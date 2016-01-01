Pub/Sub IAM permissions

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This article describes the GCP IAM permissions ClickPipes requires to authenticate with Google Cloud Pub/Sub and consume data from your topics, and how to set up a service account that grants exactly those permissions.

To follow this guide, you will need:

An active ClickHouse Cloud service

A GCP project containing the Pub/Sub topic you want to ingest from

IAM permissions in that project to create service accounts and grant roles

ClickPipes for Pub/Sub authenticates with GCP using a service account JSON key. When you create a pipe, you upload the key file; ClickPipes encrypts it at rest and uses it at runtime to:

list and read topics in your project,

create and delete the managed subscription ClickPipes uses to consume messages,

consume messages from that subscription, and

(optionally) read native Pub/Sub schemas from the schema registry.

There is no workload identity or inline credential paste option — the service account JSON key is the only supported authentication method today.

ClickPipes requires the following IAM permissions on the GCP project that owns the topic. They cover the full pipe lifecycle: discovery (topic listing, validation, sampling), subscription management, steady-state ingestion, and cleanup.

Permission Purpose pubsub.topics.list List available topics in the project during discovery pubsub.topics.get Validate topic existence and retrieve schema settings pubsub.topics.attachSubscription Required on the topic when creating a subscription against it

Permission Purpose pubsub.subscriptions.create Create the managed subscription ( clickpipes-{pipeID} ) and ephemeral discovery subscriptions pubsub.subscriptions.get Health checks (every 60s), follower polling, subscription validation pubsub.subscriptions.delete Clean up ephemeral discovery subscriptions and delete the managed subscription on pipe deletion pubsub.subscriptions.consume Receive() , Ack() , Nack() , and seek-to-timestamp operations

Permission Purpose pubsub.schemas.get Retrieve native schema definitions from the Pub/Sub schema registry

Role Sufficient? Notes roles/pubsub.editor Yes Covers all required permissions. Broadest option. roles/pubsub.subscriber No Missing topics.list , topics.attachSubscription , subscriptions.create , subscriptions.delete , and schemas.get . roles/pubsub.viewer No Read-only — no subscription management or consumption. Custom role (recommended) Yes Use the seven core permissions above (plus optional schemas.get ) for least-privilege access.

For least-privilege access, create a custom role with exactly the permissions ClickPipes needs.

You can do this with the gcloud CLI:

gcloud iam roles create clickpipes.pubsub.ingestion \ --project=YOUR_PROJECT_ID \ --title="ClickPipes Pub/Sub Ingestion" \ --description="Permissions required by ClickHouse ClickPipes to ingest from Pub/Sub" \ --permissions=pubsub.topics.list,pubsub.topics.get,pubsub.topics.attachSubscription,pubsub.subscriptions.create,pubsub.subscriptions.get,pubsub.subscriptions.delete,pubsub.subscriptions.consume \ --stage=GA

Or, in the GCP Console, go to IAM & Admin → Roles → Create role and add the permissions listed in Required permissions.

Optional permissions Append pubsub.schemas.get to the --permissions list if you ingest from topics that use native Pub/Sub Avro or Protobuf schemas. Leave it out otherwise to keep the role minimal.

If you prefer to skip the custom role, you can grant roles/pubsub.editor instead.

Create a dedicated service account for the ClickPipe:

gcloud iam service-accounts create clickpipes-pubsub \ --project=YOUR_PROJECT_ID \ --display-name="ClickPipes Pub/Sub Ingestion"

Bind the role you created (or roles/pubsub.editor ) to the service account at the project level:

gcloud projects add-iam-policy-binding YOUR_PROJECT_ID \ --member="serviceAccount:clickpipes-pubsub@YOUR_PROJECT_ID.iam.gserviceaccount.com" \ --role="projects/YOUR_PROJECT_ID/roles/clickpipes.pubsub.ingestion"

Create a JSON key for the service account and download it locally:

gcloud iam service-accounts keys create clickpipes-pubsub-key.json \ --iam-account=clickpipes-pubsub@YOUR_PROJECT_ID.iam.gserviceaccount.com

You will upload this clickpipes-pubsub-key.json file in the ClickPipes UI when creating the pipe.

Treat the key as a secret Service account keys grant access to your GCP project. Store the file securely, do not commit it to source control, and rotate it periodically. ClickPipes encrypts the key at rest after upload.