Connecting Databrain to ClickHouse

Community Maintained Community Maintained

Databrain is an embedded analytics platform that enables you to build and share interactive dashboards, metrics, and data visualizations with your customers. Databrain connects to ClickHouse using the HTTPS interface, making it easy to visualize and analyze your ClickHouse data with a modern, user-friendly interface.

This guide will walk you through the steps to connect Databrain with your ClickHouse instance.

A ClickHouse database either hosted on your own infrastructure or on ClickHouse Cloud.

A Databrain account.

A Databrain workspace to connect your data source.

To connect to ClickHouse with HTTP(S) you need this information:

Parameter(s) Description HOST and PORT Typically, the port is 8443 when using TLS or 8123 when not using TLS. DATABASE NAME Out of the box, there is a database named default , use the name of the database that you want to connect to. USERNAME and PASSWORD Out of the box, the username is default . Use the username appropriate for your use case.

The details for your ClickHouse Cloud service are available in the ClickHouse Cloud console. Select a service and click Connect:

Choose HTTPS. Connection details are displayed in an example curl command.

If you are using self-managed ClickHouse, the connection details are set by your ClickHouse administrator.

If your ClickHouse instance has IP filtering enabled, you'll need to whitelist Databrain's IP addresses.

For ClickHouse Cloud users:

Navigate to your service in the ClickHouse Cloud console Go to Settings → Security Add Databrain's IP addresses to the allow list

Tip Refer to Databrain's IP whitelisting documentation for the current list of IP addresses to whitelist.

Log in to your Databrain account and navigate to the workspace where you want to add the data source. Click on Data Sources in the navigation menu.

Click Add a Data Source or Connect Data Source. Select ClickHouse from the list of available connectors.

Fill in the connection details: Destination Name : Enter a descriptive name for this connection (e.g., "Production ClickHouse" or "Analytics DB")

: Enter a descriptive name for this connection (e.g., "Production ClickHouse" or "Analytics DB") Host : Enter your ClickHouse host URL (e.g., https://your-instance.region.aws.clickhouse.cloud )

: Enter your ClickHouse host URL (e.g., ) Port : Enter 8443 (default HTTPS port for ClickHouse)

: Enter (default HTTPS port for ClickHouse) Username : Enter your ClickHouse username

: Enter your ClickHouse username Password: Enter your ClickHouse password

Click Test Connection to verify that Databrain can connect to your ClickHouse instance. Once the connection is successful, click Save or Connect to add the data source.

Ensure the ClickHouse user you're connecting with has the necessary permissions:

-- Grant permissions to read schema information GRANT SELECT ON information_schema.* TO your_databrain_user; -- Grant read access to your database and tables GRANT SELECT ON your_database.* TO your_databrain_user;

Replace your_databrain_user and your_database with your actual username and database name.

After connecting, navigate to your workspace in Databrain. You'll see your ClickHouse tables listed in the data explorer.

Click on a table to explore its schema and preview the data.

Click Create Metric to start building visualizations from your ClickHouse data. Select your ClickHouse data source and choose the table you want to visualize. Use Databrain's intuitive interface to: Select dimensions and measures

Apply filters and aggregations

Choose visualization types (bar charts, line charts, pie charts, tables, etc.)

Add custom SQL queries for advanced analysis Save your metric to reuse it across dashboards.

Click Create Dashboard to start building a dashboard. Add metrics to your dashboard by dragging and dropping saved metrics. Customize the layout and appearance of your dashboard.

Share your dashboard with your team or embed it in your application.

Databrain offers several advanced features when working with ClickHouse:

Custom SQL Console : Write and execute custom SQL queries directly against your ClickHouse database

: Write and execute custom SQL queries directly against your ClickHouse database Multi-tenancy and single-tenancy : Connect your Clickhouse database, with both single-tenant and multi-tenant architectures

: Connect your Clickhouse database, with both single-tenant and multi-tenant architectures Report Scheduling : Schedule automated reports and email them to stakeholders

: Schedule automated reports and email them to stakeholders AI-powered Insights : Use AI to generate summaries and insights from your data

: Use AI to generate summaries and insights from your data Embedded Analytics : Embed dashboards and metrics directly into your applications

: Embed dashboards and metrics directly into your applications Semantic Layer: Create reusable data models and business logic

If you're unable to connect to ClickHouse:

Verify credentials: Double-check your username, password, and host URL Check port: Ensure you're using port 8443 for HTTPS (or 8123 for HTTP if not using SSL) IP whitelisting: Confirm that Databrain's IP addresses are whitelisted in your ClickHouse firewall/security settings SSL/TLS: Ensure SSL/TLS is properly configured if you're using HTTPS User permissions: Verify the user has SELECT permissions on information_schema and your target databases

If queries are running slowly:

Optimize your queries: Use filters and aggregations efficiently Create materialized views: For frequently accessed aggregations, consider creating materialized views in ClickHouse Use appropriate data types: Ensure your ClickHouse schema uses optimal data types Index optimization: Leverage ClickHouse's primary keys and skipping indices

For more information about Databrain features and how to build powerful analytics: