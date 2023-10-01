Materializations
This section covers all the materializations available in dbt-clickhouse, including experimental features.
General materialization configurations
The following table shows configurations shared by some of the available materializations. For in-depth information about general dbt model configurations, see the dbt documentation:
|Option
|Description
|Default if any
|engine
|The table engine (type of table) to use when creating tables
MergeTree()
|order_by
|A tuple of column names or arbitrary expressions. This allows you to create a small sparse index that helps find data faster.
tuple()
|partition_by
|A partition is a logical combination of records in a table by a specified criterion. The partition key can be any expression from the table columns.
|primary_key
|Like order_by, a ClickHouse primary key expression. If not specified, ClickHouse will use the order by expression as the primary key
|settings
|A map/dictionary of "TABLE" settings to be used to DDL statements like 'CREATE TABLE' with this model
|query_settings
|A map/dictionary of ClickHouse user level settings to be used with
INSERT or
DELETE statements in conjunction with this model
|ttl
|A TTL expression to be used with the table. The TTL expression is a string that can be used to specify the TTL for the table.
|sql_security
|The ClickHouse user to use when executing the view's underlying query. Accepted values:
definer,
invoker.
|definer
|If
sql_security was set to
definer, you have to specify any existing user or
CURRENT_USER in the
definer clause.
Supported table engines
Note: for materialized views, all *MergeTree engines are supported.
Experimental supported table engines
|Type
|Details
|Distributed Table
|https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/engines/table-engines/special/distributed.
|Dictionary
|https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/engines/table-engines/special/dictionary
If you encounter issues connecting to ClickHouse from dbt with one of the above engines, please report an issue here.
A note on model settings
ClickHouse has several types/levels of "settings". In the model configuration above, two types of these are
configurable.
settings means the
SETTINGS
clause used in
CREATE TABLE/VIEW types of DDL statements, so this is generally settings that are specific to the
specific ClickHouse table engine. The new
query_settings is use to add a
SETTINGS clause to the
INSERT and
DELETE queries used for model materialization (
including incremental materializations).
There are hundreds of ClickHouse settings, and it's not always clear which is a "table" setting and which is a "user"
setting (although the latter are generally
available in the
system.settings table.) In general the defaults are recommended, and any use of these properties
should be carefully researched and tested.
Column Configuration
NOTE: The column configuration options below require model contracts to be enforced.
|Option
|Description
|Default if any
|codec
|A string consisting of arguments passed to
CODEC() in the column's DDL. For example:
codec: "Delta, ZSTD" will be compiled as
CODEC(Delta, ZSTD).
|ttl
|A string consisting of a TTL (time-to-live) expression that defines a TTL rule in the column's DDL. For example:
ttl: ts + INTERVAL 1 DAY will be compiled as
TTL ts + INTERVAL 1 DAY.
Example of schema configuration
Adding complex types
dbt automatically determines the data type of each column by analyzing the SQL used to create the model. However, in some cases this process may not accurately determine the data type, leading to conflicts with the types specified in the contract
data_type property. To address this, we recommend using the
CAST() function in the model SQL to explicitly define the desired type. For example:
Materialization: view
A dbt model can be created as a ClickHouse view and configured using the following syntax:
Project File (
dbt_project.yml):
Or config block (
models/<model_name>.sql):
Materialization: table
A dbt model can be created as a ClickHouse table and configured using the following syntax:
Project File (
dbt_project.yml):
Or config block (
models/<model_name>.sql):
Data skipping indexes
You can add data skipping indexes to
table materializations using the
indexes configuration:
Projections
You can add projections to
table and
distributed_table materializations using the
projections configuration:
Note: For distributed tables, the projection is applied to the
_local tables, not to the distributed proxy table.
