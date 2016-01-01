Ingesting data from MongoDB to ClickHouse (using CDC)

Info Currently, ingesting data from MongoDB to ClickHouse Cloud via ClickPipes is in Private Preview.

Note In the ClickHouse Cloud console and documentation, "table" and "collection" are used interchangeably for MongoDB.

You can use ClickPipes to ingest data from your MongoDB database into ClickHouse Cloud. The source MongoDB database can be hosted on-premises or in the cloud using services like MongoDB Atlas.

To get started, you first need to ensure that your MongoDB database is correctly configured for replication. The configuration steps depend on how you're deploying MongoDB, so please follow the relevant guide below:

Once your source MongoDB database is set up, you can continue creating your ClickPipe.

In the ClickHouse Cloud console, navigate to your ClickHouse Cloud Service.

Select the Data Sources button on the left-side menu and click on "Set up a ClickPipe".

Select the MongoDB CDC tile.

Fill in the connection details for your source MongoDB database which you configured in the prerequisites step. Info Before you start adding your connection details make sure that you have whitelisted ClickPipes IP addresses in your firewall rules. On the following page you can find a list of ClickPipes IP addresses. For more information refer to the source MongoDB setup guides linked at the top of this page.

You can specify SSH tunneling details if your source MongoDB database is not publicly accessible.

Enable the "Use SSH Tunnelling" toggle. Fill in the SSH connection details. To use Key-based authentication, click on "Revoke and generate key pair" to generate a new key pair and copy the generated public key to your SSH server under ~/.ssh/authorized_keys . Click on "Verify Connection" to verify the connection.

Note Make sure to whitelist ClickPipes IP addresses in your firewall rules for the SSH bastion host so that ClickPipes can establish the SSH tunnel.

Once the connection details are filled in, click Next .

You can configure the advanced settings if needed. A brief description of each setting is provided below:

Sync interval : This is the interval at which ClickPipes will poll the source database for changes. This has an implication on the destination ClickHouse service, for cost-sensitive users we recommend to keep this at a higher value (over 3600 ).

: This is the interval at which ClickPipes will poll the source database for changes. This has an implication on the destination ClickHouse service, for cost-sensitive users we recommend to keep this at a higher value (over ). Pull batch size : The number of rows to fetch in a single batch. This is a best effort setting and may not be respected in all cases.

: The number of rows to fetch in a single batch. This is a best effort setting and may not be respected in all cases. Snapshot number of tables in parallel: This is the number of tables that will be fetched in parallel during the initial snapshot. This is useful when you have a large number of tables and you want to control the number of tables fetched in parallel.

Here you can select the destination database for your ClickPipe. You can either select an existing database or create a new one. You can select the tables you want to replicate from the source MongoDB database. While selecting the tables, you can also choose to rename the tables in the destination ClickHouse database.

Select the "Full access" role from the permissions dropdown and click "Complete Setup".

Once you've set up your ClickPipe to replicate data from MongoDB to ClickHouse Cloud, you can focus on how to query and model your data for optimal performance.