'SimpleAggregateFunction(max, LowCardinality(String))') as max_event_type from {{ ref('user_events') }} group by event_type

A dbt model can be created as a ClickHouse view and configured using the following syntax:

Project File ( dbt_project.yml ):

models: <resource-path>: +materialized: view

Or config block ( models/<model_name>.sql ):

{{ config(materialized = "view") }}

A dbt model can be created as a ClickHouse table and configured using the following syntax:

Project File ( dbt_project.yml ):

models: <resource-path>: +materialized: table +order_by: [ <column-name>, ... ] +engine: <engine-type> +partition_by: [ <column-name>, ... ]

Or config block ( models/<model_name>.sql ):

{{ config( materialized = "table", engine = "<engine-type>", order_by = [ "<column-name>", ... ], partition_by = [ "<column-name>", ... ], ... ] ) }}

You can add data skipping indexes to table materializations using the indexes configuration:

{{ config( materialized='table', indexes=[{ 'name': 'your_index_name', 'definition': 'your_column TYPE minmax GRANULARITY 2' }] ) }}

You can add projections to table and distributed_table materializations using the projections configuration:

{{ config( materialized='table', projections=[ { 'name': 'your_projection_name', 'query': 'SELECT department, avg(age) AS avg_age GROUP BY department' } ] ) }}

Note: For distributed tables, the projection is applied to the _local tables, not to the distributed proxy table.

Table model will be reconstructed for each dbt execution. This may be infeasible and extremely costly for larger result sets or complex transformations. To address this challenge and reduce the build time, a dbt model can be created as an incremental ClickHouse table and is configured using the following syntax:

Model definition in dbt_project.yml :

models: <resource-path>: +materialized: incremental +order_by: [ <column-name>, ... ] +engine: <engine-type> +partition_by: [ <column-name>, ... ] +unique_key: [ <column-name>, ... ] +inserts_only: [ True|False ]

Or config block in models/<model_name>.sql :

{{ config( materialized = "incremental", engine = "<engine-type>", order_by = [ "<column-name>", ... ], partition_by = [ "<column-name>", ... ], unique_key = [ "<column-name>", ... ], inserts_only = [ True|False ], ... ] ) }}

Configurations that are specific for this materialization type are listed below:

Option Description Required? unique_key A tuple of column names that uniquely identify rows. For more details on uniqueness constraints, see here. Required. If not provided altered rows will be added twice to the incremental table. inserts_only It has been deprecated in favor of the append incremental strategy , which operates in the same way. If set to True for an incremental model, incremental updates will be inserted directly to the target table without creating intermediate table. . If inserts_only is set, incremental_strategy is ignored. Optional (default: False ) incremental_strategy The strategy to use for incremental materialization. delete+insert , append , insert_overwrite , or microbatch are supported. For additional details on strategies, see here Optional (default: 'default') incremental_predicates Additional conditions to be applied to the incremental materialization (only applied to delete+insert strategy Optional

dbt-clickhouse supports three incremental model strategies.

Historically ClickHouse has had only limited support for updates and deletes, in the form of asynchronous "mutations." To emulate expected dbt behavior, dbt-clickhouse by default creates a new temporary table containing all unaffected (not deleted, not changed) "old" records, plus any new or updated records, and then swaps or exchanges this temporary table with the existing incremental model relation. This is the only strategy that preserves the original relation if something goes wrong before the operation completes; however, since it involves a full copy of the original table, it can be quite expensive and slow to execute.

ClickHouse added "lightweight deletes" as an experimental feature in version 22.8. Lightweight deletes are significantly faster than ALTER TABLE ... DELETE operations, because they don't require rewriting ClickHouse data parts. The incremental strategy delete+insert utilizes lightweight deletes to implement incremental materializations that perform significantly better than the "legacy" strategy. However, there are important caveats to using this strategy:

Lightweight deletes must be enabled on your ClickHouse server using the setting allow_experimental_lightweight_delete=1 or you must set use_lw_deletes=true in your profile (which will enable that setting for your dbt sessions)

or you must set in your profile (which will enable that setting for your dbt sessions) Lightweight deletes are now production ready, but there may be performance and other problems on ClickHouse versions earlier than 23.3.

This strategy operates directly on the affected table/relation (with creating any intermediate or temporary tables), so if there is an issue during the operation, the data in the incremental model is likely to be in an invalid state

When using lightweight deletes, dbt-clickhouse enabled the setting allow_nondeterministic_mutations . In some very rare cases using non-deterministic incremental_predicates this could result in a race condition for the updated/deleted items (and related log messages in the ClickHouse logs). To ensure consistent results the incremental predicates should only include sub-queries on data that will not be modified during the incremental materialization.

The incremental strategy microbatch has been a dbt-core feature since version 1.9, designed to handle large time-series data transformations efficiently. In dbt-clickhouse, it builds on top of the existing delete_insert incremental strategy by splitting the increment into predefined time-series batches based on the event_time and batch_size model configurations.

