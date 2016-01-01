Materialized Views

ClickHouse Supported ClickHouse Supported

A materialized_view materialization should be a SELECT from an existing (source) table. Unlike PostgreSQL, a ClickHouse materialized view is not "static" (and has no corresponding REFRESH operation). Instead, it acts as an insert trigger, inserting new rows into a target table by applying the defined SELECT transformation on rows inserted into the source table. See the ClickHouse materialized view documentation for more details on how materialized views work in ClickHouse.

Note For general materialization concepts and shared configurations (engine, order_by, partition_by, etc.), see the Materializations page.

When you use the materialized_view materialization, dbt-clickhouse needs to create both a materialized view and a target table where the transformed rows are inserted. There are two ways to manage the target table:

Approach Description Status Implicit target dbt-clickhouse creates and manages the target table automatically within the same model. The target table schema is inferred from the MV's SQL. Stable Explicit target You define the target table as a separate table materialization and reference it from your MV model using the materialization_target_table() macro. The MV is created with a TO clause pointing to that table. This functionality is available starting from dbt-clickhouse version 1.10. Caution: This feature is in beta and the API may change based on community feedback. Beta

The approach you choose affects how schema changes, full refreshes, and multi-MV setups are handled. The following sections describe each approach in detail.

This is the default behavior. When you define a materialized_view model, the adapter will:

Create a target table with the model name Create a ClickHouse materialized view with the name <model_name>_mv

The target table schema is inferred from the columns in the MV's SELECT statement. All resources (target table + MVs) share the same model configuration.

-- models/events_mv.sql {{ config( materialized='materialized_view', engine='SummingMergeTree()', order_by='(event_date, event_type)' ) }} SELECT toStartOfDay(event_time) AS event_date, event_type, count() AS total FROM {{ source('raw', 'events') }} GROUP BY event_date, event_type

See the test file for additional examples.

ClickHouse allows more than one materialized view to write records to the same target table. To support this in dbt-clickhouse with the implicit target approach, you can construct a UNION in your model file, wrapping the SQL for each materialized view with comments of the form --my_mv_name:begin and --my_mv_name:end .

For example, the following will build two materialized views both writing data to the same destination table of the model. The names of the materialized views will take the form <model_name>_mv1 and <model_name>_mv2 :

--mv1:begin select a,b,c from {{ source('raw', 'table_1') }} --mv1:end union all --mv2:begin select a,b,c from {{ source('raw', 'table_2') }} --mv2:end

IMPORTANT! When updating a model with multiple materialized views (MVs), especially when renaming one of the MV names, dbt-clickhouse does not automatically drop the old MV. Instead, you will encounter the following warning: Warning - Table <previous table name> was detected with the same pattern as model name <your model name> but was not found in this run. In case it is a renamed mv that was previously part of this model, drop it manually (!!!)

Starting with dbt-clickhouse version 1.9.8, you can control how the target table schema is iterated when dbt run encounters different columns in the MV's SQL.

{{config( materialized='materialized_view', engine='MergeTree()', order_by='(id)', on_schema_change='fail' # this setting )}}

By default, dbt will not apply any changes to the target table ( ignore setting value), but you can change this setting to follow the same behavior as the on_schema_change config in incremental models.

Also, you can use this setting as a safety mechanism. If you set it to fail , the build will fail if the columns in the MV's SQL differ from the target table that was created by the first dbt run .

By default, when creating or recreating a materialized view (MV), the target table is first populated with historical data before the MV itself is created ( catchup=True ). You can disable this behavior by setting the catchup config to False .

{{config( materialized='materialized_view', engine='MergeTree()', order_by='(id)', catchup=False # this setting )}}

Operation catchup: True (default) catchup: False Initial deployment ( dbt run ) Target table backfilled with historical data Target table created empty Full refresh ( dbt run --full-refresh ) Target table rebuilt and backfilled Target table recreated empty, existing data lost Normal operation Materialized view captures new inserts Materialized view captures new inserts

Data Loss Risk with Full Refresh Using catchup: False with dbt run --full-refresh will discard all existing data in the target table. The table will be recreated empty and only capture new data going forward. Ensure you have backups if the historical data might be needed later.

Beta This feature is in beta and available starting from dbt-clickhouse version 1.10. The API may change based on community feedback.

By default, dbt-clickhouse creates and manages both the target table and the materialized view(s) within a single model (the implicit target approach described above). This approach has some limitations:

All resources (target table + MVs) share the same configuration. If multiple MVs are pointing to the same target table, they must be defined together using UNION ALL syntax.

syntax. All these resources cannot be iterated separately, all need to be managed using the same model file.

