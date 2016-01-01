Skip to main content
ClickPipes for MongoDB: Supported data types

MongoDB stores data records as BSON documents. In ClickPipes, you can configure to ingest BSON documents to ClickHouse as either JSON or JSON String. The following table shows the supported BSON to JSON type mapping:

MongoDB BSON TypeClickHouse JSON TypeNotes
ObjectIdString
StringString
32-bit integerInt64
64-bit integerInt64
DoubleFloat64
BooleanBool
DateStringISO 8601 format
Regular Expression{Options: String, Pattern: String}MongoDB regex with fixed fields: Options (regex flags) and Pattern (regex pattern)
Timestamp{T: Int64, I: Int64}MongoDB internal timestamp format with fixed fields: T (timestamp) and I (increment)
Decimal128String
ArrayArray(Nullable(String))
Binary dataArray(Nullable(Int64))Array of byte values
JavaScriptString
NullNull
ObjectDynamicEach nested field is mapped recursively