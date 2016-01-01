FAQ
FAQ
Does ClickPipes support GCS buckets prefixed with
gs://?
No. For interoperability reasons we ask you to replace your
gs:// bucket prefix with
https://storage.googleapis.com/.
What permissions does a GCS public bucket require?
allUsers requires appropriate role assignment. The
roles/storage.objectViewer role must be granted at the bucket level. This role provides the
storage.objects.list permission, which allows ClickPipes to list all objects in the bucket which is required for onboarding and ingestion. This role also includes the
storage.objects.get permission, which is required to read or download individual objects in the bucket. See: Google Cloud Access Control for further information.