Materialization: incremental
Table model will be reconstructed for each dbt execution. This may be infeasible and extremely costly for larger result sets or complex transformations. To address this challenge and reduce the build time, a dbt model can be created as an incremental ClickHouse table and is configured using the following syntax:
Model definition in
dbt_project.yml:
Or config block in
models/<model_name>.sql:
Configurations
Configurations that are specific for this materialization type are listed below:
|Option
|Description
|Required?
unique_key
|A tuple of column names that uniquely identify rows. For more details on uniqueness constraints, see here.
|Required. If not provided altered rows will be added twice to the incremental table.
inserts_only
|It has been deprecated in favor of the
append incremental
strategy, which operates in the same way. If set to True for an incremental model, incremental updates will be inserted directly to the target table without creating intermediate table. . If
inserts_only is set,
incremental_strategy is ignored.
|Optional (default:
False)
incremental_strategy
|The strategy to use for incremental materialization.
delete+insert,
append,
insert_overwrite, or
microbatch are supported. For additional details on strategies, see here
|Optional (default: 'default')
incremental_predicates
|Additional conditions to be applied to the incremental materialization (only applied to
delete+insert strategy
|Optional
Incremental Model Strategies
dbt-clickhouse supports three incremental model strategies.
The Default (Legacy) Strategy
Historically ClickHouse has had only limited support for updates and deletes, in the form of asynchronous "mutations." To emulate expected dbt behavior, dbt-clickhouse by default creates a new temporary table containing all unaffected (not deleted, not changed) "old" records, plus any new or updated records, and then swaps or exchanges this temporary table with the existing incremental model relation. This is the only strategy that preserves the original relation if something goes wrong before the operation completes; however, since it involves a full copy of the original table, it can be quite expensive and slow to execute.
The Delete+Insert Strategy
ClickHouse added "lightweight deletes" as an experimental feature in version 22.8. Lightweight deletes are significantly
faster than ALTER TABLE ... DELETE
operations, because they don't require rewriting ClickHouse data parts. The incremental strategy
delete+insert
utilizes lightweight deletes to implement
incremental materializations that perform significantly better than the "legacy" strategy. However, there are important
caveats to using this strategy:
- Lightweight deletes must be enabled on your ClickHouse server using the setting
allow_experimental_lightweight_delete=1or you must set
use_lw_deletes=truein your profile (which will enable that setting for your dbt sessions)
- Lightweight deletes are now production ready, but there may be performance and other problems on ClickHouse versions earlier than 23.3.
- This strategy operates directly on the affected table/relation (with creating any intermediate or temporary tables), so if there is an issue during the operation, the data in the incremental model is likely to be in an invalid state
- When using lightweight deletes, dbt-clickhouse enabled the setting
allow_nondeterministic_mutations. In some very rare cases using non-deterministic incremental_predicates this could result in a race condition for the updated/deleted items (and related log messages in the ClickHouse logs). To ensure consistent results the incremental predicates should only include sub-queries on data that will not be modified during the incremental materialization.
The Microbatch Strategy (Requires dbt-core >= 1.9)
The incremental strategy
microbatch has been a dbt-core feature since version 1.9, designed to handle large
time-series data transformations efficiently. In dbt-clickhouse, it builds on top of the existing
delete_insert
incremental strategy by splitting the increment into predefined time-series batches based on the
event_time and
batch_size model configurations.
Beyond handling large transformations, microbatch provides the ability to:
- Reprocess failed batches.
- Auto-detect parallel batch execution.
- Eliminate the need for complex conditional logic in backfilling.
For detailed microbatch usage, refer to the official documentation.
Available Microbatch Configurations
|Option
|Description
|Default if any
|event_time
|The column indicating "at what time did the row occur." Required for your microbatch model and any direct parents that should be filtered.
|begin
|The "beginning of time" for the microbatch model. This is the starting point for any initial or full-refresh builds. For example, a daily-grain microbatch model run on 2024-10-01 with begin = '2023-10-01 will process 366 batches (it's a leap year!) plus the batch for "today."
|batch_size
|The granularity of your batches. Supported values are
hour,
day,
month, and
year
|lookback
|Process X batches prior to the latest bookmark to capture late-arriving records.
|1
|concurrent_batches
|Overrides dbt's auto detect for running batches concurrently (at the same time). Read more about configuring concurrent batches. Setting to true runs batches concurrently (in parallel). false runs batches sequentially (one after the other).
