Pub/Sub IAM permissions
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This article describes the GCP IAM permissions ClickPipes requires to authenticate with Google Cloud Pub/Sub and consume data from your topics, and how to set up a service account that grants exactly those permissions.
Prerequisites
To follow this guide, you will need:
- An active ClickHouse Cloud service
- A GCP project containing the Pub/Sub topic you want to ingest from
- IAM permissions in that project to create service accounts and grant roles
Authentication model
ClickPipes for Pub/Sub authenticates with GCP using a service account JSON key. When you create a pipe, you upload the key file; ClickPipes encrypts it at rest and uses it at runtime to:
- list and read topics in your project,
- create and delete the managed subscription ClickPipes uses to consume messages,
- consume messages from that subscription, and
- (optionally) read native Pub/Sub schemas from the schema registry.
There is no workload identity or inline credential paste option — the service account JSON key is the only supported authentication method today.
Required permissions
ClickPipes requires the following IAM permissions on the GCP project that owns the topic. They cover the full pipe lifecycle: discovery (topic listing, validation, sampling), subscription management, steady-state ingestion, and cleanup.
Topic access (discovery and validation)
|Permission
|Purpose
pubsub.topics.list
|List available topics in the project during discovery
pubsub.topics.get
|Validate topic existence and retrieve schema settings
pubsub.topics.attachSubscription
|Required on the topic when creating a subscription against it
Subscription lifecycle (discovery and ingestion)
|Permission
|Purpose
pubsub.subscriptions.create
|Create the managed subscription (
clickpipes-{pipeID}) and ephemeral discovery subscriptions
pubsub.subscriptions.get
|Health checks (every 60s), follower polling, subscription validation
pubsub.subscriptions.delete
|Clean up ephemeral discovery subscriptions and delete the managed subscription on pipe deletion
pubsub.subscriptions.consume
Receive(),
Ack(),
Nack(), and seek-to-timestamp operations
Schema access (optional — only for native Avro/Protobuf topics)
|Permission
|Purpose
pubsub.schemas.get
|Retrieve native schema definitions from the Pub/Sub schema registry
Predefined roles
|Role
|Sufficient?
|Notes
roles/pubsub.editor
|Yes
|Covers all required permissions. Broadest option.
roles/pubsub.subscriber
|No
|Missing
topics.list,
topics.attachSubscription,
subscriptions.create,
subscriptions.delete, and
schemas.get.
roles/pubsub.viewer
|No
|Read-only — no subscription management or consumption.
|Custom role (recommended)
|Yes
|Use the seven core permissions above (plus optional
schemas.get) for least-privilege access.
Setup
Create a custom role (recommended)
For least-privilege access, create a custom role with exactly the permissions ClickPipes needs.
You can do this with the
gcloud CLI:
Or, in the GCP Console, go to IAM & Admin → Roles → Create role and add the permissions listed in Required permissions.
Append
pubsub.schemas.get to the
--permissions list if you ingest from topics that use native Pub/Sub Avro or Protobuf schemas. Leave it out otherwise to keep the role minimal.
If you prefer to skip the custom role, you can grant
roles/pubsub.editor instead.
Create a service account
Create a dedicated service account for the ClickPipe:
Grant the role to the service account
Bind the role you created (or
roles/pubsub.editor) to the service account at the project level:
Create and download a service account key
Create a JSON key for the service account and download it locally:
You will upload this
clickpipes-pubsub-key.json file in the ClickPipes UI when creating the pipe.
Service account keys grant access to your GCP project. Store the file securely, do not commit it to source control, and rotate it periodically. ClickPipes encrypts the key at rest after upload.
Notes
pubsub.topics.attachSubscriptionis required on the topic resource, not the subscription. This is commonly missed when granting only subscription-level permissions.
- If your topic does not use a native Pub/Sub schema (Avro or Protobuf), the
pubsub.schemas.getpermission is not needed.
- Managed subscriptions are named
clickpipes-{pipeID}with a 60s ack deadline, 7-day message retention, and message ordering enabled.
- Ephemeral discovery subscriptions are named
clickpipes-discovery-{uuid}with a 10s ack deadline, 10-minute retention, and a 24-hour auto-expiry TTL.
- ClickPipes treats
PermissionDeniedand
Unauthenticatederrors as non-retryable — if a permission is missing, the pipe fails fast rather than retrying indefinitely.