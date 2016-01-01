Creating your first GCS ClickPipe
The GCS ClickPipe provides a fully-managed and resilient way to ingest data from Google Cloud Storage (GCS). It supports both one-time and continuous ingestion with exactly-once semantics.
GCS ClickPipes can be deployed and managed manually using the ClickPipes UI, as well as programmatically using OpenAPI and Terraform.
Select the data source
1. In ClickHouse Cloud, select Data sources in the main navigation menu and click Create ClickPipe.
2. Click the Google Cloud Storage tile.
Setup your ClickPipe connection
1. To setup a new ClickPipe, you must provide details on how to connect to and authenticate with your object storage service.
2. Click Incoming data. ClickPipes will fetch metadata from your bucket for the next step.
Select data format
The UI will display a list of files in the specified bucket. Select your data format (we currently support a subset of ClickHouse formats) and if you want to enable continuous ingestion. See the "continuous ingest" section in the overview page for more details.
Configure table, schema and settings
In the next step, you can select whether you want to ingest data into a new ClickHouse table or reuse an existing one. Follow the instructions in the screen to modify your table name, schema, and settings. You can see a real-time preview of your changes in the sample table at the top.
You can also customize the advanced settings using the controls provided
Alternatively, you can decide to ingest your data in an existing ClickHouse table. In that case, the UI will allow you to map fields from the source to the ClickHouse fields in the selected destination table.
You can also map virtual columns, like
_path or
_size, to fields.
Configure permissions
Finally, you can configure permissions for the internal ClickPipes user.
Permissions: ClickPipes will create a dedicated user for writing data into a destination table. You can select a role for this internal user using a custom role or one of the predefined role:
Full access: with the full access to the cluster. Required if you use materialized view or Dictionary with the destination table.
Only destination table: with the
INSERTpermissions to the destination table only.
Complete setup
By clicking on "Complete Setup", the system will register your ClickPipe, and you'll be able to see it listed in the summary table.
The summary table provides controls to display sample data from the source or the destination table in ClickHouse
As well as controls to remove the ClickPipe and display a summary of the ingest job.
Congratulations! you have successfully set up your first ClickPipe. If this is a ClickPipe configure for continuous ingestion, it will be continuously running, ingesting data in real-time from your remote data source. Otherwise, it will ingest the batch and complete.