The Append Strategy
This strategy replaces the
inserts_only setting in previous versions of dbt-clickhouse. This approach simply appends
new rows to the existing relation.
As a result duplicate rows are not eliminated, and there is no temporary or intermediate table. It is the fastest
approach if duplicates are either permitted
in the data or excluded by the incremental query WHERE clause/filter.
The insert_overwrite Strategy (Experimental)
[IMPORTANT]
Currently, the insert_overwrite strategy is not fully functional with distributed materializations.
Performs the following steps:
- Create a staging (temporary) table with the same structure as the incremental model relation:
CREATE TABLE <staging> AS <target>.
- Insert only new records (produced by
SELECT) into the staging table.
- Replace only new partitions (present in the staging table) into the target table.
This approach has the following advantages:
- It is faster than the default strategy because it doesn't copy the entire table.
- It is safer than other strategies because it doesn't modify the original table until the INSERT operation completes successfully: in case of intermediate failure, the original table is not modified.
- It implements "partitions immutability" data engineering best practice. Which simplifies incremental and parallel data processing, rollbacks, etc.
The strategy requires
partition_by to be set in the model configuration. Ignores all other strategies-specific
parameters of the model config.
Materialization: materialized_view
The
materialized_view materialization creates a ClickHouse materialized view that acts as an insert trigger, automatically transforming and inserting new rows from a source table into a target table. This is one of the most powerful materializations available in dbt-clickhouse.
Due to its depth, this materialization has its own dedicated page. Go to the Materialized Views guide for the full documentation
Materialization: dictionary (experimental)
See the tests in https://github.com/ClickHouse/dbt-clickhouse/blob/main/tests/integration/adapter/dictionary/test_dictionary.py for examples of how to implement materializations for ClickHouse dictionaries
Materialization: distributed_table (experimental)
Distributed table created with following steps:
- Creates temp view with sql query to get right structure
- Create empty local tables based on view
- Create distributed table based on local tables.
- Data inserts into distributed table, so it is distributed across shards without duplicating.
Notes:
- dbt-clickhouse queries now automatically include the setting
insert_distributed_sync = 1in order to ensure that downstream incremental materialization operations execute correctly. This could cause some distributed table inserts to run more slowly than expected.
Distributed table model example
Generated migrations
Configurations
Configurations that are specific for this materialization type are listed below:
|Option
|Description
|Default if any
|sharding_key
|Sharding key determines the destination server when inserting into distributed engine table. The sharding key can be random or as an output of a hash function
rand())
materialization: distributed_incremental (experimental)
Incremental model based on the same idea as distributed table, the main difficulty is to process all incremental strategies correctly.
- The Append Strategy just insert data into distributed table.
- The Delete+Insert Strategy creates distributed temp table to work with all data on every shard.
- The Default (Legacy) Strategy creates distributed temp and intermediate tables for the same reason.
Only shard tables are replacing, because distributed table does not keep data. The distributed table reloads only when the full_refresh mode is enabled or the table structure may have changed.
Distributed incremental model example
Generated migrations
Snapshot
dbt snapshots allow a record to be made of changes to a mutable model over time. This in turn allows point-in-time queries on models, where analysts can "look back in time" at the previous state of a model. This functionality is supported by the ClickHouse connector and is configured using the following syntax:
Config block in
snapshots/<model_name>.sql:
For more information on configuration, check out the snapshot configs reference page.
Contracts and Constraints
Only exact column type contracts are supported. For example, a contract with a UInt32 column type will fail if the model
returns a UInt64 or other integer type.
ClickHouse also support only
CHECK constraints on the entire table/model. Primary key, foreign key, unique, and
column level CHECK constraints are not supported.
(See ClickHouse documentation on primary/order by keys.)