Data Ingestion

Airbyte An open-source data integration platform. It allows the creation of ELT data pipelines and is shipped with more than 140 out-of-the-box connectors.

Amazon Glue A fully managed, serverless data integration service provided by Amazon Web Services (AWS) simplifying the process of discovering, preparing, and transforming data for analytics, machine learning, and application development.

Apache Beam An open-source, unified programming model that enables developers to define and execute both batch and stream (continuous) data processing pipelines.

dbt Enables analytics engineers to transform data in their warehouses by simply writing select statements.

dlt An open-source library that you can add to your Python scripts to load data from various and often messy data sources into well-structured, live datasets.

Fivetran An automated data movement platform moving data out of, into and across your cloud data platforms.

NiFi An open-source workflow management software designed to automate data flow between software systems.