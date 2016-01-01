Configuring unordered mode for continuous ingestion
By default, the GCS ClickPipe assumes files are added to a bucket in lexicographical order. It's possible to configure a GCS ClickPipe to ingest files that don't have an implicit order by setting up a Google Cloud Pub/Sub subscription connected to the bucket. This allows ClickPipes to listen for
OBJECT_FINALIZE notifications and ingest any new files regardless of the file naming convention.
Unordered mode is not supported for public buckets. It requires Service Account authentication and a Google Cloud Pub/Sub subscription connected to the bucket.
How it works
In this mode, the GCS ClickPipe does an initial load of all files in the selected path, and then listens for object notifications via the Pub/Sub subscription that match the specified path. Any message for a previously seen file, file not matching the path, or event of a different type will be ignored. It is not possible to start ingestion from a specific file or point in time — ClickPipes will always load all files in the selected path.
Various types of failures can occur when ingesting data, which can result in partial inserts or duplicate data. Object Storage ClickPipes are resilient to insert failures and provide exactly-once semantics using temporary staging tables. Data is first inserted into a staging table; if something goes wrong, the staging table is truncated and the insert is retried from a clean state. Only once an insert completes successfully are the partitions moved to the target table.
Create a Google Cloud Pub/Sub topic
1. In the Google Cloud Console, navigate to Pub/Sub > Topics > Create topic. Create a new topic with a default subscription and note the Topic Name.
2. Configure a GCS bucket notification that publishes
OBJECT_FINALIZE events to the Pub/Sub topic created above.
2.1. This step cannot be performed in the Google Cloud Console, so you must use the
gcloud client or your preferred programmatic interface for Google Cloud. For example, using
gcloud:
Configure a service account
1. Configure a service account with the required permissions to allow ClickPipes to list and fetch objects in the specified bucket, as well as consume and monitor notifications from the Pub/Sub subscription.
1.1. This step can be performed in the Google Cloud Console, using the
gcloud client or your preferred programmatic interface for Google Cloud. For example, using
gcloud:
Create a ClickPipe with unordered mode
1. In the ClickHouse Cloud console, navigate to Data Sources > Create ClickPipe and select Google Cloud Storage. Enter the details to connect to your GCS bucket. Under Authentication method, choose Service Account and provide the
.json service account key.
2. Toggle on Continuous ingestion, then select Any order as the ingestion mode and provide the Pub/Sub subscription name for the subscription connected to your bucket. The subscription name must follow the following format:
3. Click Incoming data. Define a Sorting key for the target table. Make any necessary adjustments to the mapped schema, then configure a role for the ClickPipes database user.
4. Review the configuration and click Create ClickPipe. ClickPipes will perform an initial scan of your bucket to load all existing files that match the specified path, and will then begin processing files as new
OBJECT_FINALIZE events arrive in the topic.