ClickPipes for MySQL: Supported data types
Here is the supported data-type mapping for the MySQL ClickPipe:
|MySQL Type
|ClickHouse type
|Notes
|Enum
|LowCardinality(String)
|Set
|String
|Decimal
|Decimal
|TinyInt
|Int8
|Supports unsigned.
|SmallInt
|Int16
|Supports unsigned.
|MediumInt, Int
|Int32
|Supports unsigned.
|BigInt
|Int64
|Supports unsigned.
|Year
|Int16
|TinyText, Text, MediumText, LongText
|String
|TinyBlob, Blob, MediumBlob, LongBlob
|String
|Char, Varchar
|String
|Binary, VarBinary
|String
|TinyInt(1)
|Bool
|JSON
|String
|MySQL only; MariaDB
json is just an alias for
text with a constraint.
|Geometry & Geometry Types
|String
|WKT (Well-Known Text). WKT may suffer from small precision loss.
|Vector
|Array(Float32)
|MySQL only; MariaDB is adding support soon.
|Float
|Float32
|Precision on ClickHouse may differ from MySQL during initial load due to text protocols.
|Double
|Float64
|Precision on ClickHouse may differ from MySQL during initial load due to text protocols.
|Date
|Date32
|Time
|DateTime64(6)
|The date portion is Unix epoch.
|Datetime, Timestamp
|DateTime64(6)