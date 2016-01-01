Integrating MySQL with ClickHouse

This page covers using the MySQL table engine, for reading from a MySQL table

The MySQL table engine allows you to connect ClickHouse to MySQL. SELECT and INSERT statements can be made in either ClickHouse or in the MySQL table. This article illustrates the basic methods of how to use the MySQL table engine.

Create a database in MySQL:

Create a table:

Insert sample rows:

Create a user to connect from ClickHouse:

Grant privileges as needed. (For demonstration purposes, the mysql_clickhouse user is granted admin privileges.)

Note If you are using this feature in ClickHouse Cloud, you may need the to allow the ClickHouse Cloud IP addresses to access your MySQL instance. Check the ClickHouse Cloud Endpoints API for egress traffic details.

Now let's create a ClickHouse table that uses the MySQL table engine:

The minimum parameters are:

parameter Description example host hostname or IP mysql-host.domain.com database mysql database name db1 table mysql table name table1 user username to connect to mysql mysql_clickhouse password password to connect to mysql Password123!

Note View the MySQL table engine doc page for a complete list of parameters.

In MySQL, insert a sample row:

Notice the existing rows from the MySQL table are in the ClickHouse table, along with the new row you just added:

You should see 4 rows:

Let's add a row to the ClickHouse table:

Notice the new row appears in MySQL:

You should see the new row: