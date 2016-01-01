ClickPipes Terraform reference

All ClickPipes types can be created and managed using the clickhouse_clickpipe resource in the ClickHouse Terraform provider. This page covers provider setup and configuration examples for each supported ClickPipe type.

Note ClickPipes support is generally available from provider version v3.14.0. If you are using an earlier version, you will need an alpha release — check the provider changelog for details.

Add the ClickHouse provider to your Terraform configuration:

terraform { required_providers { clickhouse = { source = "ClickHouse/clickhouse" version = ">= 3.14.0" } } } provider "clickhouse" { organization_id = var.organization_id token_key = var.token_key token_secret = var.token_secret }

See Managing API keys for instructions on creating an API key to use with the provider.

The clickhouse_clickpipe resource has the following top-level arguments:

Argument Required Description name Yes Name for the ClickPipe. service_id Yes ID of the ClickHouse Cloud service. source Yes Source configuration (one source block per ClickPipe). destination Yes Destination configuration. scaling No Replica count and size. Defaults to 1 replica. field_mappings No Custom field mappings between source and destination columns. settings No Advanced ClickPipe settings. stopped No Set to true to create the ClickPipe in a stopped state. Defaults to false .

The id and state attributes are read-only and populated by ClickHouse Cloud after creation.

The destination block is shared across all source types:

destination { database = "default" # Target database. Defaults to "default". table = "my_table" # Target table name. Required for all sources except CDC. managed_table = true # Let ClickPipes create and manage the table. Defaults to true. table_definition { engine { type = "MergeTree" # MergeTree, ReplacingMergeTree, SummingMergeTree, or Null. } sorting_key = ["id", "ts"] # Optional. partition_by = "toYYYYMM(ts)" # Optional. } columns { name = "id" type = "UInt64" } columns { name = "message" type = "String" } }

For CDC sources (Postgres, MySQL, MongoDB, BigQuery), destination tables are created automatically from the source schema — only database is typically needed.

Supported type values: kafka , confluent , msk , azureeventhub , redpanda , warpstream .

resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "kafka_clickpipe" { name = "My Kafka ClickPipe" service_id = var.service_id scaling { replicas = 2 replica_cpu_millicores = 250 replica_memory_gb = 1.0 } source { kafka { type = "confluent" format = "JSONEachRow" brokers = "broker.example.com:9092" topics = "my_topic" consumer_group = "clickpipes-consumer-group" authentication = "PLAIN" credentials { username = "my_user" password = var.kafka_password } offset { strategy = "from_latest" } } } destination { table = "my_table" managed_table = true table_definition { engine { type = "MergeTree" } } columns { name = "id" type = "UInt64" } columns { name = "message" type = "String" } columns { name = "timestamp" type = "DateTime" } } }

resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "kafka_avro_clickpipe" { name = "My Kafka Avro ClickPipe" service_id = var.service_id source { kafka { type = "confluent" format = "AvroConfluent" brokers = "broker.example.com:9092" topics = "my_avro_topic" credentials { username = "my_user" password = var.kafka_password } schema_registry { url = "https://schema-registry.example.com" authentication = "PLAIN" credentials { username = "sr_user" password = var.schema_registry_password } } } } destination { table = "my_avro_table" managed_table = true table_definition { engine { type = "MergeTree" } } columns { name = "id" type = "UInt64" } columns { name = "event" type = "String" } } }

resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "kinesis_clickpipe" { name = "My Kinesis ClickPipe" service_id = var.service_id source { kinesis { format = "JSONEachRow" stream_name = "my-stream" region = "us-east-1" iterator_type = "TRIM_HORIZON" authentication = "IAM_USER" access_key { access_key_id = var.aws_access_key_id secret_key = var.aws_secret_key } } } destination { table = "my_table" managed_table = true table_definition { engine { type = "MergeTree" } } columns { name = "id" type = "UInt64" } columns { name = "message" type = "String" } } }

IAM role authentication requires a ClickHouse service running on AWS.

resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "kinesis_iam_role_clickpipe" { name = "My Kinesis ClickPipe (IAM Role)" service_id = var.service_id source { kinesis { format = "JSONEachRow" stream_name = "my-stream" region = "us-east-1" iterator_type = "LATEST" authentication = "IAM_ROLE" iam_role = "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/my-kinesis-role" } } destination { table = "my_table" managed_table = true table_definition { engine { type = "MergeTree" } } columns { name = "id" type = "UInt64" } columns { name = "message" type = "String" } } }

resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "s3_clickpipe" { name = "My S3 ClickPipe" service_id = var.service_id source { object_storage { type = "s3" url = "https://my-bucket.s3.amazonaws.com/data/*.json" format = "JSONEachRow" authentication = "IAM_USER" access_key { access_key_id = var.aws_access_key_id secret_key = var.aws_secret_key } } } destination { table = "my_table" managed_table = true table_definition { engine { type = "MergeTree" } } columns { name = "id" type = "UInt64" } columns { name = "message" type = "String" } } }

For continuous ingestion using an SQS queue (unordered mode). See Configuring unordered mode for setup instructions.

resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "s3_continuous_clickpipe" { name = "My S3 Continuous ClickPipe" service_id = var.service_id source { object_storage { type = "s3" url = "https://my-bucket.s3.amazonaws.com/data/*.json" format = "JSONEachRow" is_continuous = true queue_url = "https://sqs.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/123456789012/my-queue" authentication = "IAM_USER" access_key { access_key_id = var.aws_access_key_id secret_key = var.aws_secret_key } } } destination { table = "my_table" managed_table = true table_definition { engine { type = "MergeTree" } } columns { name = "id" type = "UInt64" } columns { name = "message" type = "String" } } }

service_account_key must be the base64-encoded content of a GCP service account JSON key file.

resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "gcs_clickpipe" { name = "My GCS ClickPipe" service_id = var.service_id source { object_storage { type = "gcs" url = "gs://my-bucket/data/*.json" format = "JSONEachRow" authentication = "SERVICE_ACCOUNT" service_account_key = var.gcs_service_account_key } } destination { table = "my_table" managed_table = true table_definition { engine { type = "MergeTree" } } columns { name = "id" type = "UInt64" } columns { name = "message" type = "String" } } }

resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "abs_clickpipe" { name = "My Azure Blob ClickPipe" service_id = var.service_id source { object_storage { type = "azureblobstorage" azure_container_name = "my-container" path = "data/*.json" format = "JSONEachRow" authentication = "CONNECTION_STRING" connection_string = var.azure_connection_string } } destination { table = "my_table" managed_table = true table_definition { engine { type = "MergeTree" } } columns { name = "id" type = "UInt64" } columns { name = "message" type = "String" } } }

resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "postgres_cdc_clickpipe" { name = "My Postgres CDC ClickPipe" service_id = var.service_id source { postgres { host = "postgres.example.com" port = 5432 database = "mydb" credentials { username = "postgres_user" password = var.postgres_password } settings { replication_mode = "cdc" # Optional settings sync_interval_seconds = 60 pull_batch_size = 100000 allow_nullable_columns = true initial_load_parallelism = 4 snapshot_num_rows_per_partition = 100000 snapshot_number_of_parallel_tables = 1 } table_mappings { source_schema_name = "public" source_table = "users" target_table = "public_users" } table_mappings { source_schema_name = "public" source_table = "orders" target_table = "public_orders" # Optional excluded_columns = ["internal_notes"] use_custom_sorting_key = true sorting_keys = ["id", "created_at"] table_engine = "ReplacingMergeTree" } } } destination { database = "default" } }

IAM role authentication requires a ClickHouse service running on AWS.

resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "postgres_iam_role_clickpipe" { name = "My Postgres CDC ClickPipe (IAM Role)" service_id = var.service_id source { postgres { host = "mydb.cluster.us-east-1.rds.amazonaws.com" port = 5432 database = "mydb" type = "rdspostgres" authentication = "iam_role" iam_role = "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/my-rds-role" credentials { username = "postgres_user" } settings { replication_mode = "cdc" } table_mappings { source_schema_name = "public" source_table = "orders" target_table = "public_orders" } } } destination { database = "default" } }

resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "mysql_cdc_clickpipe" { name = "My MySQL CDC ClickPipe" service_id = var.service_id source { mysql { host = "mysql.example.com" port = 3306 type = "mysql" credentials { username = "mysql_user" password = var.mysql_password } settings { replication_mode = "cdc" # Optional settings sync_interval_seconds = 30 pull_batch_size = 10000 allow_nullable_columns = true initial_load_parallelism = 4 snapshot_num_rows_per_partition = 100000 snapshot_number_of_parallel_tables = 2 } table_mappings { source_schema_name = "mydb" source_table = "orders" target_table = "mydb_orders" } table_mappings { source_schema_name = "mydb" source_table = "customers" target_table = "mydb_customers" # Optional excluded_columns = ["password_hash"] use_custom_sorting_key = true sorting_keys = ["id"] table_engine = "ReplacingMergeTree" } } } destination { database = "default" } }

resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "mongodb_cdc_clickpipe" { name = "My MongoDB CDC ClickPipe" service_id = var.service_id source { mongodb { uri = "mongodb+srv://cluster0.example.mongodb.net" read_preference = "secondaryPreferred" credentials { username = "mongo_user" password = var.mongodb_password } settings { replication_mode = "cdc" # Optional settings sync_interval_seconds = 30 pull_batch_size = 500 snapshot_num_rows_per_partition = 100000 snapshot_number_of_parallel_tables = 2 } table_mappings { source_database_name = "mydb" source_collection = "users" target_table = "mydb_users" } table_mappings { source_database_name = "mydb" source_collection = "orders" target_table = "mydb_orders" table_engine = "ReplacingMergeTree" } } } destination { database = "default" } }

service_account_file must be the base64-encoded content of a GCP service account JSON key file.

resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "bigquery_snapshot_clickpipe" { name = "My BigQuery ClickPipe" service_id = var.service_id source { bigquery { snapshot_staging_path = "gs://my-staging-bucket/staging/" credentials { service_account_file = var.gcp_service_account_key } settings { replication_mode = "snapshot" # Optional settings initial_load_parallelism = 4 snapshot_num_rows_per_partition = 100000 snapshot_number_of_parallel_tables = 2 allow_nullable_columns = true } table_mappings { source_dataset_name = "my_dataset" source_table = "my_table" target_table = "my_bigquery_table" } table_mappings { source_dataset_name = "my_dataset" source_table = "another_table" target_table = "another_bigquery_table" table_engine = "ReplacingMergeTree" use_custom_sorting_key = true sorting_keys = ["id"] excluded_columns = ["internal_col"] } } } destination { database = "default" } }

All ClickPipe types support the scaling block to configure the number of replicas and their resource allocation:

scaling { replicas = 2 # Default: 1. Maximum: 10. replica_cpu_millicores = 500 # Between 125 and 2000. replica_memory_gb = 2.0 # Between 0.5 and 8.0. }

Existing ClickPipes can be imported into Terraform state using both the service ID and the ClickPipe ID: