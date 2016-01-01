ClickHouse C# Client

The official C# client for connecting to ClickHouse. The client source code is available in the GitHub repository. Originally developed by Oleg V. Kozlyuk.

ClickHouse.Driver supports the following .NET versions:

.NET Framework 4.6.2

.NET Framework 4.8

.NET Standard 2.1

.NET 6.0

.NET 8.0

.NET 9.0

Install the package from NuGet:

Or using the NuGet Package Manager:

Create a connection using a connection string:

Create a table using standard SQL syntax:

Insert data using parameterized queries:

Execute SELECT queries and process results:

ClickHouse.Driver supports the following ClickHouse data types: Boolean Type

Bool (bool)

Numeric Types:

Int8 (sbyte)

(sbyte) Int16 (short)

(short) Int32 (int)

(int) Int64 (long)

(long) Int128 (BigInteger)

(BigInteger) Int256 (BigInteger)

(BigInteger) UInt8 (byte)

(byte) UInt16 (ushort)

(ushort) UInt32 (uint)

(uint) UInt64 (ulong)

(ulong) UInt128 (BigInteger)

(BigInteger) UInt256 (BigInteger)

(BigInteger) Float32 (float)

(float) Float64 (double)

(double) Decimal (decimal)

(decimal) Decimal32 (decimal)

(decimal) Decimal64 (decimal)

(decimal) Decimal256 (BigDecimal)

String Types

String (string)

(string) FixedString (string)

Date and Time Types

Date (DateTime)

(DateTime) Date32 (DateTime)

(DateTime) DateTime (DateTime)

(DateTime) DateTime32 (DateTime)

(DateTime) DateTime64 (DateTime)

Network Types

IPv4 (IPAddress)

(IPAddress) IPv6 (IPAddress)

Geo Types

Point (Tuple)

(Tuple) Ring (Array of Points)

(Array of Points) Polygon (Array of Rings)

Complex Types

Array (Array of any type)

(Array of any type) Tuple (Tuple of any types)

(Tuple of any types) Nullable (Nullable version of any type)

ClickHouse.Driver tries to correctly handle timezones and DateTime.Kind property. Specifically:

DateTime values are returned as UTC. User can then convert them themselves or use ToLocalTime() method on DateTime instance. When inserting, DateTime values are handled in following way: