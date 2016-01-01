ClickPipes for MongoDB FAQ

For direct field access, such as {"user_id": 123} , you can use dot notation:

SELECT doc.user_id as user_id FROM your_table;

For direct field access of nested object fields, such as {"address": { "city": "San Francisco", "state": "CA" }} , use the ^ operator:

SELECT doc.^address.city AS city FROM your_table;

For aggregations, cast the field to the appropriate type with the CAST function or :: syntax:

SELECT sum(doc.shipping.cost::Float32) AS total_shipping_cost FROM t1;

To learn more about working with JSON, see our Working with JSON guide.

MongoDB documents are replicated as JSON type in ClickHouse by default, preserving the nested structure. You have several options to flatten this data. If you want to flatten the data to columns, you can use normal views, materialized views, or query-time access.

Normal Views: Use normal views to encapsulate flattening logic. Materialized Views: For smaller datasets, you can use refreshable materialized with the FINAL modifier to periodically flatten and deduplicate data. For larger datasets, we recommend using incremental materialized views without FINAL to flatten the data in real-time, and then deduplicate data at query time. Query-time Access: Instead of flattening, use dot notation to access nested fields directly in queries.

For detailed examples, see our Working with JSON guide.

We support AWS PrivateLink for connecting to MongoDB databases that don't have a public IP or are in private networks. Azure Private Link and GCP Private Service Connect are currently not supported.

When you delete a database/table from MongoDB, ClickPipes will continue running but the dropped database/table will stop replicating changes. The corresponding tables in ClickHouse is preserved.

Each document change within a transaction is processed individually to ClickHouse. Changes are applied in the order they appear in the oplog; and only committed changes are replicated to ClickHouse. If a MongoDB transaction is rolled back, those changes won't appear in the change stream.

For more examples, see our Working with JSON guide.

This error typically occurs when the oplog is truncated and ClickPipe is unable to resume the change stream at the expected point. To resolve this issue, resync the ClickPipe. To avoid this issue from recurring, we recommend increasing the oplog retention period (or here if you are on a self-managed MongoDB).

We use MongoDB's native Change Streams API to track changes in the database. Change Streams API provides a resumable stream of database changes by leveraging MongoDB's oplog (operations log). ClickPipe uses MongoDB's resume tokens to track the position in the oplog and ensure every change is replicated to ClickHouse.

Which read preference to use depends on your specific use case. If you want to minimize the load on your primary node, we recommend using secondaryPreferred read preference. If you want to optimize ingestion latency, we recommend using primaryPreferred read preference. For more details, see MongoDB documentation.

Yes, the MongoDB ClickPipe supports both Replica Set and Sharded Cluster.