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ClickPipes OpenAPI reference

All ClickPipes types can be created, updated, and deleted programmatically using the ClickHouse Cloud OpenAPI. This page covers authentication and the available ClickPipes endpoints, with example curl requests for each ClickPipe type.

Authentication

The ClickHouse Cloud API uses HTTP Basic authentication. You need an API key (key ID + key secret) with permissions on the target service. See Managing API keys for instructions on creating one.

Set up the following environment variables before running any of the examples below:

export KEY_ID=<your_key_id>
export KEY_SECRET=<your_key_secret>
export ORG_ID=<your_organization_id>
export SERVICE_ID=<your_service_id>

Base URL

https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1

Endpoints

All ClickPipes endpoints are scoped to a ClickHouse Cloud service:

MethodPathDescription
GET/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipesList all ClickPipes
POST/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipesCreate a ClickPipe
GET/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}Get a ClickPipe
PATCH/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}Update a ClickPipe
DELETE/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}Delete a ClickPipe
GET/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}/settingsGet ClickPipe settings
PUT/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}/settingsUpdate ClickPipe settings
PATCH/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}/scalingUpdate ClickPipe scaling
PATCH/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}/stateUpdate ClickPipe state (start/stop)

For CDC ClickPipes (Postgres, MySQL, MongoDB), there are additional org-level endpoints for shared CDC infrastructure scaling:

MethodPathDescription
GET/organizations/{organizationId}/clickpipes/cdcScalingGet CDC ClickPipes scaling
PATCH/organizations/{organizationId}/clickpipes/cdcScalingUpdate CDC ClickPipes scaling

For the full request and response schemas for each endpoint, see the Swagger UI.

Examples

List ClickPipes

curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
  "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"

Get a ClickPipe

CLICKPIPE_ID=<your_clickpipe_id>

curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
  "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes/$CLICKPIPE_ID"

Stop or start a ClickPipe

# Stop
curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
  -X PATCH \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{"action": "stop"}' \
  "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes/$CLICKPIPE_ID/state"

# Start
curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
  -X PATCH \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{"action": "start"}' \
  "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes/$CLICKPIPE_ID/state"

Delete a ClickPipe

curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
  -X DELETE \
  "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes/$CLICKPIPE_ID"

Creating ClickPipes

The POST /clickpipes request body varies by source type. The examples below show the structure for each supported ClickPipe type. For the authoritative JSON schemas, refer to the Swagger UI.

Kafka

Supported Kafka-compatible sources: kafka, confluent, msk, azureeventhub, redpanda, warpstream.

curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
  -X POST \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{
    "name": "My Kafka ClickPipe",
    "source": {
      "kafka": {
        "type": "confluent",
        "format": "JSONEachRow",
        "brokers": "broker.example.com:9092",
        "topics": "my_topic",
        "consumerGroup": "clickpipes-consumer-group",
        "authentication": "PLAIN",
        "credentials": {
          "username": "my_user",
          "password": "my_password"
        }
      }
    },
    "destination": {
      "table": "my_table",
      "managedTable": true,
      "tableDefinition": {
        "engine": { "type": "MergeTree" }
      },
      "columns": [
        { "name": "id", "type": "UInt64" },
        { "name": "message", "type": "String" },
        { "name": "timestamp", "type": "DateTime" }
      ]
    }
  }' \
  "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"

Amazon Kinesis

curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
  -X POST \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{
    "name": "My Kinesis ClickPipe",
    "source": {
      "kinesis": {
        "format": "JSONEachRow",
        "streamName": "my-stream",
        "region": "us-east-1",
        "iteratorType": "TRIM_HORIZON",
        "authentication": "IAM_USER",
        "accessKey": {
          "accessKeyId": "AKIAIOSFODNN7EXAMPLE",
          "secretKey": "<secret_key>"
        }
      }
    },
    "destination": {
      "table": "my_table",
      "managedTable": true,
      "tableDefinition": {
        "engine": { "type": "MergeTree" }
      },
      "columns": [
        { "name": "id", "type": "UInt64" },
        { "name": "message", "type": "String" }
      ]
    }
  }' \
  "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"

Amazon S3

curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
  -X POST \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{
    "name": "My S3 ClickPipe",
    "source": {
      "objectStorage": {
        "type": "s3",
        "url": "https://my-bucket.s3.amazonaws.com/data/*.json",
        "format": "JSONEachRow",
        "authentication": "IAM_USER",
        "accessKey": {
          "accessKeyId": "AKIAIOSFODNN7EXAMPLE",
          "secretKey": "<secret_key>"
        }
      }
    },
    "destination": {
      "table": "my_table",
      "managedTable": true,
      "tableDefinition": {
        "engine": { "type": "MergeTree" }
      },
      "columns": [
        { "name": "id", "type": "UInt64" },
        { "name": "message", "type": "String" }
      ]
    }
  }' \
  "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"

Google Cloud Storage

serviceAccountKey must be the base64-encoded content of a GCP service account JSON key file.

curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
  -X POST \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{
    "name": "My GCS ClickPipe",
    "source": {
      "objectStorage": {
        "type": "gcs",
        "url": "gs://my-bucket/data/*.json",
        "format": "JSONEachRow",
        "authentication": "SERVICE_ACCOUNT",
        "serviceAccountKey": "<base64_encoded_service_account_json>"
      }
    },
    "destination": {
      "table": "my_table",
      "managedTable": true,
      "tableDefinition": {
        "engine": { "type": "MergeTree" }
      },
      "columns": [
        { "name": "id", "type": "UInt64" },
        { "name": "message", "type": "String" }
      ]
    }
  }' \
  "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"

Azure Blob Storage

curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
  -X POST \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{
    "name": "My Azure Blob ClickPipe",
    "source": {
      "objectStorage": {
        "type": "azureblobstorage",
        "azureContainerName": "my-container",
        "path": "data/*.json",
        "format": "JSONEachRow",
        "authentication": "CONNECTION_STRING",
        "connectionString": "DefaultEndpointsProtocol=https;AccountName=myaccount;AccountKey=mykey;EndpointSuffix=core.windows.net"
      }
    },
    "destination": {
      "table": "my_table",
      "managedTable": true,
      "tableDefinition": {
        "engine": { "type": "MergeTree" }
      },
      "columns": [
        { "name": "id", "type": "UInt64" },
        { "name": "message", "type": "String" }
      ]
    }
  }' \
  "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"

Postgres CDC

curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
  -X POST \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{
    "name": "My Postgres CDC ClickPipe",
    "source": {
      "postgres": {
        "host": "postgres.example.com",
        "port": 5432,
        "database": "mydb",
        "credentials": {
          "username": "postgres_user",
          "password": "<password>"
        },
        "settings": {
          "replicationMode": "cdc"
        },
        "tableMappings": [
          {
            "sourceSchemaName": "public",
            "sourceTable": "users",
            "targetTable": "public_users"
          }
        ]
      }
    },
    "destination": {
      "database": "default"
    }
  }' \
  "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"

MySQL CDC

curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
  -X POST \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{
    "name": "My MySQL CDC ClickPipe",
    "source": {
      "mysql": {
        "host": "mysql.example.com",
        "port": 3306,
        "credentials": {
          "username": "mysql_user",
          "password": "<password>"
        },
        "settings": {
          "replicationMode": "cdc"
        },
        "tableMappings": [
          {
            "sourceSchemaName": "mydb",
            "sourceTable": "orders",
            "targetTable": "mydb_orders"
          }
        ]
      }
    },
    "destination": {
      "database": "default"
    }
  }' \
  "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"

MongoDB CDC

curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
  -X POST \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{
    "name": "My MongoDB CDC ClickPipe",
    "source": {
      "mongodb": {
        "uri": "mongodb+srv://cluster0.example.mongodb.net",
        "readPreference": "secondaryPreferred",
        "credentials": {
          "username": "mongo_user",
          "password": "<password>"
        },
        "settings": {
          "replicationMode": "cdc"
        },
        "tableMappings": [
          {
            "sourceDatabaseName": "mydb",
            "sourceCollection": "users",
            "targetTable": "mydb_users"
          }
        ]
      }
    },
    "destination": {
      "database": "default"
    }
  }' \
  "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"

BigQuery

serviceAccountFile must be the base64-encoded content of a GCP service account JSON key file.

curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
  -X POST \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{
    "name": "My BigQuery ClickPipe",
    "source": {
      "bigquery": {
        "snapshotStagingPath": "gs://my-staging-bucket/staging/",
        "credentials": {
          "serviceAccountFile": "<base64_encoded_service_account_json>"
        },
        "settings": {
          "replicationMode": "snapshot"
        },
        "tableMappings": [
          {
            "sourceDatasetName": "my_dataset",
            "sourceTable": "my_table",
            "targetTable": "my_bigquery_table"
          }
        ]
      }
    },
    "destination": {
      "database": "default"
    }
  }' \
  "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"