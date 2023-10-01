Features and Configurations

In this section, we provide documentation about some of the features available for dbt with ClickHouse.

To connect to ClickHouse from dbt, you'll need to add a profile to your profiles.yml file. A ClickHouse profile conforms to the following syntax:

your_profile_name: target: dev outputs: dev: type: clickhouse # Optional schema: [default] # ClickHouse database for dbt models driver: [http] # http or native. If not set this will be autodetermined based on port setting host: [localhost] port: [8123] # If not set, defaults to 8123, 8443, 9000, 9440 depending on the secure and driver settings user: [default] # User for all database operations password: [<empty string>] # Password for the user cluster: [<empty string>] # If set, certain DDL/table operations will be executed with the `ON CLUSTER` clause using this cluster. Distributed materializations require this setting to work. See the following ClickHouse Cluster section for more details. verify: [True] # Validate TLS certificate if using TLS/SSL secure: [False] # Use TLS (native protocol) or HTTPS (http protocol) client_cert: [null] # Path to a TLS client certificate in .pem format client_cert_key: [null] # Path to the private key for the TLS client certificate retries: [1] # Number of times to retry a "retriable" database exception (such as a 503 'Service Unavailable' error) compression: [<empty string>] # Use gzip compression if truthy (http), or compression type for a native connection connect_timeout: [10] # Timeout in seconds to establish a connection to ClickHouse send_receive_timeout: [300] # Timeout in seconds to receive data from the ClickHouse server cluster_mode: [False] # Use specific settings designed to improve operation on Replicated databases (recommended for ClickHouse Cloud) use_lw_deletes: [False] # Use the strategy `delete+insert` as the default incremental strategy. check_exchange: [True] # Validate that clickhouse support the atomic EXCHANGE TABLES command. (Not needed for most ClickHouse versions) local_suffix: [_local] # Table suffix of local tables on shards for distributed materializations. local_db_prefix: [<empty string>] # Database prefix of local tables on shards for distributed materializations. If empty, it uses the same database as the distributed table. allow_automatic_deduplication: [False] # Enable ClickHouse automatic deduplication for Replicated tables tcp_keepalive: [False] # Native client only, specify TCP keepalive configuration. Specify custom keepalive settings as [idle_time_sec, interval_sec, probes]. custom_settings: [{}] # A dictionary/mapping of custom ClickHouse settings for the connection - default is empty. database_engine: '' # Database engine to use when creating new ClickHouse schemas (databases). If not set (the default), new databases will use the default ClickHouse database engine (usually Atomic). # Native (clickhouse-driver) connection settings sync_request_timeout: [5] # Timeout for server ping compress_block_size: [1048576] # Compression block size if compression is enabled

The dbt model relation identifier database.schema.table is not compatible with Clickhouse because Clickhouse does not support a schema . So we use a simplified approach schema.table , where schema is the Clickhouse database. Using the default database is not recommended.

In many environments, using the SET statement to persist a ClickHouse setting across all DBT queries is not reliable and can cause unexpected failures. This is particularly true when using HTTP connections through a load balancer that distributes queries across multiple nodes (such as ClickHouse cloud), although in some circumstances this can also happen with native ClickHouse connections. Accordingly, we recommend configuring any required ClickHouse settings in the "custom_settings" property of the DBT profile as a best practice, instead of relying on a pre-hook "SET" statement as has been occasionally suggested.

To prevent a warning, make sure to explicitly set a value for quote_columns in your dbt_project.yml . See the doc on quote_columns for more information.

seeds: +quote_columns: false #or `true` if you have CSV column headers with spaces

The cluster setting in profile enables dbt-clickhouse to run against a ClickHouse cluster. If cluster is set in the profile, all models will be created with the ON CLUSTER clause by default—except for those using a Replicated engine. This includes:

Database creation

View materializations

Table and incremental materializations

Distributed materializations

Replicated engines will not include the ON CLUSTER clause, as they are designed to manage replication internally.

To opt out of cluster-based creation for a specific model, add the disable_on_cluster config:

{{ config( engine='MergeTree', materialized='table', disable_on_cluster='true' ) }}

table and incremental materializations with non-replicated engine will not be affected by cluster setting (model would be created on the connected node only).

If a model has been created without a cluster setting, dbt-clickhouse will detect the situation and run all DDL/DML without on cluster clause for this model.