You cannot easily control the name of each MV.

All settings are shared between the target table and the MVs, making it difficult to configure each resource individually and to reason about which configuration belongs to each resource.

The explicit target feature allows you to define the target table separately as a regular table materialization and then reference it from your materialized view models.

Fully separated resources : Now each resource can be defined separately, improving readability

: Now each resource can be defined separately, improving readability 1:1 resources between dbt and CH : Now you can use dbt tooling to manage and iterate them separately.

: Now you can use dbt tooling to manage and iterate them separately. Different configurations now available : Now a different configuration can be applied to each one.

: Now a different configuration can be applied to each one. No more need to keep naming conventions: Now all resources are created using the name that the user gives, not the custom one added with the _mv for MVs.

Target table definition is not natural to dbt: it’s not a SQL that will read from a source table, so we loss here dbt validations. MV’s SQL will still get validated using dbt utilities and its compatibility with the target table’s columns will be validated at CH level.

We found some problems related to limitations to the ref() function : We need to use it to reference models between them but it can only be used to reference upstream models, not downstream. This causes some problems for this implementation. We have created an issue in the dbt-core repo and we are currently talking with them to look for possible solutions (dbt-labs/dbt-core#12319): When ref() is called from inside the config block, it returns the current model, not the one shared. This blocks us from defining it in the config() section, forcing us to use a comment to add this dependency. We are following the same pattern as defined in the dbt docs with the "--depends_on:" approach. ref() works for us as it forces the target table to be created first, but in the dependency chart in the generated documentation, the target table will be drawn as another upstream dependency, not downstream, making it a bit difficult to understand. unit-test also forces us to define some data for the target table even when the idea is not to read from it. The workaround is just to leave the data for this table empty.

: We need to use it to reference models between them but it can only be used to reference upstream models, not downstream. This causes some problems for this implementation. We have created an issue in the dbt-core repo and we are currently talking with them to look for possible solutions (dbt-labs/dbt-core#12319):

Step 1: Define the target table as a regular table model

Model events_daily.sql :

{{ config( materialized='table', engine='SummingMergeTree()', order_by='(event_date, event_type)', partition_by='toYYYYMM(event_date)' ) }} SELECT toDate(now()) AS event_date, '' AS event_type, toUInt64(0) AS total WHERE 0 -- Creates empty table with correct schema

This is the workaround we mention in the limitations section. You may loss some dbt validations here, but the schema will still be checked at ClickHouse level.

Step 2: Define materialized views pointing to the target table

For example, you can define different MVs in different models like this, even pointing to the same target table. Note the new {{ materialization_target_table(ref('events_daily')) }} macro call, which configures the target table for the MV.

Model page_events_aggregator.sql :

{{ config(materialized='materialized_view') }} {{ materialization_target_table(ref('events_daily')) }} SELECT toStartOfDay(event_time) AS event_date, event_type, count() AS total FROM {{ source('raw', 'page_events') }} GROUP BY event_date, event_type

Model mobile_events_aggregator.sql :

{{ config(materialized='materialized_view') }} {{ materialization_target_table(ref('events_daily')) }} SELECT toStartOfDay(event_time) AS event_date, event_type, count() AS total FROM {{ source('raw', 'mobile_events') }} GROUP BY event_date, event_type

When using explicit target tables, the following configurations apply:

On the target table ( materialized='table' ):

Option Description Default mv_on_schema_change How to handle schema changes when the table is used by dbt-managed MVs. Follows the same behavior as the on_schema_change config in incremental models. Caution: A materialized='table' model will behave as usual if it doesn't have MVs pointing to it, so even if this setting is defined, it will be ignored. If the table is target of MVs, this config will have the default value of mv_on_schema_change='fail' to protect the data inside these tables. repopulate_from_mvs_on_full_refresh On --full-refresh , instead of running the table's SQL, rebuild the table by executing INSERT-SELECTs using the SQL from all MVs pointing to it. False

On the materialized view ( materialized='materialized_view' ):

Option Description Default catchup Whether to backfill historical data when the MV is created. True

Note You'll usually only want to set catchup to True in MVs or repopulate_from_mvs_on_full_refresh to True in their target tables. If you set both to True , it may duplicate data.

When using --full-refresh , explicit target tables will be recreated (so you may loss data if ingestion is happening during this process). This will behave in different ways depending on your configurations:

Option 1: default --full-refresh behavior. All gets recreated, but during the recreation of the MVs, the target table will be empty or partially loaded.

All gets dropped and recreated. If you want to reinsert the data using the MVs SQL, keep the setting catchup=True :

-- models/page_events_aggregator.sql {{ config( materialized='materialized_view', catchup=True -- this is the default value so you don't need to actully set it. ) }} {{ materialization_target_table(ref('events_daily')) }} ...

Option 2: I want to recreate the target table and I don't want to read empty data while the MVs are being recreated.

If you need to update the sql of the MVs first, you can set in them catchup=False and then do a dbt run or dbt run --full-refresh on the MVs. Make sure that the MVs are created before running --full-refresh on the target table, as it uses the MV definitions from ClickHouse.

Set repopulate_from_mvs_on_full_refresh=True on the target table model. On a dbt run --full-refresh , this will:

Create a new temporary table Execute INSERT-SELECT using each MV's SQL Atomically swap the tables

So the users of your table will not see empty data while the MVs are being recreated.

-- models/events_daily.sql {{ config( materialized='table', engine='SummingMergeTree()', order_by='(event_date, event_type)', repopulate_from_mvs_on_full_refresh=True ) }} ...

You cannot change the target table of an MV without a --full-refresh . If you try to run a regular dbt run after changing the materialization_target_table() reference, the build will fail with an error message indicating that the target has changed.

To change the target:

Update the materialization_target_table() call Run dbt run --full-refresh -s your_mv_model

Operation Implicit target Explicit target First dbt run All resources created All resources created Next dbt run Individual resources cannot be managed, all happen together:



target table:

changes managed with the on_schema_change setting. By default it has the setting ignore so new columns are not processed.



MVs: all updated with alter table modify query operations Changes can be applied individually:



target table:

automatic detection to know if they are target tables from dbt defined MVs. If they are, the columns evolution is managed by default with the mv_on_schema_change setting with fail value so it will fail if columns changes. We added this default value as a protection layer



MVs: Their SQL gets updated with alter table modify query operations. dbt run --full-refresh Individual resources cannot be managed, all happen together:



target table:

target table recreated empty. catchup available to configure a backfill with the SQL of all the MVs together. catchup is True by default



MVs: all get recreated. Changes will be applied individually:



target table: will be recreated as usual.



MVs: drop and recreate. catchup available for an initial backfill. catchup is True by default.



Note: During the process, the target table will be empty or partially loaded until the MVs are recreated. To avoid this, check the next section about how to iterate the target table.

If you have existing materialized view models using the implicit target approach and want to migrate to the explicit target approach, follow these steps:

1. Create the target table model

Create a new model file with materialized='table' that defines the same schema as the current MV target table. Use a WHERE 0 clause to create an empty table. Use the same name as the current implicit materialized view model. You'll be able to use this model now to iterate the target table.

-- models/events_daily.sql {{ config( materialized='table', engine='MergeTree()', order_by='(event_date, event_type)' ) }} SELECT toDate(now()) AS event_date, '' AS event_type, toUInt64(0) AS total WHERE 0

2. Update your MV models

Create new models that will include each the MV SQL and the materialization_target_table() macro call pointing to the new target table. If you were previously using the UNION ALL remove that part and the comments.

For the model names you'll have to follow this naming convention:

if only one MV was defined, this will have the name: <old_model_name>_mv

if multiple MVs were defined, each will have the name: <old_model_name>_mv_<name_in_comments>

Before in my_model.sql (implicit target, single model with UNION ALL):

--mv1:begin select a, b, c from {{ source('raw', 'table_1') }} --mv1:end union all --mv2:begin select a, b, c from {{ source('raw', 'table_2') }} --mv2:end

After (explicit target, separate model files):

-- models/my_model_mv_mv1.sql {{ config(materialized='materialized_view') }} {{ materialization_target_table(ref('events_daily')) }} select a, b, c from {{ source('raw', 'table_1') }}

-- models/my_model_mv_mv2.sql {{ config(materialized='materialized_view') }} {{ materialization_target_table(ref('events_daily')) }} select a, b, c from {{ source('raw', 'table_2') }}

3. Iterate them as needed following the instructions in the explicit target section.

Because ClickHouse materialized views act as insert triggers, they only capture data while they exist. If a materialized view is dropped and recreated (e.g. during a --full-refresh ), any rows inserted into the source table during that window will not be processed by the MV. This is referred to as the MV being "blind."

