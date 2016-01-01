Adding specific tables to a ClickPipe
There are scenarios where it would be useful to add specific tables to a pipe. This becomes a common necessity as your transactional or analytical workload scales.
Steps to add specific tables to a ClickPipe
This can be done by the following steps:
- Pause the pipe.
- Click on Edit Table settings.
- Locate your table - this can be done by searching it in the search bar.
- Select the table by clicking on the checkbox.
- Click update.
- Upon successful update, the pipe will have statuses
Setup,
Snapshotand
Runningin that order. The table's initial load can be tracked in the Tables tab.