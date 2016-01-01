Visualizing Data in ClickHouse
Now that your data is in ClickHouse, it's time to analyze it, which often involves building visualizations using a BI tool. Many of the popular BI and visualization tools connect to ClickHouse. Some connect to ClickHouse out-of-the-box, while others require a connector to be installed. We have docs for some of the tools, including:
- Apache Superset
- Astrato
- Deepnote
- Draxlr
- Explo
- Grafana
- Looker
- Luzmo
- Metabase
- Mitzu
- Omni
- Rill
- Rocket BI
- Tableau
- Zing Data
ClickHouse Cloud Compatibility with Data Visualization Tools
|Tool
|Supported via
|Tested
|Documented
|Comment
|Apache Superset
|ClickHouse official connector
|✅
|✅
|Astrato
|Native connector
|✅
|✅
|Works natively using pushdown SQL (direct query only).
|AWS QuickSight
|MySQL interface
|✅
|✅
|Works with some limitations, see the documentation for more details
|Deepnote
|Native connector
|✅
|✅
|Explo
|Native connector
|✅
|✅
|Grafana
|ClickHouse official connector
|✅
|✅
|Hashboard
|Native connector
|✅
|✅
|Looker
|Native connector
|✅
|✅
|Works with some limitations, see the documentation for more details
|Looker
|MySQL interface
|🚧
|❌
|Luzmo
|ClickHouse official connector
|✅
|✅
|Looker Studio
|MySQL interface
|✅
|✅
|Metabase
|ClickHouse official connector
|✅
|✅
|Mitzu
|Native connector
|✅
|✅
|Omni
|Native connector
|✅
|✅
|Power BI Desktop
|ClickHouse official connector
|✅
|✅
|Via ODBC, supports direct query mode
|Power BI service
|ClickHouse official connector
|✅
|✅
|A Microsoft Data Gateway setup is required
|Rill
|Native connector
|✅
|✅
|Rocket BI
|Native connector
|✅
|❌
|Tableau Desktop
|ClickHouse official connector
|✅
|✅
|Tableau Online
|MySQL interface
|✅
|✅
|Works with some limitations, see the documentation for more details
|Zing Data
|Native connector
|✅
|✅