Aurora MySQL source setup guide

This is a step-by-step guide on how to configure your Aurora MySQL instance for replicating its data via the MySQL ClickPipe.

The binary log is a set of log files that contain information about data modifications made to an MySQL server instance, and binary log files are required for replication. Both of the below steps must be followed:

The automated backups feature determines whether binary logging is turned on or off for MySQL. It can be set in the AWS console:

Setting backup retention to a reasonably long value depending on the replication use-case is advisable.

The procedure below must be called to ensure availability of binary logs for replication:

If this configuration isn't set, Amazon RDS purges the binary logs as soon as possible, leading to gaps in the binary logs.

If not already configured, make sure to set these in the parameter group:

binlog_format to ROW binlog_row_metadata to FULL binlog_row_image to FULL

tip If you have a MySQL cluster, the above parameters would be found in a DB Cluster parameter group and not the DB instance group.

Connect to your Aurora MySQL instance as an admin user and execute the following commands:

Create a dedicated user for ClickPipes: Grant schema permissions. The following example shows permissions for the mysql database. Repeat these commands for each database and host you want to replicate: Grant replication permissions to the user:

If you want to restrict traffic to your Aurora instance, please add the documented static NAT IPs to the Inbound rules of your Aurora security group as shown below:

To connect to your Aurora instance through a private network, you can use AWS PrivateLink. Follow our AWS PrivateLink setup guide for ClickPipes to set up the connection.