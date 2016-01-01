MongoDB Atlas source setup guide
Configure oplog retention
Minimum oplog retention of 24 hours is required for replication. We recommend setting the oplog retention to 72 hours or longer to ensure that the oplog is not truncated before the initial snapshot is completed. To set the oplog retention via UI:
- Navigate to your cluster's
Overviewtab in the MongoDB Atlas console and click on the
Configurationtab.
- Click
Additional Settingsand scroll down to
More Configuration Options.
- Click
More Configuration Optionsand set the minimum oplog window to
72 hoursor longer.
- Click
Review Changesto review, and then
Apply Changesto deploy the changes.
Configure a database user
Once you are logged in to your MongoDB Atlas console, click
Database Access under the Security tab in the left navigation bar. Click on "Add New Database User".
ClickPipes requires password authentication:
ClickPipes requires a user with the following roles:
readAnyDatabase
clusterMonitor
You can find them in the
Specific Privileges section:
You can further specify the cluster(s)/instance(s) you wish to grant access to ClickPipes user:
What's next?
You can now create your ClickPipe and start ingesting data from your MongoDB instance into ClickHouse Cloud. Make sure to note down the connection details you used while setting up your MongoDB instance as you will need them during the ClickPipe creation process.