Materialized Views
A
materialized_view materialization should be a
SELECT from an existing (source) table. Unlike PostgreSQL, a ClickHouse materialized view is not "static" (and has no corresponding REFRESH operation). Instead, it acts as an insert trigger, inserting new rows into a target table by applying the defined
SELECT transformation on rows inserted into the source table. See the ClickHouse materialized view documentation for more details on how materialized views work in ClickHouse.
For general materialization concepts and shared configurations (engine, order_by, partition_by, etc.), see the Materializations page.
How the target table is managed
When you use the
materialized_view materialization, dbt-clickhouse needs to create both a materialized view and a target table where the transformed rows are inserted. There are two ways to manage the target table:
|Approach
|Description
|Status
|Implicit target
|dbt-clickhouse creates and manages the target table automatically within the same model. The target table schema is inferred from the MV's SQL.
|Stable
|Explicit target
|You define the target table as a separate
table materialization and reference it from your MV model using the
materialization_target_table() macro. The MV is created with a
TO clause pointing to that table. This functionality is available starting from dbt-clickhouse version 1.10. Caution: This feature is in beta and the API may change based on community feedback.
|Beta
The approach you choose affects how schema changes, full refreshes, and multi-MV setups are handled. The following sections describe each approach in detail.
Materialization with implicit target
This is the default behavior. When you define a
materialized_view model, the adapter will:
- Create a target table with the model name
- Create a ClickHouse materialized view with the name
<model_name>_mv
The target table schema is inferred from the columns in the MV's
SELECT statement. All resources (target table + MVs) share the same model configuration.
See the test file for additional examples.
Multiple materialized views
ClickHouse allows more than one materialized view to write records to the same target table. To support this in dbt-clickhouse with the implicit target approach, you can construct a
UNION in your model file, wrapping the SQL for each materialized view with comments of the form
--my_mv_name:begin and
--my_mv_name:end.
For example, the following will build two materialized views both writing data to the same destination table of the model. The names of the materialized views will take the form
<model_name>_mv1 and
<model_name>_mv2:
IMPORTANT!
When updating a model with multiple materialized views (MVs), especially when renaming one of the MV names, dbt-clickhouse does not automatically drop the old MV. Instead, you will encounter the following warning:
Warning - Table <previous table name> was detected with the same pattern as model name <your model name> but was not found in this run. In case it is a renamed mv that was previously part of this model, drop it manually (!!!)
How to iterate the target table schema
Starting with dbt-clickhouse version 1.9.8, you can control how the target table schema is iterated when
dbt run encounters different columns in the MV's SQL.
By default, dbt will not apply any changes to the target table (
ignore setting value), but you can change this setting to follow the same behavior as the
on_schema_change config in incremental models.
Also, you can use this setting as a safety mechanism. If you set it to
fail, the build will fail if the columns in the MV's SQL differ from the target table that was created by the first
dbt run.
Data catch-up
By default, when creating or recreating a materialized view (MV), the target table is first populated with historical data before the MV itself is created (
catchup=True). You can disable this behavior by setting the
catchup config to
False.
|Operation
catchup: True (default)
catchup: False
|Initial deployment (
dbt run)
|Target table backfilled with historical data
|Target table created empty
|Full refresh (
dbt run --full-refresh)
|Target table rebuilt and backfilled
|Target table recreated empty, existing data lost
|Normal operation
|Materialized view captures new inserts
|Materialized view captures new inserts
Using
catchup: False with
dbt run --full-refresh will discard all existing data in the target table. The table will be recreated empty and only capture new data going forward. Ensure you have backups if the historical data might be needed later.
Materialization with explicit target (Beta)
This feature is in beta and available starting from dbt-clickhouse version 1.10. The API may change based on community feedback.
By default, dbt-clickhouse creates and manages both the target table and the materialized view(s) within a single model (the implicit target approach described above). This approach has some limitations:
- All resources (target table + MVs) share the same configuration. If multiple MVs are pointing to the same target table, they must be defined together using
UNION ALLsyntax.
