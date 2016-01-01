Integrating ClickHouse with Databricks
The ClickHouse Spark connector works seamlessly with Databricks. This guide covers platform-specific setup, installation, and usage patterns for Databricks.
API Selection for Databricks
By default, Databricks uses Unity Catalog, which blocks Spark catalog registration. In this case, you must use the TableProvider API (format-based access).
However, if you disable Unity Catalog by creating a cluster with No isolation shared access mode, you can use the Catalog API instead. The Catalog API provides centralized configuration and native Spark SQL integration.
|Unity Catalog Status
|Recommended API
|Notes
|Enabled (default)
|TableProvider API (format-based)
|Unity Catalog blocks Spark catalog registration
|Disabled (No isolation shared)
|Catalog API
|Requires cluster with "No isolation shared" access mode
Installation on Databricks
Option 1: Upload JAR via Databricks UI
-
Build or download the runtime JAR:
clickhouse-spark-runtime-{{ spark_binary_version }}_{{ scala_binary_version }}-{{ stable_version }}.jar
-
Upload the JAR to your Databricks workspace:
- Go to Workspace → Navigate to your desired folder
- Click Upload → Select the JAR file
- The JAR will be stored in your workspace
-
Install the library on your cluster:
- Go to Compute → Select your cluster
- Click the Libraries tab
- Click Install New
- Select DBFS or Workspace → Navigate to the uploaded JAR file
- Click Install
- Restart the cluster to load the library
Option 2: Install via Databricks CLI
# Upload JAR to DBFS
databricks fs cp clickhouse-spark-runtime-{{ spark_binary_version }}_{{ scala_binary_version }}-{{ stable_version }}.jar \
dbfs:/FileStore/jars/
# Install on cluster
databricks libraries install \
--cluster-id <your-cluster-id> \
--jar dbfs:/FileStore/jars/clickhouse-spark-runtime-{{ spark_binary_version }}_{{ scala_binary_version }}-{{ stable_version }}.jar
Option 3: Maven Coordinates (Recommended)
-
Navigate to your Databricks workspace:
- Go to Compute → Select your cluster
- Click the Libraries tab
- Click Install New
- Select Maven tab
-
Add the Maven coordinates:
com.clickhouse.spark:clickhouse-spark-runtime-{{ spark_binary_version }}_{{ scala_binary_version }}:{{ stable_version }}
- Click Install and restart the cluster to load the library
Using TableProvider API
When Unity Catalog is enabled (default), you must use the TableProvider API (format-based access) because Unity Catalog blocks Spark catalog registration. If you've disabled Unity Catalog by using a cluster with "No isolation shared" access mode, you can use the Catalog API instead.
Reading data
# Read from ClickHouse using TableProvider API
df = spark.read \
.format("clickhouse") \
.option("host", "your-clickhouse-cloud-host.clickhouse.cloud") \
.option("protocol", "https") \
.option("http_port", "8443") \
.option("database", "default") \
.option("table", "events") \
.option("user", "default") \
.option("password", dbutils.secrets.get(scope="clickhouse", key="password")) \
.option("ssl", "true") \
.load()
# Schema is automatically inferred
df.display()
val df = spark.read
.format("clickhouse")
.option("host", "your-clickhouse-cloud-host.clickhouse.cloud")
.option("protocol", "https")
.option("http_port", "8443")
.option("database", "default")
.option("table", "events")
.option("user", "default")
.option("password", dbutils.secrets.get(scope="clickhouse", key="password"))
.option("ssl", "true")
.load()
df.show()
Writing data
# Write to ClickHouse - table will be created automatically if it doesn't exist
df.write \
.format("clickhouse") \
.option("host", "your-clickhouse-cloud-host.clickhouse.cloud") \
.option("protocol", "https") \
.option("http_port", "8443") \
.option("database", "default") \
.option("table", "events_copy") \
.option("user", "default") \
.option("password", dbutils.secrets.get(scope="clickhouse", key="password")) \
.option("ssl", "true") \
.option("order_by", "id") \ # Required: specify ORDER BY when creating a new table
.option("settings.allow_nullable_key", "1") \ # Required for ClickHouse Cloud if ORDER BY has nullable columns
.mode("append") \
.save()
df.write
.format("clickhouse")
.option("host", "your-clickhouse-cloud-host.clickhouse.cloud")
.option("protocol", "https")
.option("http_port", "8443")
.option("database", "default")
.option("table", "events_copy")
.option("user", "default")
.option("password", dbutils.secrets.get(scope="clickhouse", key="password"))
.option("ssl", "true")
.option("order_by", "id") // Required: specify ORDER BY when creating a new table
.option("settings.allow_nullable_key", "1") // Required for ClickHouse Cloud if ORDER BY has nullable columns
.mode("append")
.save()
Databricks-specific considerations
Secret management
Use Databricks secret scopes to securely store ClickHouse credentials:
# Access secrets
password = dbutils.secrets.get(scope="clickhouse", key="password")
For setup instructions, see the Databricks Secret management documentation.
ClickHouse Cloud connection
When connecting to ClickHouse Cloud from Databricks:
- Use HTTPS protocol (
protocol: https,
http_port: 8443)
- Enable SSL (
ssl: true)
Examples
Complete workflow example
from pyspark.sql import SparkSession
from pyspark.sql.functions import col
# Initialize Spark with ClickHouse connector
spark = SparkSession.builder \
.config("spark.jars.packages", "com.clickhouse.spark:clickhouse-spark-runtime-3.4_2.12:0.9.0") \
.getOrCreate()
# Read from ClickHouse
df = spark.read \
.format("clickhouse") \
.option("host", "your-host.clickhouse.cloud") \
.option("protocol", "https") \
.option("http_port", "8443") \
.option("database", "default") \
.option("table", "source_table") \
.option("user", "default") \
.option("password", dbutils.secrets.get(scope="clickhouse", key="password")) \
.option("ssl", "true") \
.load()
# Transform data
transformed_df = df.filter(col("status") == "active")
# Write to ClickHouse
transformed_df.write \
.format("clickhouse") \
.option("host", "your-host.clickhouse.cloud") \
.option("protocol", "https") \
.option("http_port", "8443") \
.option("database", "default") \
.option("table", "target_table") \
.option("user", "default") \
.option("password", dbutils.secrets.get(scope="clickhouse", key="password")) \
.option("ssl", "true") \
.option("order_by", "id") \
.mode("append") \
.save()
import org.apache.spark.sql.SparkSession
import org.apache.spark.sql.functions.col
// Initialize Spark with ClickHouse connector
val spark = SparkSession.builder
.config("spark.jars.packages", "com.clickhouse.spark:clickhouse-spark-runtime-3.4_2.12:0.9.0")
.getOrCreate()
// Read from ClickHouse
val df = spark.read
.format("clickhouse")
.option("host", "your-host.clickhouse.cloud")
.option("protocol", "https")
.option("http_port", "8443")
.option("database", "default")
.option("table", "source_table")
.option("user", "default")
.option("password", dbutils.secrets.get(scope="clickhouse", key="password"))
.option("ssl", "true")
.load()
// Transform data
val transformedDF = df.filter(col("status") === "active")
// Write to ClickHouse
transformedDF.write
.format("clickhouse")
.option("host", "your-host.clickhouse.cloud")
.option("protocol", "https")
.option("http_port", "8443")
.option("database", "default")
.option("table", "target_table")
.option("user", "default")
.option("password", dbutils.secrets.get(scope="clickhouse", key="password"))
.option("ssl", "true")
.option("order_by", "id")
.mode("append")
.save()