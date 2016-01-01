ClickPipes for MySQL: Supported data types

Enum LowCardinality(String)

Set String

Decimal Decimal

TinyInt Int8 Supports unsigned.

SmallInt Int16 Supports unsigned.

MediumInt, Int Int32 Supports unsigned.

BigInt Int64 Supports unsigned.

Year Int16

TinyText, Text, MediumText, LongText String

TinyBlob, Blob, MediumBlob, LongBlob String

Char, Varchar String

Binary, VarBinary String

TinyInt(1) Bool

JSON String MySQL only; MariaDB json is just an alias for text with a constraint.

Geometry & Geometry Types String WKT (Well-Known Text). WKT may suffer from small precision loss.

Vector Array(Float32) MySQL only; MariaDB is adding support soon.

Float Float32 Precision on ClickHouse may differ from MySQL during initial load due to text protocols.

Double Float64 Precision on ClickHouse may differ from MySQL during initial load due to text protocols.

Date Date32

Time DateTime64(6) The date portion is Unix epoch.