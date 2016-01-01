ClickPipes OpenAPI reference

All ClickPipes types can be created, updated, and deleted programmatically using the ClickHouse Cloud OpenAPI. This page covers authentication and the available ClickPipes endpoints, with example curl requests for each ClickPipe type.

The ClickHouse Cloud API uses HTTP Basic authentication. You need an API key (key ID + key secret) with permissions on the target service. See Managing API keys for instructions on creating one.

Set up the following environment variables before running any of the examples below:

export KEY_ID=<your_key_id> export KEY_SECRET=<your_key_secret> export ORG_ID=<your_organization_id> export SERVICE_ID=<your_service_id>

https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1

All ClickPipes endpoints are scoped to a ClickHouse Cloud service:

Method Path Description GET /organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes List all ClickPipes POST /organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes Create a ClickPipe GET /organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId} Get a ClickPipe PATCH /organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId} Update a ClickPipe DELETE /organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId} Delete a ClickPipe GET /organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}/settings Get ClickPipe settings PUT /organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}/settings Update ClickPipe settings PATCH /organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}/scaling Update ClickPipe scaling PATCH /organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}/state Update ClickPipe state (start/stop)

For CDC ClickPipes (Postgres, MySQL, MongoDB), there are additional org-level endpoints for shared CDC infrastructure scaling:

Method Path Description GET /organizations/{organizationId}/clickpipes/cdcScaling Get CDC ClickPipes scaling PATCH /organizations/{organizationId}/clickpipes/cdcScaling Update CDC ClickPipes scaling

For the full request and response schemas for each endpoint, see the Swagger UI.

curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \ "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"

CLICKPIPE_ID=<your_clickpipe_id> curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \ "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes/$CLICKPIPE_ID"

# Stop curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \ -X PATCH \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{"action": "stop"}' \ "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes/$CLICKPIPE_ID/state" # Start curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \ -X PATCH \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{"action": "start"}' \ "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes/$CLICKPIPE_ID/state"

curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \ -X DELETE \ "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes/$CLICKPIPE_ID"

The POST /clickpipes request body varies by source type. The examples below show the structure for each supported ClickPipe type. For the authoritative JSON schemas, refer to the Swagger UI.

Supported Kafka-compatible sources: kafka , confluent , msk , azureeventhub , redpanda , warpstream .

curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \ -X POST \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "name": "My Kafka ClickPipe", "source": { "kafka": { "type": "confluent", "format": "JSONEachRow", "brokers": "broker.example.com:9092", "topics": "my_topic", "consumerGroup": "clickpipes-consumer-group", "authentication": "PLAIN", "credentials": { "username": "my_user", "password": "my_password" } } }, "destination": { "table": "my_table", "managedTable": true, "tableDefinition": { "engine": { "type": "MergeTree" } }, "columns": [ { "name": "id", "type": "UInt64" }, { "name": "message", "type": "String" }, { "name": "timestamp", "type": "DateTime" } ] } }' \ "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"

curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \ -X POST \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "name": "My Kinesis ClickPipe", "source": { "kinesis": { "format": "JSONEachRow", "streamName": "my-stream", "region": "us-east-1", "iteratorType": "TRIM_HORIZON", "authentication": "IAM_USER", "accessKey": { "accessKeyId": "AKIAIOSFODNN7EXAMPLE", "secretKey": "<secret_key>" } } }, "destination": { "table": "my_table", "managedTable": true, "tableDefinition": { "engine": { "type": "MergeTree" } }, "columns": [ { "name": "id", "type": "UInt64" }, { "name": "message", "type": "String" } ] } }' \ "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"

curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \ -X POST \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "name": "My S3 ClickPipe", "source": { "objectStorage": { "type": "s3", "url": "https://my-bucket.s3.amazonaws.com/data/*.json", "format": "JSONEachRow", "authentication": "IAM_USER", "accessKey": { "accessKeyId": "AKIAIOSFODNN7EXAMPLE", "secretKey": "<secret_key>" } } }, "destination": { "table": "my_table", "managedTable": true, "tableDefinition": { "engine": { "type": "MergeTree" } }, "columns": [ { "name": "id", "type": "UInt64" }, { "name": "message", "type": "String" } ] } }' \ "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"

serviceAccountKey must be the base64-encoded content of a GCP service account JSON key file.

curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \ -X POST \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "name": "My GCS ClickPipe", "source": { "objectStorage": { "type": "gcs", "url": "gs://my-bucket/data/*.json", "format": "JSONEachRow", "authentication": "SERVICE_ACCOUNT", "serviceAccountKey": "<base64_encoded_service_account_json>" } }, "destination": { "table": "my_table", "managedTable": true, "tableDefinition": { "engine": { "type": "MergeTree" } }, "columns": [ { "name": "id", "type": "UInt64" }, { "name": "message", "type": "String" } ] } }' \ "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"

curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \ -X POST \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "name": "My Azure Blob ClickPipe", "source": { "objectStorage": { "type": "azureblobstorage", "azureContainerName": "my-container", "path": "data/*.json", "format": "JSONEachRow", "authentication": "CONNECTION_STRING", "connectionString": "DefaultEndpointsProtocol=https;AccountName=myaccount;AccountKey=mykey;EndpointSuffix=core.windows.net" } }, "destination": { "table": "my_table", "managedTable": true, "tableDefinition": { "engine": { "type": "MergeTree" } }, "columns": [ { "name": "id", "type": "UInt64" }, { "name": "message", "type": "String" } ] } }' \ "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"

curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \ -X POST \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "name": "My Postgres CDC ClickPipe", "source": { "postgres": { "host": "postgres.example.com", "port": 5432, "database": "mydb", "credentials": { "username": "postgres_user", "password": "<password>" }, "settings": { "replicationMode": "cdc" }, "tableMappings": [ { "sourceSchemaName": "public", "sourceTable": "users", "targetTable": "public_users" } ] } }, "destination": { "database": "default" } }' \ "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"

curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \ -X POST \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "name": "My MySQL CDC ClickPipe", "source": { "mysql": { "host": "mysql.example.com", "port": 3306, "credentials": { "username": "mysql_user", "password": "<password>" }, "settings": { "replicationMode": "cdc" }, "tableMappings": [ { "sourceSchemaName": "mydb", "sourceTable": "orders", "targetTable": "mydb_orders" } ] } }, "destination": { "database": "default" } }' \ "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"

curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \ -X POST \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "name": "My MongoDB CDC ClickPipe", "source": { "mongodb": { "uri": "mongodb+srv://cluster0.example.mongodb.net", "readPreference": "secondaryPreferred", "credentials": { "username": "mongo_user", "password": "<password>" }, "settings": { "replicationMode": "cdc" }, "tableMappings": [ { "sourceDatabaseName": "mydb", "sourceCollection": "users", "targetTable": "mydb_users" } ] } }, "destination": { "database": "default" } }' \ "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"

serviceAccountFile must be the base64-encoded content of a GCP service account JSON key file.