Visualizing Data in ClickHouse


Now that your data is in ClickHouse, it's time to analyze it, which often involves building visualizations using a BI tool. Many of the popular BI and visualization tools connect to ClickHouse. Some connect to ClickHouse out-of-the-box, while others require a connector to be installed. We have docs for some of the tools, including:

ClickHouse Cloud Compatibility with Data Visualization Tools

ToolSupported viaTestedDocumentedComment
Apache SupersetClickHouse official connector
AstratoNative connectorWorks natively using pushdown SQL (direct query only).
AWS QuickSightMySQL interfaceWorks with some limitations, see the documentation for more details
DeepnoteNative connector
ExploNative connector
GrafanaClickHouse official connector
HashboardNative connector
LookerNative connectorWorks with some limitations, see the documentation for more details
LookerMySQL interface🚧
LuzmoClickHouse official connector
Looker StudioMySQL interface
MetabaseClickHouse official connector
MitzuNative connector
OmniNative connector
Power BI DesktopClickHouse official connectorVia ODBC, supports direct query mode
Power BI serviceClickHouse official connectorA Microsoft Data Gateway setup is required
RillNative connector
Rocket BINative connector
Tableau DesktopClickHouse official connector
Tableau OnlineMySQL interfaceWorks with some limitations, see the documentation for more details
Zing DataNative connector