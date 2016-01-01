ClickPipes Terraform reference
All ClickPipes types can be created and managed using the
clickhouse_clickpipe resource in the ClickHouse Terraform provider. This page covers provider setup and configuration examples for each supported ClickPipe type.
Provider setup
Note
ClickPipes support is generally available from provider version v3.14.0.
If you are using an earlier version, you will need an alpha release — check the
provider changelog
for details.
Add the ClickHouse provider to your Terraform configuration:
terraform {
required_providers {
clickhouse = {
source = "ClickHouse/clickhouse"
version = ">= 3.14.0"
}
}
}
provider "clickhouse" {
organization_id = var.organization_id
token_key = var.token_key
token_secret = var.token_secret
}
See Managing API keys for instructions on creating an API key to use with the provider.
Resource overview
The
clickhouse_clickpipe resource has the following top-level arguments:
|Argument
|Required
|Description
name
|Yes
|Name for the ClickPipe.
service_id
|Yes
|ID of the ClickHouse Cloud service.
source
|Yes
|Source configuration (one source block per ClickPipe).
destination
|Yes
|Destination configuration.
scaling
|No
|Replica count and size. Defaults to 1 replica.
field_mappings
|No
|Custom field mappings between source and destination columns.
settings
|No
|Advanced ClickPipe settings.
stopped
|No
|Set to
true to create the ClickPipe in a stopped state. Defaults to
false.
The
id and
state attributes are read-only and populated by ClickHouse Cloud after creation.
Destination
The
destination block is shared across all source types:
destination {
database = "default" # Target database. Defaults to "default".
table = "my_table" # Target table name. Required for all sources except CDC.
managed_table = true # Let ClickPipes create and manage the table. Defaults to true.
table_definition {
engine {
type = "MergeTree" # MergeTree, ReplacingMergeTree, SummingMergeTree, or Null.
}
sorting_key = ["id", "ts"] # Optional.
partition_by = "toYYYYMM(ts)" # Optional.
}
columns {
name = "id"
type = "UInt64"
}
columns {
name = "message"
type = "String"
}
}
For CDC sources (Postgres, MySQL, MongoDB, BigQuery), destination tables are created automatically from the source schema — only
database is typically needed.
Examples by ClickPipe type
Kafka
Supported
type values:
kafka,
confluent,
msk,
azureeventhub,
redpanda,
warpstream.
resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "kafka_clickpipe" {
name = "My Kafka ClickPipe"
service_id = var.service_id
scaling {
replicas = 2
replica_cpu_millicores = 250
replica_memory_gb = 1.0
}
source {
kafka {
type = "confluent"
format = "JSONEachRow"
brokers = "broker.example.com:9092"
topics = "my_topic"
consumer_group = "clickpipes-consumer-group"
authentication = "PLAIN"
credentials {
username = "my_user"
password = var.kafka_password
}
offset {
strategy = "from_latest"
}
}
}
destination {
table = "my_table"
managed_table = true
table_definition {
engine {
type = "MergeTree"
}
}
columns {
name = "id"
type = "UInt64"
}
columns {
name = "message"
type = "String"
}
columns {
name = "timestamp"
type = "DateTime"
}
}
}
Kafka with schema registry
resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "kafka_avro_clickpipe" {
name = "My Kafka Avro ClickPipe"
service_id = var.service_id
source {
kafka {
type = "confluent"
format = "AvroConfluent"
brokers = "broker.example.com:9092"
topics = "my_avro_topic"
credentials {
username = "my_user"
password = var.kafka_password
}
schema_registry {
url = "https://schema-registry.example.com"
authentication = "PLAIN"
credentials {
username = "sr_user"
password = var.schema_registry_password
}
}
}
}
destination {
table = "my_avro_table"
managed_table = true
table_definition {
engine {
type = "MergeTree"
}
}
columns {
name = "id"
type = "UInt64"
}
columns {
name = "event"
type = "String"
}
}
}
Amazon Kinesis
resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "kinesis_clickpipe" {
name = "My Kinesis ClickPipe"
service_id = var.service_id
source {
kinesis {
format = "JSONEachRow"
stream_name = "my-stream"
region = "us-east-1"
iterator_type = "TRIM_HORIZON"
authentication = "IAM_USER"
access_key {
access_key_id = var.aws_access_key_id
secret_key = var.aws_secret_key
}
}
}
destination {
table = "my_table"
managed_table = true
table_definition {
engine {
type = "MergeTree"
}
}
columns {
name = "id"
type = "UInt64"
}
columns {
name = "message"
type = "String"
}
}
}
Kinesis with IAM role
IAM role authentication requires a ClickHouse service running on AWS.
resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "kinesis_iam_role_clickpipe" {
name = "My Kinesis ClickPipe (IAM Role)"
service_id = var.service_id
source {
kinesis {
format = "JSONEachRow"
stream_name = "my-stream"
region = "us-east-1"
iterator_type = "LATEST"
authentication = "IAM_ROLE"
iam_role = "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/my-kinesis-role"
}
}
destination {
table = "my_table"
managed_table = true
table_definition {
engine {
type = "MergeTree"
}
}
columns {
name = "id"
type = "UInt64"
}
columns {
name = "message"
type = "String"
}
}
}
Amazon S3
resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "s3_clickpipe" {
name = "My S3 ClickPipe"
service_id = var.service_id
source {
object_storage {
type = "s3"
url = "https://my-bucket.s3.amazonaws.com/data/*.json"
format = "JSONEachRow"
authentication = "IAM_USER"
access_key {
access_key_id = var.aws_access_key_id
secret_key = var.aws_secret_key
}
}
}
destination {
table = "my_table"
managed_table = true
table_definition {
engine {
type = "MergeTree"
}
}
columns {
name = "id"
type = "UInt64"
}
columns {
name = "message"
type = "String"
}
}
}
S3 continuous ingestion with SQS
For continuous ingestion using an SQS queue (unordered mode). See Configuring unordered mode for setup instructions.
resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "s3_continuous_clickpipe" {
name = "My S3 Continuous ClickPipe"
service_id = var.service_id
source {
object_storage {
type = "s3"
url = "https://my-bucket.s3.amazonaws.com/data/*.json"
format = "JSONEachRow"
is_continuous = true
queue_url = "https://sqs.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/123456789012/my-queue"
authentication = "IAM_USER"
access_key {
access_key_id = var.aws_access_key_id
secret_key = var.aws_secret_key
}
}
}
destination {
table = "my_table"
managed_table = true
table_definition {
engine {
type = "MergeTree"
}
}
columns {
name = "id"
type = "UInt64"
}
columns {
name = "message"
type = "String"
}
}
}
Google Cloud Storage
service_account_key must be the base64-encoded content of a GCP service account JSON key file.
resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "gcs_clickpipe" {
name = "My GCS ClickPipe"
service_id = var.service_id
source {
object_storage {
type = "gcs"
url = "gs://my-bucket/data/*.json"
format = "JSONEachRow"
authentication = "SERVICE_ACCOUNT"
service_account_key = var.gcs_service_account_key
}
}
destination {
table = "my_table"
managed_table = true
table_definition {
engine {
type = "MergeTree"
}
}
columns {
name = "id"
type = "UInt64"
}
columns {
name = "message"
type = "String"
}
}
}
Azure Blob Storage
resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "abs_clickpipe" {
name = "My Azure Blob ClickPipe"
service_id = var.service_id
source {
object_storage {
type = "azureblobstorage"
azure_container_name = "my-container"
path = "data/*.json"
format = "JSONEachRow"
authentication = "CONNECTION_STRING"
connection_string = var.azure_connection_string
}
}
destination {
table = "my_table"
managed_table = true
table_definition {
engine {
type = "MergeTree"
}
}
columns {
name = "id"
type = "UInt64"
}
columns {
name = "message"
type = "String"
}
}
}
Postgres CDC
resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "postgres_cdc_clickpipe" {
name = "My Postgres CDC ClickPipe"
service_id = var.service_id
source {
postgres {
host = "postgres.example.com"
port = 5432
database = "mydb"
credentials {
username = "postgres_user"
password = var.postgres_password
}
settings {
replication_mode = "cdc"
# Optional settings
sync_interval_seconds = 60
pull_batch_size = 100000
allow_nullable_columns = true
initial_load_parallelism = 4
snapshot_num_rows_per_partition = 100000
snapshot_number_of_parallel_tables = 1
}
table_mappings {
source_schema_name = "public"
source_table = "users"
target_table = "public_users"
}
table_mappings {
source_schema_name = "public"
source_table = "orders"
target_table = "public_orders"
# Optional
excluded_columns = ["internal_notes"]
use_custom_sorting_key = true
sorting_keys = ["id", "created_at"]
table_engine = "ReplacingMergeTree"
}
}
}
destination {
database = "default"
}
}
Postgres with IAM role
IAM role authentication requires a ClickHouse service running on AWS.
resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "postgres_iam_role_clickpipe" {
name = "My Postgres CDC ClickPipe (IAM Role)"
service_id = var.service_id
source {
postgres {
host = "mydb.cluster.us-east-1.rds.amazonaws.com"
port = 5432
database = "mydb"
type = "rdspostgres"
authentication = "iam_role"
iam_role = "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/my-rds-role"
credentials {
username = "postgres_user"
}
settings {
replication_mode = "cdc"
}
table_mappings {
source_schema_name = "public"
source_table = "orders"
target_table = "public_orders"
}
}
}
destination {
database = "default"
}
}
MySQL CDC
resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "mysql_cdc_clickpipe" {
name = "My MySQL CDC ClickPipe"
service_id = var.service_id
source {
mysql {
host = "mysql.example.com"
port = 3306
type = "mysql"
credentials {
username = "mysql_user"
password = var.mysql_password
}
settings {
replication_mode = "cdc"
# Optional settings
sync_interval_seconds = 30
pull_batch_size = 10000
allow_nullable_columns = true
initial_load_parallelism = 4
snapshot_num_rows_per_partition = 100000
snapshot_number_of_parallel_tables = 2
}
table_mappings {
source_schema_name = "mydb"
source_table = "orders"
target_table = "mydb_orders"
}
table_mappings {
source_schema_name = "mydb"
source_table = "customers"
target_table = "mydb_customers"
# Optional
excluded_columns = ["password_hash"]
use_custom_sorting_key = true
sorting_keys = ["id"]
table_engine = "ReplacingMergeTree"
}
}
}
destination {
database = "default"
}
}
MongoDB CDC
resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "mongodb_cdc_clickpipe" {
name = "My MongoDB CDC ClickPipe"
service_id = var.service_id
source {
mongodb {
uri = "mongodb+srv://cluster0.example.mongodb.net"
read_preference = "secondaryPreferred"
credentials {
username = "mongo_user"
password = var.mongodb_password
}
settings {
replication_mode = "cdc"
# Optional settings
sync_interval_seconds = 30
pull_batch_size = 500
snapshot_num_rows_per_partition = 100000
snapshot_number_of_parallel_tables = 2
}
table_mappings {
source_database_name = "mydb"
source_collection = "users"
target_table = "mydb_users"
}
table_mappings {
source_database_name = "mydb"
source_collection = "orders"
target_table = "mydb_orders"
table_engine = "ReplacingMergeTree"
}
}
}
destination {
database = "default"
}
}
BigQuery
service_account_file must be the base64-encoded content of a GCP service account JSON key file.
resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "bigquery_snapshot_clickpipe" {
name = "My BigQuery ClickPipe"
service_id = var.service_id
source {
bigquery {
snapshot_staging_path = "gs://my-staging-bucket/staging/"
credentials {
service_account_file = var.gcp_service_account_key
}
settings {
replication_mode = "snapshot"
# Optional settings
initial_load_parallelism = 4
snapshot_num_rows_per_partition = 100000
snapshot_number_of_parallel_tables = 2
allow_nullable_columns = true
}
table_mappings {
source_dataset_name = "my_dataset"
source_table = "my_table"
target_table = "my_bigquery_table"
}
table_mappings {
source_dataset_name = "my_dataset"
source_table = "another_table"
target_table = "another_bigquery_table"
table_engine = "ReplacingMergeTree"
use_custom_sorting_key = true
sorting_keys = ["id"]
excluded_columns = ["internal_col"]
}
}
}
destination {
database = "default"
}
}
Scaling
All ClickPipe types support the
scaling block to configure the number of replicas and their resource allocation:
scaling {
replicas = 2 # Default: 1. Maximum: 10.
replica_cpu_millicores = 500 # Between 125 and 2000.
replica_memory_gb = 2.0 # Between 0.5 and 8.0.
}
Importing existing ClickPipes
Existing ClickPipes can be imported into Terraform state using both the service ID and the ClickPipe ID:
terraform import clickhouse_clickpipe.example <service_id>:<clickpipe_id>