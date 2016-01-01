Creating your first BigQuery ClickPipe

Private preview in ClickHouse Cloud Private preview in ClickHouse Cloud

The BigQuery ClickPipe provides a fully-managed and resilient way to ingest data from BigQuery into ClickHouse Cloud. In Private Preview, it supports the initial load replication method to help you bulk load BigQuery datasets for exploration and protyping. CDC will be supported in the future — in the meantime, we recommend using the Google Cloud Storage ClickPipe to continuously sync BigQuery data exports into ClickHouse Cloud once the initial load is completed.

BigQuery ClickPipes can be deployed and managed manually using the ClickPipes UI, as well as programmatically using OpenAPI and Terraform.

You must have privileges to manage service accounts and IAM roles in your GCP project, or get assistance from an administrator. We recommend creating a dedicated service account with the minimum required set of permissions following the official documentation.

The initial load process requires a user-provided Google Cloud Storage (GCS) bucket for staging. We recommend creating a dedicated bucket for your ClickPipe following the official documentation. In the future, the intermediary bucket will be provided and managed by ClickPipes.