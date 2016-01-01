Data Ingestion
ClickHouse integrates with a number of solutions for data integration and transformation. For more information check out the pages below:
|Data Ingestion Tool
|Description
|Airbyte
|An open-source data integration platform. It allows the creation of ELT data pipelines and is shipped with more than 140 out-of-the-box connectors.
|Amazon Glue
|A fully managed, serverless data integration service provided by Amazon Web Services (AWS) simplifying the process of discovering, preparing, and transforming data for analytics, machine learning, and application development.
|Apache Beam
|An open-source, unified programming model that enables developers to define and execute both batch and stream (continuous) data processing pipelines.
|dbt
|Enables analytics engineers to transform data in their warehouses by simply writing select statements.
|dlt
|An open-source library that you can add to your Python scripts to load data from various and often messy data sources into well-structured, live datasets.
|Fivetran
|An automated data movement platform moving data out of, into and across your cloud data platforms.
|NiFi
|An open-source workflow management software designed to automate data flow between software systems.
|Vector
|A high-performance observability data pipeline that puts organizations in control of their observability data.