Beyond handling large transformations, microbatch provides the ability to:

For detailed microbatch usage, refer to the official documentation.

Option Description Default if any event_time The column indicating "at what time did the row occur." Required for your microbatch model and any direct parents that should be filtered. begin The "beginning of time" for the microbatch model. This is the starting point for any initial or full-refresh builds. For example, a daily-grain microbatch model run on 2024-10-01 with begin = '2023-10-01 will process 366 batches (it's a leap year!) plus the batch for "today." batch_size The granularity of your batches. Supported values are hour , day , month , and year lookback Process X batches prior to the latest bookmark to capture late-arriving records. 1 concurrent_batches Overrides dbt's auto detect for running batches concurrently (at the same time). Read more about configuring concurrent batches. Setting to true runs batches concurrently (in parallel). false runs batches sequentially (one after the other).

This strategy replaces the inserts_only setting in previous versions of dbt-clickhouse. This approach simply appends new rows to the existing relation. As a result duplicate rows are not eliminated, and there is no temporary or intermediate table. It is the fastest approach if duplicates are either permitted in the data or excluded by the incremental query WHERE clause/filter.

[IMPORTANT]

Currently, the insert_overwrite strategy is not fully functional with distributed materializations.

Performs the following steps:

Create a staging (temporary) table with the same structure as the incremental model relation: CREATE TABLE <staging> AS <target> . Insert only new records (produced by SELECT ) into the staging table. Replace only new partitions (present in the staging table) into the target table.

This approach has the following advantages:

It is faster than the default strategy because it doesn't copy the entire table.

It is safer than other strategies because it doesn't modify the original table until the INSERT operation completes successfully: in case of intermediate failure, the original table is not modified.

It implements "partitions immutability" data engineering best practice. Which simplifies incremental and parallel data processing, rollbacks, etc.

The strategy requires partition_by to be set in the model configuration. Ignores all other strategies-specific parameters of the model config.

The materialized_view materialization creates a ClickHouse materialized view that acts as an insert trigger, automatically transforming and inserting new rows from a source table into a target table. This is one of the most powerful materializations available in dbt-clickhouse.

Due to its depth, this materialization has its own dedicated page. Go to the Materialized Views guide for the full documentation

See the tests in https://github.com/ClickHouse/dbt-clickhouse/blob/main/tests/integration/adapter/dictionary/test_dictionary.py for examples of how to implement materializations for ClickHouse dictionaries

Distributed table created with following steps:

Creates temp view with sql query to get right structure Create empty local tables based on view Create distributed table based on local tables. Data inserts into distributed table, so it is distributed across shards without duplicating.

Notes:

dbt-clickhouse queries now automatically include the setting insert_distributed_sync = 1 in order to ensure that downstream incremental materialization operations execute correctly. This could cause some distributed table inserts to run more slowly than expected.

{{ config( materialized='distributed_table', order_by='id, created_at', sharding_key='cityHash64(id)', engine='ReplacingMergeTree' ) }} select id, created_at, item from {{ source('db', 'table') }}

CREATE TABLE db.table_local on cluster cluster ( `id` UInt64, `created_at` DateTime, `item` String ) ENGINE = ReplacingMergeTree ORDER BY (id, created_at); CREATE TABLE db.table on cluster cluster ( `id` UInt64, `created_at` DateTime, `item` String ) ENGINE = Distributed ('cluster', 'db', 'table_local', cityHash64(id));

Configurations that are specific for this materialization type are listed below:

Option Description Default if any sharding_key Sharding key determines the destination server when inserting into distributed engine table. The sharding key can be random or as an output of a hash function rand() )

Incremental model based on the same idea as distributed table, the main difficulty is to process all incremental strategies correctly.

The Append Strategy just insert data into distributed table. The Delete+Insert Strategy creates distributed temp table to work with all data on every shard. The Default (Legacy) Strategy creates distributed temp and intermediate tables for the same reason.

Only shard tables are replacing, because distributed table does not keep data. The distributed table reloads only when the full_refresh mode is enabled or the table structure may have changed.

{{ config( materialized='distributed_incremental', engine='MergeTree', incremental_strategy='append', unique_key='id,created_at' ) }} select id, created_at, item from {{ source('db', 'table') }}

CREATE TABLE db.table_local on cluster cluster ( `id` UInt64, `created_at` DateTime, `item` String ) ENGINE = MergeTree; CREATE TABLE db.table on cluster cluster ( `id` UInt64, `created_at` DateTime, `item` String ) ENGINE = Distributed ('cluster', 'db', 'table_local', cityHash64(id));

dbt snapshots allow a record to be made of changes to a mutable model over time. This in turn allows point-in-time queries on models, where analysts can "look back in time" at the previous state of a model. This functionality is supported by the ClickHouse connector and is configured using the following syntax:

Config block in snapshots/<model_name>.sql :

{{ config( schema = "<schema-name>", unique_key = "<column-name>", strategy = "<strategy>", updated_at = "<updated-at-column-name>", ) }}

For more information on configuration, check out the snapshot configs reference page.