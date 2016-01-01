Amazon DocumentDB source setup guide
Supported DocumentDB versions
ClickPipes supports DocumentDB version 5.0.
Configure change stream log retention
By default, Amazon DocumentDB has a 3-hour change stream log retention period, while initial load may take much longer depending on existing data volume in your DocumentDB. We recommend setting the change stream log retention to 72 hours or longer to ensure that it is not truncated before the initial snapshot is completed.
Update change stream log retention via AWS Console
- Click
Parameter groupsin the left panel, find the parameter group used by your DocumentDB cluster (if you are using the default parameter group, you will need to create a new parameter group first in order to modify it).
- Search for
change_stream_log_retention_duration, select and edit it to
259200(72 hours)
- Click
Apply Changesto apply the modified parameter group to your DocumentDB cluster immediately. You should see the status of the parameter group transition to
applying, and then to
in-syncwhen the change is applied.
Update change stream log retention via AWS CLI
Alternatively, you can configure this via AWS CLI.
To check the current change stream log retention period:
To set the change stream log retention period to 72 hours:
Configure a database user
Connect to your DocumentDB cluster as an admin user and execute the following command to create a database user for MongoDB CDC ClickPipes:
Make sure to replace
clickpipes_user and
some_secure_password with your desired username and password.
What's next?
You can now create your ClickPipe and start ingesting data from your DocumentDB instance into ClickHouse Cloud. Make sure to note down the connection details you used while setting up your DocumentDB cluster as you will need them during the ClickPipe creation process.