FAQ

Does ClickPipes support GCS buckets prefixed with gs://?

No. For interoperability reasons we ask you to replace your gs:// bucket prefix with https://storage.googleapis.com/.

What permissions does a GCS public bucket require?

allUsers requires appropriate role assignment. The roles/storage.objectViewer role must be granted at the bucket level. This role provides the storage.objects.list permission, which allows ClickPipes to list all objects in the bucket which is required for onboarding and ingestion. This role also includes the storage.objects.get permission, which is required to read or download individual objects in the bucket. See: Google Cloud Access Control for further information.