Generic Postgres Source Setup Guide

Info If you use one of the supported providers (in the sidebar), please refer to the specific guide for that provider.

ClickPipes supports Postgres version 12 and later.

To enable replication on your Postgres instance, we need to make sure that the following settings are set: To check the same, you can run the following SQL command: The output should be logical . If not, run: Additionally, the following settings are recommended to be set on the Postgres instance: To check the same, you can run the following SQL commands: If the values do not match the recommended values, you can run the following SQL commands to set them: If you have made any changes to the configuration as mentioned above, you NEED to RESTART the Postgres instance for the changes to take effect.

Let's create a new user for ClickPipes with the necessary permissions suitable for CDC, and also create a publication that we'll use for replication.

For this, you can connect to your Postgres instance and run the following SQL commands:

Note Make sure to replace clickpipes_user and clickpipes_password with your desired username and password.

If you are self serving, you need to allow connections to the ClickPipes user from the ClickPipes IP addresses by following the below steps. If you are using a managed service, you can do the same by following the provider's documentation.

Make necessary changes to the pg_hba.conf file to allow connections to the ClickPipes user from the ClickPipes IP addresses. An example entry in the pg_hba.conf file would look like: Reload the PostgreSQL instance for the changes to take effect:

This is a recommended configuration change to ensure that large transactions/commits do not cause the replication slot to be dropped.

You can increase the max_slot_wal_keep_size parameter for your PostgreSQL instance to a higher value (at least 100GB or 102400 ) by updating the postgresql.conf file.

You can reload the Postgres instance for the changes to take effect:

Note For better recommendation of this value you can contact the ClickPipes team.

You can now create your ClickPipe and start ingesting data from your Postgres instance into ClickHouse Cloud. Make sure to note down the connection details you used while setting up your Postgres instance as you will need them during the ClickPipe creation process.