Option Description Default if any engine The table engine (type of table) to use when creating tables MergeTree() order_by A tuple of column names or arbitrary expressions. This allows you to create a small sparse index that helps find data faster. tuple() partition_by A partition is a logical combination of records in a table by a specified criterion. The partition key can be any expression from the table columns. sharding_key Sharding key determines the destination server when inserting into distributed engine table. The sharding key can be random or as an output of a hash function rand() ) primary_key Like order_by, a ClickHouse primary key expression. If not specified, ClickHouse will use the order by expression as the primary key unique_key A tuple of column names that uniquely identify rows. Used with incremental models for updates. settings A map/dictionary of "TABLE" settings to be used to DDL statements like 'CREATE TABLE' with this model query_settings A map/dictionary of ClickHouse user level settings to be used with INSERT or DELETE statements in conjunction with this model ttl A TTL expression to be used with the table. The TTL expression is a string that can be used to specify the TTL for the table. indexes A list of indexes to create, available only for table materialization. For examples look at (#397) sql_security Allow you to specify which ClickHouse user to use when executing the view's underlying query. SQL SECURITY has two legal values: definer invoker . definer If sql_security was set to definer , you have to specify any existing user or CURRENT_USER in the definer clause.

Type Details MergeTree (default) https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/engines/table-engines/mergetree-family/mergetree/. HDFS https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/engines/table-engines/integrations/hdfs MaterializedPostgreSQL https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/engines/table-engines/integrations/materialized-postgresql S3 https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/engines/table-engines/integrations/s3 EmbeddedRocksDB https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/engines/table-engines/integrations/embedded-rocksdb Hive https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/engines/table-engines/integrations/hive

Type Details Distributed Table https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/engines/table-engines/special/distributed. Dictionary https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/engines/table-engines/special/dictionary

If you encounter issues connecting to ClickHouse from dbt with one of the above engines, please report an issue here.

ClickHouse has several types/levels of "settings". In the model configuration above, two types of these are configurable. settings means the SETTINGS clause used in CREATE TABLE/VIEW types of DDL statements, so this is generally settings that are specific to the specific ClickHouse table engine. The new query_settings is use to add a SETTINGS clause to the INSERT and DELETE queries used for model materialization ( including incremental materializations). There are hundreds of ClickHouse settings, and it's not always clear which is a "table" setting and which is a "user" setting (although the latter are generally available in the system.settings table.) In general the defaults are recommended, and any use of these properties should be carefully researched and tested.

NOTE: The column configuration options below require model contracts to be enforced.

Option Description Default if any codec A string consisting of arguments passed to CODEC() in the column's DDL. For example: codec: "Delta, ZSTD" will be compiled as CODEC(Delta, ZSTD) . ttl A string consisting of a TTL (time-to-live) expression that defines a TTL rule in the column's DDL. For example: ttl: ts + INTERVAL 1 DAY will be compiled as TTL ts + INTERVAL 1 DAY .

models: - name: table_column_configs description: 'Testing column-level configurations' config: contract: enforced: true columns: - name: ts data_type: timestamp codec: ZSTD - name: x data_type: UInt8 ttl: ts + INTERVAL 1 DAY

A dbt model can be created as a ClickHouse view and configured using the following syntax:

Project File ( dbt_project.yml ):

models: <resource-path>: +materialized: view

Or config block ( models/<model_name>.sql ):

{{ config(materialized = "view") }}

A dbt model can be created as a ClickHouse table and configured using the following syntax:

Project File ( dbt_project.yml ):

models: <resource-path>: +materialized: table +order_by: [ <column-name>, ... ] +engine: <engine-type> +partition_by: [ <column-name>, ... ]

Or config block ( models/<model_name>.sql ):

{{ config( materialized = "table", engine = "<engine-type>", order_by = [ "<column-name>", ... ], partition_by = [ "<column-name>", ... ], ... ] ) }}

Table model will be reconstructed for each dbt execution. This may be infeasible and extremely costly for larger result sets or complex transformations. To address this challenge and reduce the build time, a dbt model can be created as an incremental ClickHouse table and is configured using the following syntax:

Model definition in dbt_project.yml :

models: <resource-path>: +materialized: incremental +order_by: [ <column-name>, ... ] +engine: <engine-type> +partition_by: [ <column-name>, ... ] +unique_key: [ <column-name>, ... ] +inserts_only: [ True|False ]

Or config block in models/<model_name>.sql :

{{ config( materialized = "incremental", engine = "<engine-type>", order_by = [ "<column-name>", ... ], partition_by = [ "<column-name>", ... ], unique_key = [ "<column-name>", ... ], inserts_only = [ True|False ], ... ] ) }}

Configurations that are specific for this materialization type are listed below:

Option Description Required? unique_key A tuple of column names that uniquely identify rows. For more details on uniqueness constraints, see here. Required. If not provided altered rows will be added twice to the incremental table. inserts_only It has been deprecated in favor of the append incremental strategy , which operates in the same way. If set to True for an incremental model, incremental updates will be inserted directly to the target table without creating intermediate table. . If inserts_only is set, incremental_strategy is ignored. Optional (default: False ) incremental_strategy The strategy to use for incremental materialization. delete+insert , append , insert_overwrite , or microbatch are supported. For additional details on strategies, see here Optional (default: 'default') incremental_predicates Additional conditions to be applied to the incremental materialization (only applied to delete+insert strategy Optional

dbt-clickhouse supports three incremental model strategies.

Historically ClickHouse has had only limited support for updates and deletes, in the form of asynchronous "mutations." To emulate expected dbt behavior, dbt-clickhouse by default creates a new temporary table containing all unaffected (not deleted, not changed) "old" records, plus any new or updated records, and then swaps or exchanges this temporary table with the existing incremental model relation. This is the only strategy that preserves the original relation if something goes wrong before the operation completes; however, since it involves a full copy of the original table, it can be quite expensive and slow to execute.

ClickHouse added "lightweight deletes" as an experimental feature in version 22.8. Lightweight deletes are significantly faster than ALTER TABLE ... DELETE operations, because they don't require rewriting ClickHouse data parts. The incremental strategy delete+insert utilizes lightweight deletes to implement incremental materializations that perform significantly better than the "legacy" strategy. However, there are important caveats to using this strategy:

Lightweight deletes must be enabled on your ClickHouse server using the setting allow_experimental_lightweight_delete=1 or you must set use_lw_deletes=true in your profile (which will enable that setting for your dbt sessions)

or you must set in your profile (which will enable that setting for your dbt sessions) Lightweight deletes are now production ready, but there may be performance and other problems on ClickHouse versions earlier than 23.3.

This strategy operates directly on the affected table/relation (with creating any intermediate or temporary tables), so if there is an issue during the operation, the data in the incremental model is likely to be in an invalid state

When using lightweight deletes, dbt-clickhouse enabled the setting allow_nondeterministic_mutations . In some very rare cases using non-deterministic incremental_predicates this could result in a race condition for the updated/deleted items (and related log messages in the ClickHouse logs). To ensure consistent results the incremental predicates should only include sub-queries on data that will not be modified during the incremental materialization.

The incremental strategy microbatch has been a dbt-core feature since version 1.9, designed to handle large time-series data transformations efficiently. In dbt-clickhouse, it builds on top of the existing delete_insert incremental strategy by splitting the increment into predefined time-series batches based on the event_time and batch_size model configurations.

Beyond handling large transformations, microbatch provides the ability to:

For detailed microbatch usage, refer to the official documentation.

Option Description Default if any event_time The column indicating "at what time did the row occur." Required for your microbatch model and any direct parents that should be filtered. begin The "beginning of time" for the microbatch model. This is the starting point for any initial or full-refresh builds. For example, a daily-grain microbatch model run on 2024-10-01 with begin = '2023-10-01 will process 366 batches (it's a leap year!) plus the batch for "today." batch_size The granularity of your batches. Supported values are hour , day , month , and year lookback Process X batches prior to the latest bookmark to capture late-arriving records. 1 concurrent_batches Overrides dbt's auto detect for running batches concurrently (at the same time). Read more about configuring concurrent batches. Setting to true runs batches concurrently (in parallel). false runs batches sequentially (one after the other).

This strategy replaces the inserts_only setting in previous versions of dbt-clickhouse. This approach simply appends new rows to the existing relation. As a result duplicate rows are not eliminated, and there is no temporary or intermediate table. It is the fastest approach if duplicates are either permitted in the data or excluded by the incremental query WHERE clause/filter.

[IMPORTANT]

Currently, the insert_overwrite strategy is not fully functional with distributed materializations.

Performs the following steps:

Create a staging (temporary) table with the same structure as the incremental model relation: CREATE TABLE <staging> AS <target> . Insert only new records (produced by SELECT ) into the staging table. Replace only new partitions (present in the staging table) into the target table.

This approach has the following advantages:

It is faster than the default strategy because it doesn't copy the entire table.

It is safer than other strategies because it doesn't modify the original table until the INSERT operation completes successfully: in case of intermediate failure, the original table is not modified.

It implements "partitions immutability" data engineering best practice. Which simplifies incremental and parallel data processing, rollbacks, etc.

The strategy requires partition_by to be set in the model configuration. Ignores all other strategies-specific parameters of the model config.