- All these resources cannot be iterated separately, all need to be managed using the same model file.
- You cannot easily control the name of each MV.
- All settings are shared between the target table and the MVs, making it difficult to configure each resource individually and to reason about which configuration belongs to each resource.
The explicit target feature allows you to define the target table separately as a regular
table materialization and then reference it from your materialized view models.
Benefits
- Fully separated resources: Now each resource can be defined separately, improving readability
- 1:1 resources between dbt and CH: Now you can use dbt tooling to manage and iterate them separately.
- Different configurations now available: Now a different configuration can be applied to each one.
- No more need to keep naming conventions: Now all resources are created using the name that the user gives, not the custom one added with the _mv for MVs.
Limitations
- Target table definition is not natural to dbt: it’s not a SQL that will read from a source table, so we loss here dbt validations. MV’s SQL will still get validated using dbt utilities and its compatibility with the target table’s columns will be validated at CH level.
- We found some problems related to limitations to the
ref()function: We need to use it to reference models between them but it can only be used to reference upstream models, not downstream. This causes some problems for this implementation. We have created an issue in the dbt-core repo and we are currently talking with them to look for possible solutions (dbt-labs/dbt-core#12319):
- When
ref()is called from inside the config block, it returns the current model, not the one shared. This blocks us from defining it in the config() section, forcing us to use a comment to add this dependency. We are following the same pattern as defined in the dbt docs with the "--depends_on:" approach.
ref()works for us as it forces the target table to be created first, but in the dependency chart in the generated documentation, the target table will be drawn as another upstream dependency, not downstream, making it a bit difficult to understand.
unit-testalso forces us to define some data for the target table even when the idea is not to read from it. The workaround is just to leave the data for this table empty.
- When
Usage
Step 1: Define the target table as a regular table model
Model
events_daily.sql:
This is the workaround we mention in the limitations section. You may loss some dbt validations here, but the schema will still be checked at ClickHouse level.
Step 2: Define materialized views pointing to the target table
For example, you can define different MVs in different models like this, even pointing to the same target table. Note the new
{{ materialization_target_table(ref('events_daily')) }} macro call, which configures the target table for the MV.
Model
page_events_aggregator.sql:
Model
mobile_events_aggregator.sql:
Configuration options
When using explicit target tables, the following configurations apply:
On the target table (
materialized='table'):
|Option
|Description
|Default
mv_on_schema_change
|How to handle schema changes when the table is used by dbt-managed MVs. Follows the same behavior as the
on_schema_change config in incremental models.
|Caution: A
materialized='table' model will behave as usual if it doesn't have MVs pointing to it, so even if this setting is defined, it will be ignored. If the table is target of MVs, this config will have the default value of
mv_on_schema_change='fail' to protect the data inside these tables.
repopulate_from_mvs_on_full_refresh
|On
--full-refresh, instead of running the table's SQL, rebuild the table by executing INSERT-SELECTs using the SQL from all MVs pointing to it.
False
On the materialized view (
materialized='materialized_view'):
|Option
|Description
|Default
catchup
|Whether to backfill historical data when the MV is created.
True
You'll usually only want to set
catchup to
True in MVs or
repopulate_from_mvs_on_full_refresh to
True in their target tables. If you set both to
True, it may duplicate data.
Common operations
Full refresh with explicit targets
When using
--full-refresh, explicit target tables will be recreated (so you may loss data if ingestion is happening during this process). This will behave in different ways depending on your configurations:
Option 1: default
--full-refresh behavior. All gets recreated, but during the recreation of the MVs, the target table will be empty or partially loaded.
All gets dropped and recreated. If you want to reinsert the data using the MVs SQL, keep the setting
catchup=True:
Option 2: I want to recreate the target table and I don't want to read empty data while the MVs are being recreated.
If you need to update the sql of the MVs first, you can set in them
catchup=False and then do a
dbt run or
dbt run --full-refresh on the MVs. Make sure that the MVs are created before running
--full-refresh on the target table, as it uses the MV definitions from ClickHouse.
