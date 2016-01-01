Resyncing a Database ClickPipe

Resync involves the following operations in order:

The existing ClickPipe is dropped, and a new "resync" ClickPipe is kicked off. Thus, changes to source table structures will be picked up when you resync. The resync ClickPipe creates (or replaces) a new set of destination tables which have the same names as the original tables except with a _resync suffix. Initial load is performed on the _resync tables. The _resync tables are then swapped with the original tables. Soft deleted rows are transferred from the original tables to the _resync tables before the swap.

All the settings of the original ClickPipe are retained in the resync ClickPipe. The statistics of the original ClickPipe are cleared in the UI.

Here are a few scenarios:

You may need to perform major schema changes on the source tables which would break the existing ClickPipe and you would need to restart. You can just click Resync after performing the changes. Specifically for Clickhouse, maybe you needed to change the ORDER BY keys on the target tables. You can Resync to re-populate data into the new table with the right sorting key.

Note You can resync multiple times, however please account for the load on the source database when you resync, since initial load with parallel threads is involved each time.

In the Data Sources tab, click on the MongoDB ClickPipe you wish to resync. Head over to the Settings tab. Click on the Resync button.