A materialized_view materialization should be a SELECT from an existing (source) table. The adapter will create a target table with the model name and a ClickHouse MATERIALIZED VIEW with the name <model_name>_mv . Unlike PostgreSQL, a ClickHouse materialized view is not "static" (and has no corresponding REFRESH operation). Instead, it acts as an "insert trigger", and will insert new rows into the target table using the defined SELECT "transformation" in the view definition on rows inserted into the source table. See the test file for an introductory example of how to use this functionality.

Clickhouse provides the ability for more than one materialized view to write records to the same target table. To support this in dbt-clickhouse, you can construct a UNION in your model file, such that the SQL for each of your materialized views is wrapped with comments of the form --my_mv_name:begin and --my_mv_name:end .

For example the following will build two materialized views both writing data to the same destination table of the model. The names of the materialized views will take the form <model_name>_mv1 and <model_name>_mv2 :

--mv1:begin select a,b,c from {{ source('raw', 'table_1') }} --mv1:end union all --mv2:begin select a,b,c from {{ source('raw', 'table_2') }} --mv2:end

IMPORTANT! When updating a model with multiple materialized views (MVs), especially when renaming one of the MV names, dbt-clickhouse does not automatically drop the old MV. Instead, you will encounter the following warning: Warning - Table <previous table name> was detected with the same pattern as model name <your model name> but was not found in this run. In case it is a renamed mv that was previously part of this model, drop it manually (!!!)

Currently, when creating a materialized view (MV), the target table is first populated with historical data before the MV itself is created.

In other words, dbt-clickhouse initially creates the target table and preloads it with historical data based on the query defined for the MV. Only after this step is the MV created.

If you prefer not to preload historical data during MV creation, you can disable this behavior by setting the catch-up config to False:

{{config( materialized='materialized_view', engine='MergeTree()', order_by='(id)', catchup=False )}}

To use Refreshable Materialized View, please adjust the following configs as needed in your MV model (all these configs are supposed to be set inside a refreshable config object):

Option Description Required Default Value refresh_interval The interval clause (required) Yes randomize The randomization clause, will appear after RANDOMIZE FOR append If set to True , each refresh inserts rows into the table without deleting existing rows. The insert is not atomic, just like a regular INSERT SELECT. False depends_on A dependencies list for the refreshable mv. Please provide the dependencies in the following format {schema}.{view_name} depends_on_validation Whether to validate the existence of the dependencies provided in depends_on . In case a dependency doesn't contain a schema, the validation occurs on schema default False

A config example for refreshable materialized view:

{{ config( materialized='materialized_view', refreshable={ "interval": "EVERY 5 MINUTE", "randomize": "1 MINUTE", "append": True, "depends_on": ['schema.depend_on_model'], "depends_on_validation": True } ) }}

When creating a refreshable materialized view (MV) in ClickHouse that has a dependency, ClickHouse does not throw an error if the specified dependency does not exist at the time of creation. Instead, the refreshable MV remains in an inactive state, waiting for the dependency to be satisfied before it starts processing updates or refreshing. This behavior is by design, but it may lead to delays in data availability if the required dependency is not addressed promptly. Users are advised to ensure all dependencies are correctly defined and exist before creating a refreshable materialized view.

As of today, there is no actual "dbt linkage" between the mv and its dependencies, therefore the creation order is not guaranteed.

The refreshable feature was not tested with multiple mvs directing to the same target model.

See the tests in https://github.com/ClickHouse/dbt-clickhouse/blob/main/tests/integration/adapter/dictionary/test_dictionary.py for examples of how to implement materializations for ClickHouse dictionaries

Distributed table created with following steps:

Creates temp view with sql query to get right structure Create empty local tables based on view Create distributed table based on local tables. Data inserts into distributed table, so it is distributed across shards without duplicating.

Notes:

dbt-clickhouse queries now automatically include the setting insert_distributed_sync = 1 in order to ensure that downstream incremental materialization operations execute correctly. This could cause some distributed table inserts to run more slowly than expected.

{{ config( materialized='distributed_table', order_by='id, created_at', sharding_key='cityHash64(id)', engine='ReplacingMergeTree' ) }} select id, created_at, item from {{ source('db', 'table') }}

CREATE TABLE db.table_local on cluster cluster ( `id` UInt64, `created_at` DateTime, `item` String ) ENGINE = ReplacingMergeTree ORDER BY (id, created_at) SETTINGS index_granularity = 8192; CREATE TABLE db.table on cluster cluster ( `id` UInt64, `created_at` DateTime, `item` String ) ENGINE = Distributed ('cluster', 'db', 'table_local', cityHash64(id));

Incremental model based on the same idea as distributed table, the main difficulty is to process all incremental strategies correctly.