Additionally, the catch-up (both from the MV's catchup or from the target table's repopulate_from_mvs_on_full_refresh ) process runs an INSERT INTO ... SELECT using the MV's SQL. If inserts into the source table are happening at the same time, the catch-up query may include rows that the MV has already processed (or will process right after being created), potentially causing duplicate data in the target table. Using a deduplicating engine such as ReplacingMergeTree on the target table mitigates this risk.

The following table summarizes the safety of each operation when inserts are actively happening on the source table.

Operation Internal process Safety while inserts are happening First dbt run 1. Create target table

2. Insert data (if catchup=True )

3. Create MV(s) ⚠️ MV is blind between steps 1 and 3. Any rows inserted into the source during this window are not captured. Subsequent dbt run ALTER TABLE ... MODIFY QUERY ✅ Safe. The MV is updated atomically. dbt run --full-refresh 1. Create backup table

2. Insert data (if catchup=True )

3. Drop MV(s)

4. Exchange tables

5. Recreate MV(s) ⚠️ MV is blind during recreation. Data inserted into the source between steps 3 and 5 will not appear in the new target table.

Materialized view models:

Operation Internal process Safety while inserts are happening First dbt run 1. Create MV (with TO clause)

2. Run catch-up (if catchup=True ) ✅ MV is created first, so new inserts are captured immediately.

⚠️ Catch-up may duplicate data — the backfill query can overlap with rows already being processed by the MV. Safe if using a deduplicating engine (e.g. ReplacingMergeTree ). Subsequent dbt run ALTER TABLE ... MODIFY QUERY ✅ Safe. The MV is updated atomically. dbt run --full-refresh on MVs 1. Drop and recreate MV

2. Run catch-up (if catchup=True ) ⚠️ MV is blind during recreation (between drop and create).

⚠️ Catch-up may duplicate data if inserts are happening concurrently.

Target table model:

Operation Internal process Safety while inserts are happening dbt run Schema changes applied following the mv_on_schema_change setting ✅ Safe. No data movement. dbt run --full-refresh (default) Recreate the table (leaves it empty) ⚠️ Target table is empty until MVs backfill it. MVs continue inserting into the new table once it exists. dbt run --full-refresh with repopulate_from_mvs_on_full_refresh=True 1. Create backup table

2. Insert data using each MV's SQL

3. Exchange tables atomically ⚠️ MV is blind during recreation. Data inserted between steps 1 and 3 will not appear in the new table. This may change in next versions

Recommendations for production environments with active ingestion Pause the ingestion during dbt operations if possible : This will make all operations safe and no data will be lost.

: This will make all operations safe and no data will be lost. Use a deduplicating engine if possible (e.g. ReplacingMergeTree ) on the target table to handle potential duplicates from catch-up overlaps.

(e.g. ) on the target table to handle potential duplicates from catch-up overlaps. Prefer ALTER TABLE ... MODIFY QUERY (regular dbt run without --full-refresh ) when possible — this is always safe.

(regular without ) when possible — this is always safe. Be aware of problematic windows during dbt operations.

Refreshable Materialized Views are a special type of materialized view in ClickHouse that periodically re-executes the query and stores the result, similar to how materialized views work in other databases. This is useful for scenarios where you want periodic snapshots or aggregations rather than real-time insert triggers.

Tip Refreshable materialized views can be used with both the implicit target and explicit target approaches. The refreshable config is independent of how the target table is managed.

To use a refreshable materialized view, add a refreshable config object to your MV model with the following options:

Option Description Required Default Value refresh_interval The interval clause (required) Yes randomize The randomization clause, will appear after RANDOMIZE FOR append If set to True , each refresh inserts rows into the table without deleting existing rows. The insert is not atomic, just like a regular INSERT SELECT. False depends_on A dependencies list for the refreshable mv. Please provide the dependencies in the following format {schema}.{view_name} depends_on_validation Whether to validate the existence of the dependencies provided in depends_on . In case a dependency doesn't contain a schema, the validation occurs on schema default False

{{ config( materialized='materialized_view', engine='MergeTree()', order_by='(event_date)', refreshable={ "interval": "EVERY 5 MINUTE", "randomize": "1 MINUTE", "append": True, "depends_on": ['schema.depend_on_model'], "depends_on_validation": True } ) }} SELECT toStartOfDay(event_time) AS event_date, count() AS total FROM {{ source('raw', 'events') }} GROUP BY event_date

{{ config( materialized='materialized_view', refreshable={ "interval": "EVERY 1 HOUR", "append": False } ) }} {{ materialization_target_table(ref('events_daily')) }} SELECT toStartOfDay(event_time) AS event_date, event_type, count() AS total FROM {{ source('raw', 'events') }} GROUP BY event_date, event_type