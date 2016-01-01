Configuring unordered mode for continuous ingestion

By default, the S3 ClickPipe assumes files are added to a bucket in lexicographical order. It's possible to configure an S3 ClickPipe to ingest files that don't have an implicit order by setting up an Amazon SQS queue connected to the bucket, optionally using Amazon EventBridge as an event router. This allows ClickPipes to listen for ObjectCreated:* events and ingest any new files regardless of the file naming convention.

Note Unordered mode is only supported for Amazon S3 and is not supported for public buckets or S3-compatible services. It requires setting up an Amazon SQS queue connected to the bucket, optionally using Amazon EventBridge as an event router.

In this mode, the S3 ClickPipe does an initial load of all files in the selected path, and then listens for ObjectCreated:* events in the queue that match the specified path. Any message for a previously seen file, a file not matching the path, or an event of a different type will be ignored. Files are ingested once the threshold configured in max insert bytes or max file count is reached, or after a configurable interval (by default, 30 seconds). It is not possible to start ingestion from a specific file or point in time — ClickPipes will always load all files in the selected path.

Various types of failures can occur when ingesting data, which can result in partial inserts or duplicate data. Object Storage ClickPipes are resilient to insert failures and provide exactly-once semantics using temporary staging tables. Data is first inserted into a staging table; if something goes wrong, the staging table is truncated and the insert is retried from a clean state. Only once an insert completes successfully are the partitions moved to the target table.