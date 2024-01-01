Integrating Google Cloud Storage with ClickHouse Cloud

The GCS ClickPipe provides a fully-managed and resilient way to ingest data from Google Cloud Storage (GCS). It supports both one-time and continuous ingestion with exactly-once semantics.

GCS ClickPipes can be deployed and managed manually using the ClickPipes UI, as well as programmatically using OpenAPI and Terraform.

By default, the GCS ClickPipe will load all files matched by a pattern from the specified bucket into the ClickHouse destination table in a single batch operation. Once the ingestion task completes, the ClickPipe stops automatically. This one-time ingestion mode provides exactly-once semantics, ensuring that each file is processed reliably without duplicates.

When continuous ingestion is enabled, ClickPipes continuously ingests data from the specified path. To determine ingestion order, the GCS ClickPipe relies on the implicit lexicographical order of files.

The GCS ClickPipe assumes files are added to a bucket in lexicographical order, and relies on this implicit order to ingest files sequentially. This means that any new file must be lexically greater than the last ingested file. For example, files named file1 , file2 , and file3 will be ingested sequentially, but if a new file 0 is added to the bucket, it will be ignored because the file name is not lexically greater than the last ingested file.

In this mode, the GCS ClickPipe does an initial load of all files in the specified path, and then polls for new files at a configurable interval (by default, 30 seconds). It is not possible to start ingestion from a specific file or point in time — ClickPipes will always load all files in the specified path.

Object Storage ClickPipes follow the POSIX standard for file pattern matching. All patterns are case-sensitive and match the full path after the bucket name. For better performance, use the most specific pattern possible (e.g., data-2024-*.csv instead of *.csv ).

Pattern Description Example Matches ? Matches exactly one character (excluding / ) data-?.csv data-1.csv , data-a.csv , data-x.csv * Matches zero or more characters (excluding / ) data-*.csv data-1.csv , data-001.csv , data-report.csv , data-.csv **

Recursive Matches zero or more characters (including / ). Enables recursive directory traversal. logs/**/error.log logs/error.log , logs/2024/error.log , logs/2024/01/error.log

Examples:

https://bucket.s3.amazonaws.com/folder/*.csv

https://bucket.s3.amazonaws.com/logs/**/data.json

https://bucket.s3.amazonaws.com/file-?.parquet

https://bucket.s3.amazonaws.com/data-2024-*.csv.gz

Pattern Description Example Alternatives {abc,def} Brace expansion - alternatives {logs,data}/file.csv Create separate ClickPipes for each path. {N..M} Numeric range expansion file-{1..100}.csv Use file-*.csv or file-?.csv .

Examples:

https://bucket.s3.amazonaws.com/{documents-01,documents-02}.json

https://bucket.s3.amazonaws.com/file-{1..100}.csv

https://bucket.s3.amazonaws.com/{logs,metrics}/data.parquet

Various types of failures can occur when ingesting large dataset, which can result in a partial inserts or duplicate data. Object Storage ClickPipes are resilient to insert failures and provides exactly-once semantics. This is accomplished by using temporary "staging" tables. Data is first inserted into the staging tables. If something goes wrong with this insert, the staging table can be truncated and the insert can be retried from a clean state. Only when an insert is completed and successful, the partitions in the staging table are moved to target table. To read more about this strategy, check-out this blog post.

To track which files have been ingested, include the _file virtual column to the column mapping list. The _file virtual column contains the filename of the source object, which can be used to query which files have been processed.

The GCS ClickPipe supports public and private buckets. Requester Pays buckets are not supported.

The roles/storage.objectViewer role must be granted at the bucket level. This role contains the storage.objects.list and `storage.objects.get IAM permissions, which allow ClickPipes to list and fetch objects in the specified bucket.

Note Service account authentication is not currently supported.

To use HMAC keys to authenticate, choose Credentials under Authentication method when setting up your ClickPipe connection. Then, provide the access key (e.g., GOOGTS7C7FUP3AIRVJTE2BCDKINBTES3HC2GY5CBFJDCQ2SYHV6A6XXVTJFSA ) and secret key (e.g., bGoa+V7g/yqDXvKRqq+JTFn4uQZbPiQJo4pf9RzJ ) under Access key and Secret key , respectively.

Follow this guide to create a service account with an HMAC key.

ClickPipes provides sensible defaults that cover the requirements of most use cases. If your use case requires additional fine-tuning, you can adjust the following settings:

Object Storage ClickPipes are scaled based on the minimum ClickHouse service size determined by the configured vertical autoscaling settings. The size of the ClickPipe is determined when the pipe is created. Subsequent changes to the ClickHouse service settings will not affect the ClickPipe size.

To increase the throughput on large ingest jobs, we recommend scaling the ClickHouse service before creating the ClickPipe.

ClickPipes will only attempt to ingest objects that are 10GB or smaller in size. If a file is greater than 10GB, an error will be appended to the ClickPipes dedicated error table.

The GCS ClickPipe uses on the Cloud Storage XML API for interoperability, which requires using the https://storage.googleapis.com/ bucket prefix (instead of gs:// ) and using HMAC keys for authentication.

Materialized views on the target table are also supported. ClickPipes will create staging tables not only for the target table, but also any dependent materialized view.

We do not create staging tables for non-materialized views. This means that if you have a target table with one of more downstream materialized views, those materialized views should avoid selecting data via a view from the target table. Otherwise, you may find that you are missing data in the materialized view.