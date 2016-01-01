Kinesis Role-Based Access
This article demonstrates how ClickPipes customers can leverage role-based access to authenticate with Amazon Kinesis and access their data streams securely.
Prerequisites
To follow this guide, you will need:
- An active ClickHouse Cloud service
- An AWS account
Introduction
Before diving into the setup for secure Kinesis access, it's important to understand the mechanism. Here's an overview of how ClickPipes can access Amazon Kinesis streams by assuming a role within customers' AWS accounts.
Using this approach, customers can manage all access to their Kinesis data streams in a single place (the IAM policy of the assumed-role) without having to modify each stream's access policy individually.
Setup
Obtaining the ClickHouse service IAM role Arn
-
- Login to your ClickHouse cloud account.
-
- Select the ClickHouse service you want to create the integration
-
- Select the Settings tab
-
- Scroll down to the Network security information section at the bottom of the page
-
- Copy the Service role ID (IAM) value belong to the service as shown below.
Setting up IAM assume role
Manually create IAM role.
-
- Login to your AWS Account in the web browser with an IAM user that has permission to create & manage IAM role.
-
- Browse to IAM Service Console
-
- Create a new IAM role with Trusted Entity Type of
AWS account. Note that the name of the IAM role must start with
ClickHouseAccessRole-for this to work.
i. Configure the Trust Policy
The trust policy allows the ClickHouse IAM role to assume this role. Replace
{ClickHouse_IAM_ARN}with the IAM Role ARN from your ClickHouse service (obtained in the previous step).
ii. Configure the Permission Policy
The permission policy grants access to your Kinesis stream. Replace the following placeholders:
{REGION}: Your AWS region (e.g.,
us-east-1)
{ACCOUNT_ID}: Your AWS account ID
{STREAM_NAME}: Your Kinesis stream name
- Create a new IAM role with Trusted Entity Type of
-
- Copy the new IAM Role Arn after creation. This is what is needed to access your Kinesis stream.