ClickPipes for MySQL: Supported data types

Here is the supported data-type mapping for the MySQL ClickPipe:

MySQL TypeClickHouse typeNotes
EnumLowCardinality(String)
SetString
DecimalDecimal
TinyIntInt8Supports unsigned.
SmallIntInt16Supports unsigned.
MediumInt, IntInt32Supports unsigned.
BigIntInt64Supports unsigned.
YearInt16
TinyText, Text, MediumText, LongTextString
TinyBlob, Blob, MediumBlob, LongBlobString
Char, VarcharString
Binary, VarBinaryString
TinyInt(1)Bool
JSONStringMySQL only; MariaDB json is just an alias for text with a constraint.
Geometry & Geometry TypesStringWKT (Well-Known Text). WKT may suffer from small precision loss.
VectorArray(Float32)MySQL only; MariaDB is adding support soon.
FloatFloat32Precision on ClickHouse may differ from MySQL during initial load due to text protocols.
DoubleFloat64Precision on ClickHouse may differ from MySQL during initial load due to text protocols.
DateDate32
TimeDateTime64(6)The date portion is Unix epoch.
Datetime, TimestampDateTime64(6)