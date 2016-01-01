Removing specific tables from a ClickPipe

In some cases, it makes sense to exclude specific tables from a MySQL ClickPipe - for example, if a table isn't needed for your analytics workload, skipping it can reduce storage and replication costs in ClickHouse.

The first step is to remove the table from the pipe. This can be done by the following steps:

Pause the pipe. Click on Edit Table Settings. Locate your table - this can be done by searching it in the search bar. Deselect the table by clicking on the selected checkbox.