Set
repopulate_from_mvs_on_full_refresh=True on the target table model. On a
dbt run --full-refresh, this will:
- Create a new temporary table
- Execute INSERT-SELECT using each MV's SQL
- Atomically swap the tables
So the users of your table will not see empty data while the MVs are being recreated.
Changing the target table
You cannot change the target table of an MV without a
--full-refresh. If you try to run a regular
dbt run after changing the
materialization_target_table() reference, the build will fail with an error message indicating that the target has changed.
To change the target:
- Update the
materialization_target_table()call
- Run
dbt run --full-refresh -s your_mv_model
Behavior comparison between implicit and explicit target approaches
|Operation
|Implicit target
|Explicit target
|First dbt run
|All resources created
|All resources created
|Next dbt run
|Individual resources cannot be managed, all happen together:
target table:
changes managed with the
on_schema_change setting. By default it has the setting
ignore so new columns are not processed.
MVs: all updated with
alter table modify query operations
|Changes can be applied individually:
target table:
automatic detection to know if they are target tables from dbt defined MVs. If they are, the columns evolution is managed by default with the
mv_on_schema_change setting with
fail value so it will fail if columns changes. We added this default value as a protection layer
MVs: Their SQL gets updated with
alter table modify query operations.
|dbt run --full-refresh
|Individual resources cannot be managed, all happen together:
target table:
target table recreated empty.
catchup available to configure a backfill with the SQL of all the MVs together.
catchup is
True by default
MVs: all get recreated.
|Changes will be applied individually:
target table: will be recreated as usual.
MVs: drop and recreate.
catchup available for an initial backfill.
catchup is
True by default.
Note: During the process, the target table will be empty or partially loaded until the MVs are recreated. To avoid this, check the next section about how to iterate the target table.
Migrating from implicit to explicit target
If you have existing materialized view models using the implicit target approach and want to migrate to the explicit target approach, follow these steps:
1. Create the target table model
Create a new model file with
materialized='table' that defines the same schema as the current MV target table. Use a
WHERE 0 clause to create an empty table. Use the same name as the current implicit materialized view model. You'll be able to use this model now to iterate the target table.
2. Update your MV models
Create new models that will include each the MV SQL and the
materialization_target_table() macro call pointing to the new target table. If you were previously using the
UNION ALL remove that part and the comments.
For the model names you'll have to follow this naming convention:
- if only one MV was defined, this will have the name:
<old_model_name>_mv
- if multiple MVs were defined, each will have the name:
<old_model_name>_mv_<name_in_comments>
Before in
my_model.sql (implicit target, single model with UNION ALL):
After (explicit target, separate model files):
3. Iterate them as needed following the instructions in the explicit target section.
Behavior during active ingestion
Because ClickHouse materialized views act as insert triggers, they only capture data while they exist. If a materialized view is dropped and recreated (e.g. during a
--full-refresh), any rows inserted into the source table during that window will not be processed by the MV. This is referred to as the MV being "blind."
Additionally, the catch-up (both from the MV's
catchup or from the target table's
repopulate_from_mvs_on_full_refresh) process runs an
INSERT INTO ... SELECT using the MV's SQL. If inserts into the source table are happening at the same time, the catch-up query may include rows that the MV has already processed (or will process right after being created), potentially causing duplicate data in the target table. Using a deduplicating engine such as
ReplacingMergeTree on the target table mitigates this risk.
The following table summarizes the safety of each operation when inserts are actively happening on the source table.
Implicit target operations
|Operation
|Internal process
|Safety while inserts are happening
|First
dbt run
|1. Create target table
2. Insert data (if
catchup=True)
3. Create MV(s)
|⚠️ MV is blind between steps 1 and 3. Any rows inserted into the source during this window are not captured.
|Subsequent
dbt run
ALTER TABLE ... MODIFY QUERY
|✅ Safe. The MV is updated atomically.
dbt run --full-refresh
|1. Create backup table
2. Insert data (if
catchup=True)
3. Drop MV(s)
4. Exchange tables
5. Recreate MV(s)
|⚠️ MV is blind during recreation. Data inserted into the source between steps 3 and 5 will not appear in the new target table.
