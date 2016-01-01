RDS MariaDB source setup guide

This is a step-by-step guide on how to configure your RDS MariaDB instance for replicating its data via the MySQL ClickPipe.

info We also recommend going through the MySQL FAQs here. The FAQs page is being actively updated.

The binary log is a set of log files that contain information about data modifications made to a MySQL server instance. Binary log files are required for replication. Both of the steps below must be followed:

The automated backups feature determines whether binary logging is turned on or off for MySQL. It can be set in the AWS console:

Setting backup retention to a reasonably long value depending on the replication use-case is advisable.

Amazon RDS for MariaDB has a different method of setting binlog retention duration, which is the amount of time a binlog file containing changes is kept. If some changes are not read before the binlog file is removed, replication will be unable to continue. The default value of binlog retention hours is NULL, which means binary logs aren't retained.

To specify the number of hours to retain binary logs on a DB instance, use the mysql.rds_set_configuration function with a binlog retention period long enough for replication to occur. 24 hours is the recommended minimum.

The parameter group can be found when you click on your MariaDB instance in the RDS Console, and then navigate to the Configurations tab.

Upon clicking on the parameter group link, you will be taken to the parameter group link page. You will see an Edit button in the top-right:

Settings binlog_format , binlog_row_metadata and binlog_row_image need to be set as follows:

binlog_format to ROW .

binlog_row_metadata to FULL

binlog_row_image to FULL

Next, click on Save Changes in the top-right. You may need to reboot your instance for the changes to take effect. If you see Pending reboot next to the parameter group link in the Configurations tab of the RDS instance, this is a good indication that a reboot of your instance is needed.

tip If you have a MariaDB cluster, the above parameters would be found in a DB Cluster parameter group and not the DB instance group.

Global Transaction Identifiers (GTIDs) are unique IDs assigned to each committed transaction in MySQL/MariaDB. They simplify binlog replication and make troubleshooting more straightforward. MariaDB enables GTID mode by default, so no user action is needed to use it.

Connect to your RDS MariaDB instance as an admin user and execute the following commands:

Create a dedicated user for ClickPipes: Grant schema permissions. The following example shows permissions for the mysql database. Repeat these commands for each database and host that you want to replicate: Grant replication permissions to the user:

If you want to restrict traffic to your RDS instance, please add the documented static NAT IPs to the Inbound rules of your RDS security group.

To connect to your RDS instance through a private network, you can use AWS PrivateLink. Follow our AWS PrivateLink setup guide for ClickPipes to set up the connection.