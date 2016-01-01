Kinesis Role-Based Access

This article demonstrates how ClickPipes customers can leverage role-based access to authenticate with Amazon Kinesis and access their data streams securely.

To follow this guide, you will need:

An active ClickHouse Cloud service

An AWS account

Before diving into the setup for secure Kinesis access, it's important to understand the mechanism. Here's an overview of how ClickPipes can access Amazon Kinesis streams by assuming a role within customers' AWS accounts.

Using this approach, customers can manage all access to their Kinesis data streams in a single place (the IAM policy of the assumed-role) without having to modify each stream's access policy individually.

Login to your ClickHouse cloud account.

Select the ClickHouse service you want to create the integration

Select the Settings tab

Scroll down to the Network security information section at the bottom of the page

Copy the Service role ID (IAM) value belong to the service as shown below.