The Append Strategy just insert data into distributed table. The Delete+Insert Strategy creates distributed temp table to work with all data on every shard. The Default (Legacy) Strategy creates distributed temp and intermediate tables for the same reason.

Only shard tables are replacing, because distributed table does not keep data. The distributed table reloads only when the full_refresh mode is enabled or the table structure may have changed.

{{ config( materialized='distributed_incremental', engine='MergeTree', incremental_strategy='append', unique_key='id,created_at' ) }} select id, created_at, item from {{ source('db', 'table') }}

CREATE TABLE db.table_local on cluster cluster ( `id` UInt64, `created_at` DateTime, `item` String ) ENGINE = MergeTree SETTINGS index_granularity = 8192; CREATE TABLE db.table on cluster cluster ( `id` UInt64, `created_at` DateTime, `item` String ) ENGINE = Distributed ('cluster', 'db', 'table_local', cityHash64(id));

dbt snapshots allow a record to be made of changes to a mutable model over time. This in turn allows point-in-time queries on models, where analysts can “look back in time” at the previous state of a model. This functionality is supported by the ClickHouse connector and is configured using the following syntax:

Config block in snapshots/<model_name>.sql :

{{ config( schema = "<schema-name>", unique_key = "<column-name>", strategy = "<strategy>", updated_at = "<updated-at-column-name>", ) }}

For more information on configuration, check out the snapshot configs reference page.

Only exact column type contracts are supported. For example, a contract with a UInt32 column type will fail if the model returns a UInt64 or other integer type. ClickHouse also support only CHECK constraints on the entire table/model. Primary key, foreign key, unique, and column level CHECK constraints are not supported. (See ClickHouse documentation on primary/order by keys.)

The following macros are included to facilitate creating ClickHouse specific tables and views:

engine_clause -- Uses the engine model configuration property to assign a ClickHouse table engine. dbt-clickhouse uses the MergeTree engine by default.

-- Uses the model configuration property to assign a ClickHouse table engine. dbt-clickhouse uses the engine by default. partition_cols -- Uses the partition_by model configuration property to assign a ClickHouse partition key. No partition key is assigned by default.

-- Uses the model configuration property to assign a ClickHouse partition key. No partition key is assigned by default. order_cols -- Uses the order_by model configuration to assign a ClickHouse order by/sorting key. If not specified ClickHouse will use an empty tuple() and the table will be unsorted

-- Uses the model configuration to assign a ClickHouse order by/sorting key. If not specified ClickHouse will use an empty tuple() and the table will be unsorted primary_key_clause -- Uses the primary_key model configuration property to assign a ClickHouse primary key. By default, primary key is set and ClickHouse will use the order by clause as the primary key.

-- Uses the model configuration property to assign a ClickHouse primary key. By default, primary key is set and ClickHouse will use the order by clause as the primary key. on_cluster_clause -- Uses the cluster profile property to add an ON CLUSTER clause to certain dbt-operations: distributed materializations, views creation, database creation.

-- Uses the profile property to add an clause to certain dbt-operations: distributed materializations, views creation, database creation. ttl_config -- Uses the ttl model configuration property to assign a ClickHouse table TTL expression. No TTL is assigned by default.

The s3source macro simplifies the process of selecting ClickHouse data directly from S3 using the ClickHouse S3 table function. It works by populating the S3 table function parameters from a named configuration dictionary (the name of the dictionary must end in s3 ). The macro first looks for the dictionary in the profile vars , and then in the model configuration. The dictionary can contain any of the following keys used to populate the parameters of the S3 table function:

Argument Name Description bucket The bucket base url, such as https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/nyc-taxi . https:// is assumed if no protocol is provided. path The S3 path to use for the table query, such as /trips_4.gz . S3 wildcards are supported. fmt The expected ClickHouse input format (such as TSV or CSVWithNames ) of the referenced S3 objects. structure The column structure of the data in bucket, as a list of name/datatype pairs, such as ['id UInt32', 'date DateTime', 'value String'] If not provided ClickHouse will infer the structure. aws_access_key_id The S3 access key id. aws_secret_access_key The S3 secret key. role_arn The ARN of a ClickhouseAccess IAM role to use to securely access the S3 objects. See this documentation for more information. compression The compression method used with the S3 objects. If not provided ClickHouse will attempt to determine compression based on the file name.

See the S3 test file for examples of how to use this macro.

dbt-clickhouse supports most of the cross database macros now included in dbt Core with the following exceptions: