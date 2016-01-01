Configuring unordered mode for continuous ingestion

By default, the GCS ClickPipe assumes files are added to a bucket in lexicographical order. It's possible to configure a GCS ClickPipe to ingest files that don't have an implicit order by setting up a Google Cloud Pub/Sub subscription connected to the bucket. This allows ClickPipes to listen for OBJECT_FINALIZE notifications and ingest any new files regardless of the file naming convention.

Note Unordered mode is not supported for public buckets. It requires Service Account authentication and a Google Cloud Pub/Sub subscription connected to the bucket.

In this mode, the GCS ClickPipe does an initial load of all files in the selected path, and then listens for object notifications via the Pub/Sub subscription that match the specified path. Any message for a previously seen file, file not matching the path, or event of a different type will be ignored. It is not possible to start ingestion from a specific file or point in time — ClickPipes will always load all files in the selected path.

Various types of failures can occur when ingesting data, which can result in partial inserts or duplicate data. Object Storage ClickPipes are resilient to insert failures and provide exactly-once semantics using temporary staging tables. Data is first inserted into a staging table; if something goes wrong, the staging table is truncated and the insert is retried from a clean state. Only once an insert completes successfully are the partitions moved to the target table.