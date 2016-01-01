Reference

Name Logo Type Status Description Apache Kafka Streaming Stable Configure ClickPipes and start ingesting streaming data from Apache Kafka into ClickHouse Cloud. Confluent Cloud Streaming Stable Unlock the combined power of Confluent and ClickHouse Cloud through our direct integration. Redpanda Streaming Stable Configure ClickPipes and start ingesting streaming data from Redpanda into ClickHouse Cloud. AWS MSK Streaming Stable Configure ClickPipes and start ingesting streaming data from AWS MSK into ClickHouse Cloud. Azure Event Hubs Streaming Stable Configure ClickPipes and start ingesting streaming data from Azure Event Hubs into ClickHouse Cloud. WarpStream Streaming Stable Configure ClickPipes and start ingesting streaming data from WarpStream into ClickHouse Cloud.

The following standard ClickHouse data types are currently supported in ClickPipes:

Base numeric types - [U]Int8/16/32/64 and Float32/64

Large integer types - [U]Int128/256

Decimal Types

Boolean

String

FixedString

Date, Date32

DateTime, DateTime64 (UTC timezones only)

Enum8/Enum16

UUID

IPv4

IPv6

all ClickHouse LowCardinality types

Map with keys and values using any of the above types (including Nullables)

Tuple and Array with elements using any of the above types (including Nullables, one level depth only)

ClickPipes supports all Avro Primitive and Complex types, and all Avro Logical types except time-millis , time-micros , local-timestamp-millis , local_timestamp-micros , and duration . Avro record types are converted to Tuple, array types to Array, and map to Map (string keys only). In general the conversions listed here are available. We recommend using exact type matching for Avro numeric types, as ClickPipes does not check for overflow or precision loss on type conversion.

Nullable types in Avro are defined by using a Union schema of (T, null) or (null, T) where T is the base Avro type. During schema inference, such unions will be mapped to a ClickHouse "Nullable" column. Note that ClickHouse does not support Nullable(Array) , Nullable(Map) , or Nullable(Tuple) types. Avro null unions for these types will be mapped to non-nullable versions (Avro Record types are mapped to a ClickHouse named Tuple). Avro "nulls" for these types will be inserted as:

An empty Array for a null Avro array

An empty Map for a null Avro Map

A named Tuple with all default/zero values for a null Avro Record

Experimental feature.

Variant type support is automatic if your Cloud service is running ClickHouse 25.3 or later. Otherwise, you will have to submit a support ticket to enable it on your service.

ClickPipes supports the Variant type in the following circumstances:

Avro Unions. If your Avro schema contains a union with multiple non-null types, ClickPipes will infer the appropriate variant type. Variant types are not otherwise supported for Avro data.

JSON fields. You can manually specify a Variant type (such as Variant(String, Int64, DateTime) ) for any JSON field in the source data stream. Because of the way ClickPipes determines the correct variant subtype to use, only one integer or datetime type can be used in the Variant definition - for example, Variant(Int64, UInt32) is not supported.

JSON type support is automatic if your Cloud service is running ClickHouse 25.3 or later. Otherwise, you will have to submit a support ticket to enable it on your service.

ClickPipes support the JSON type in the following circumstances:

Avro Record types can always be assigned to a JSON column.

Avro String and Bytes types can be assigned to a JSON column if the column actually holds JSON String objects.

JSON fields that are always a JSON object can be assigned to a JSON destination column.

Note that you will have to manually change the destination column to the desired JSON type, including any fixed or skipped paths.

The following virtual columns are supported for Kafka compatible streaming data sources. When creating a new destination table virtual columns can be added by using the Add Column button.

Name Description Recommended Data Type _key Kafka Message Key String _timestamp Kafka Timestamp (Millisecond precision) DateTime64(3) _partition Kafka Partition Int32 _offset Kafka Offset Int64 _topic Kafka Topic String _header_keys Parallel array of keys in the record Headers Array(String) _header_values Parallel array of headers in the record Headers Array(String) _raw_message Full Kafka Message String