Postgres Generated Columns: Gotchas and Best Practices

When using PostgreSQL's generated columns in tables that are being replicated, there are some important considerations to keep in mind. These gotchas can affect the replication process and data consistency in your destination systems.

Not Published via pgoutput : Generated columns are not published through the pgoutput logical replication plugin. This means that when you're replicating data from PostgreSQL to another system, the values of generated columns are not included in the replication stream. Issues with Primary Keys: If a generated column is part of your primary key, it can cause deduplication problems on the destination. Since the generated column values are not replicated, the destination system won't have the necessary information to properly identify and deduplicate rows.

To work around these limitations, consider the following best practices:

Recreate Generated Columns on the Destination: Instead of relying on the replication process to handle generated columns, it's recommended to recreate these columns on the destination using tools like dbt (data build tool) or other data transformation mechanisms. Avoid Using Generated Columns in Primary Keys: When designing tables that will be replicated, it's best to avoid including generated columns as part of the primary key.

In upcoming versions, we are planning to add a UI to help users with the following: