ClickPipes OpenAPI reference
All ClickPipes types can be created, updated, and deleted programmatically using the ClickHouse Cloud OpenAPI. This page covers authentication and the available ClickPipes endpoints, with example
curl requests for each ClickPipe type.
Authentication
The ClickHouse Cloud API uses HTTP Basic authentication. You need an API key (key ID + key secret) with permissions on the target service. See Managing API keys for instructions on creating one.
Set up the following environment variables before running any of the examples below:
export KEY_ID=<your_key_id>
export KEY_SECRET=<your_key_secret>
export ORG_ID=<your_organization_id>
export SERVICE_ID=<your_service_id>
Base URL
https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1
Endpoints
All ClickPipes endpoints are scoped to a ClickHouse Cloud service:
|Method
|Path
|Description
GET
/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes
|List all ClickPipes
POST
/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes
|Create a ClickPipe
GET
/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}
|Get a ClickPipe
PATCH
/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}
|Update a ClickPipe
DELETE
/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}
|Delete a ClickPipe
GET
/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}/settings
|Get ClickPipe settings
PUT
/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}/settings
|Update ClickPipe settings
PATCH
/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}/scaling
|Update ClickPipe scaling
PATCH
/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}/state
|Update ClickPipe state (start/stop)
For CDC ClickPipes (Postgres, MySQL, MongoDB), there are additional org-level endpoints for shared CDC infrastructure scaling:
|Method
|Path
|Description
GET
/organizations/{organizationId}/clickpipes/cdcScaling
|Get CDC ClickPipes scaling
PATCH
/organizations/{organizationId}/clickpipes/cdcScaling
|Update CDC ClickPipes scaling
For the full request and response schemas for each endpoint, see the Swagger UI.
Examples
List ClickPipes
curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
"https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"
Get a ClickPipe
CLICKPIPE_ID=<your_clickpipe_id>
curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
"https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes/$CLICKPIPE_ID"
Stop or start a ClickPipe
# Stop
curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
-X PATCH \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{"action": "stop"}' \
"https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes/$CLICKPIPE_ID/state"
# Start
curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
-X PATCH \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{"action": "start"}' \
"https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes/$CLICKPIPE_ID/state"
Delete a ClickPipe
curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
-X DELETE \
"https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes/$CLICKPIPE_ID"
Creating ClickPipes
The
POST /clickpipes request body varies by source type. The examples below show the structure for each supported ClickPipe type. For the authoritative JSON schemas, refer to the Swagger UI.
Kafka
Supported Kafka-compatible sources:
kafka,
confluent,
msk,
azureeventhub,
redpanda,
warpstream.
curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
-X POST \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{
"name": "My Kafka ClickPipe",
"source": {
"kafka": {
"type": "confluent",
"format": "JSONEachRow",
"brokers": "broker.example.com:9092",
"topics": "my_topic",
"consumerGroup": "clickpipes-consumer-group",
"authentication": "PLAIN",
"credentials": {
"username": "my_user",
"password": "my_password"
}
}
},
"destination": {
"table": "my_table",
"managedTable": true,
"tableDefinition": {
"engine": { "type": "MergeTree" }
},
"columns": [
{ "name": "id", "type": "UInt64" },
{ "name": "message", "type": "String" },
{ "name": "timestamp", "type": "DateTime" }
]
}
}' \
"https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"
Amazon Kinesis
curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
-X POST \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{
"name": "My Kinesis ClickPipe",
"source": {
"kinesis": {
"format": "JSONEachRow",
"streamName": "my-stream",
"region": "us-east-1",
"iteratorType": "TRIM_HORIZON",
"authentication": "IAM_USER",
"accessKey": {
"accessKeyId": "AKIAIOSFODNN7EXAMPLE",
"secretKey": "<secret_key>"
}
}
},
"destination": {
"table": "my_table",
"managedTable": true,
"tableDefinition": {
"engine": { "type": "MergeTree" }
},
"columns": [
{ "name": "id", "type": "UInt64" },
{ "name": "message", "type": "String" }
]
}
}' \
"https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"
Amazon S3
curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
-X POST \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{
"name": "My S3 ClickPipe",
"source": {
"objectStorage": {
"type": "s3",
"url": "https://my-bucket.s3.amazonaws.com/data/*.json",
"format": "JSONEachRow",
"authentication": "IAM_USER",
"accessKey": {
"accessKeyId": "AKIAIOSFODNN7EXAMPLE",
"secretKey": "<secret_key>"
}
}
},
"destination": {
"table": "my_table",
"managedTable": true,
"tableDefinition": {
"engine": { "type": "MergeTree" }
},
"columns": [
{ "name": "id", "type": "UInt64" },
{ "name": "message", "type": "String" }
]
}
}' \
"https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"
Google Cloud Storage
serviceAccountKey must be the base64-encoded content of a GCP service account JSON key file.
curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
-X POST \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{
"name": "My GCS ClickPipe",
"source": {
"objectStorage": {
"type": "gcs",
"url": "gs://my-bucket/data/*.json",
"format": "JSONEachRow",
"authentication": "SERVICE_ACCOUNT",
"serviceAccountKey": "<base64_encoded_service_account_json>"
}
},
"destination": {
"table": "my_table",
"managedTable": true,
"tableDefinition": {
"engine": { "type": "MergeTree" }
},
"columns": [
{ "name": "id", "type": "UInt64" },
{ "name": "message", "type": "String" }
]
}
}' \
"https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"
Azure Blob Storage
curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
-X POST \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{
"name": "My Azure Blob ClickPipe",
"source": {
"objectStorage": {
"type": "azureblobstorage",
"azureContainerName": "my-container",
"path": "data/*.json",
"format": "JSONEachRow",
"authentication": "CONNECTION_STRING",
"connectionString": "DefaultEndpointsProtocol=https;AccountName=myaccount;AccountKey=mykey;EndpointSuffix=core.windows.net"
}
},
"destination": {
"table": "my_table",
"managedTable": true,
"tableDefinition": {
"engine": { "type": "MergeTree" }
},
"columns": [
{ "name": "id", "type": "UInt64" },
{ "name": "message", "type": "String" }
]
}
}' \
"https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"
Postgres CDC
curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
-X POST \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{
"name": "My Postgres CDC ClickPipe",
"source": {
"postgres": {
"host": "postgres.example.com",
"port": 5432,
"database": "mydb",
"credentials": {
"username": "postgres_user",
"password": "<password>"
},
"settings": {
"replicationMode": "cdc"
},
"tableMappings": [
{
"sourceSchemaName": "public",
"sourceTable": "users",
"targetTable": "public_users"
}
]
}
},
"destination": {
"database": "default"
}
}' \
"https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"
MySQL CDC
curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
-X POST \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{
"name": "My MySQL CDC ClickPipe",
"source": {
"mysql": {
"host": "mysql.example.com",
"port": 3306,
"credentials": {
"username": "mysql_user",
"password": "<password>"
},
"settings": {
"replicationMode": "cdc"
},
"tableMappings": [
{
"sourceSchemaName": "mydb",
"sourceTable": "orders",
"targetTable": "mydb_orders"
}
]
}
},
"destination": {
"database": "default"
}
}' \
"https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"
MongoDB CDC
curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
-X POST \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{
"name": "My MongoDB CDC ClickPipe",
"source": {
"mongodb": {
"uri": "mongodb+srv://cluster0.example.mongodb.net",
"readPreference": "secondaryPreferred",
"credentials": {
"username": "mongo_user",
"password": "<password>"
},
"settings": {
"replicationMode": "cdc"
},
"tableMappings": [
{
"sourceDatabaseName": "mydb",
"sourceCollection": "users",
"targetTable": "mydb_users"
}
]
}
},
"destination": {
"database": "default"
}
}' \
"https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"
BigQuery
serviceAccountFile must be the base64-encoded content of a GCP service account JSON key file.
curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
-X POST \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{
"name": "My BigQuery ClickPipe",
"source": {
"bigquery": {
"snapshotStagingPath": "gs://my-staging-bucket/staging/",
"credentials": {
"serviceAccountFile": "<base64_encoded_service_account_json>"
},
"settings": {
"replicationMode": "snapshot"
},
"tableMappings": [
{
"sourceDatasetName": "my_dataset",
"sourceTable": "my_table",
"targetTable": "my_bigquery_table"
}
]
}
},
"destination": {
"database": "default"
}
}' \
"https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"