Explicit target operations
Materialized view models:
|Operation
|Internal process
|Safety while inserts are happening
|First
dbt run
|1. Create MV (with
TO clause)
2. Run catch-up (if
catchup=True)
|✅ MV is created first, so new inserts are captured immediately.
⚠️ Catch-up may duplicate data — the backfill query can overlap with rows already being processed by the MV. Safe if using a deduplicating engine (e.g.
ReplacingMergeTree).
|Subsequent
dbt run
ALTER TABLE ... MODIFY QUERY
|✅ Safe. The MV is updated atomically.
dbt run --full-refresh on MVs
|1. Drop and recreate MV
2. Run catch-up (if
catchup=True)
|⚠️ MV is blind during recreation (between drop and create).
⚠️ Catch-up may duplicate data if inserts are happening concurrently.
Target table model:
|Operation
|Internal process
|Safety while inserts are happening
dbt run
|Schema changes applied following the
mv_on_schema_change setting
|✅ Safe. No data movement.
dbt run --full-refresh (default)
|Recreate the table (leaves it empty)
|⚠️ Target table is empty until MVs backfill it. MVs continue inserting into the new table once it exists.
dbt run --full-refresh with
repopulate_from_mvs_on_full_refresh=True
|1. Create backup table
2. Insert data using each MV's SQL
3. Exchange tables atomically
|⚠️ MV is blind during recreation. Data inserted between steps 1 and 3 will not appear in the new table. This may change in next versions
- Pause the ingestion during dbt operations if possible: This will make all operations safe and no data will be lost.
- Use a deduplicating engine if possible (e.g.
ReplacingMergeTree) on the target table to handle potential duplicates from catch-up overlaps.
- Prefer
ALTER TABLE ... MODIFY QUERY(regular
dbt runwithout
--full-refresh) when possible — this is always safe.
- Be aware of problematic windows during dbt operations.
Refreshable Materialized Views
Refreshable Materialized Views are a special type of materialized view in ClickHouse that periodically re-executes the query and stores the result, similar to how materialized views work in other databases. This is useful for scenarios where you want periodic snapshots or aggregations rather than real-time insert triggers.
Refreshable materialized views can be used with both the implicit target and explicit target approaches. The
refreshable config is independent of how the target table is managed.
To use a refreshable materialized view, add a
refreshable config object to your MV model with the following options:
|Option
|Description
|Required
|Default Value
|refresh_interval
|The interval clause (required)
|Yes
|randomize
|The randomization clause, will appear after
RANDOMIZE FOR
|append
|If set to
True, each refresh inserts rows into the table without deleting existing rows. The insert is not atomic, just like a regular INSERT SELECT.
|False
|depends_on
|A dependencies list for the refreshable mv. Please provide the dependencies in the following format
{schema}.{view_name}
|depends_on_validation
|Whether to validate the existence of the dependencies provided in
depends_on. In case a dependency doesn't contain a schema, the validation occurs on schema
default
|False
Example with implicit target
Example with explicit target
Limitations
- When creating a refreshable materialized view (MV) in ClickHouse that has a dependency, ClickHouse does not throw an error if the specified dependency does not exist at the time of creation. Instead, the refreshable MV remains in an inactive state, waiting for the dependency to be satisfied before it starts processing updates or refreshing. This behavior is by design, but it may lead to delays in data availability if the required dependency is not addressed promptly. Users are advised to ensure all dependencies are correctly defined and exist before creating a refreshable materialized view.
- As of today, there is no actual "dbt linkage" between the mv and its dependencies, therefore the creation order is not guaranteed.
- The refreshable feature was not tested with multiple mvs directing to the same target model.