PlanetScale for Postgres source setup guide
PlanetScale for Postgres is currently in early access.
Supported Postgres versions
ClickPipes supports Postgres version 12 and later.
Enable logical replication
-
To enable replication on your Postgres instance, we need to make sure that the following settings are set:
To check the same, you can run the following SQL command:
The output should be
logicalby default. If not, please log into the PlanetScale console and go to
Cluster configuration->Parametersand scroll down to
Write-ahead logto change it.
Changing this in the PlanetScale console WILL trigger a restart.
- Additionally, it is recommended to increase the setting
max_slot_wal_keep_sizefrom its default of 4GB. This is also done via the PlanetScale console by going to
Cluster configuration->Parametersand then scroll down to
Write-ahead log. To help determine the new value, please take a look here.
Creating a user with permissions and publication
Let's create a new user for ClickPipes with the necessary permissions suitable for CDC, and also create a publication that we'll use for replication.
For this, you can connect to your PlanetScale Postgres instance using the default
postgres.<...> user and run the following SQL commands:
Make sure to replace
clickpipes_user and
clickpipes_password with your desired username and password.
Caveats
- To connect to PlanetScale Postgres, the current branch needs to be appended to the username created above. For example, if the created user was named
clickpipes_user, the actual user provided during the ClickPipe creation needs to be
clickpipes_user.
branchwhere
branchrefers to the "id" of the current PlanetScale Postgres branch. To quickly determine this, you can refer to the username of the
postgresuser you used to create the user earlier, the part after the period would be the branch id.
- Do not use the
PSBouncerport (currently
6432) for CDC pipes connecting to PlanetScale Postgres, the normal port
5432must be used. Either port may be used for initial-load only pipes.
- Please ensure you're connecting only to the primary instance, connecting to replica instances is currently not supported.
What's next?
You can now create your ClickPipe and start ingesting data from your Postgres instance into ClickHouse Cloud. Make sure to note down the connection details you used while setting up your Postgres instance as you will need them during the ClickPipe creation process.