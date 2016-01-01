Integrating with ClickHouse Cloud

ClickPipes is a managed integration platform that makes ingesting data from a diverse set of sources as simple as clicking a few buttons. Designed for the most demanding workloads, ClickPipes's robust and scalable architecture ensures consistent performance and reliability. ClickPipes can be used for long-term streaming needs or one-time data loading job.

Name Logo Type Status Description Apache Kafka Streaming Stable Configure ClickPipes and start ingesting streaming data from Apache Kafka into ClickHouse Cloud. Confluent Cloud Streaming Stable Unlock the combined power of Confluent and ClickHouse Cloud through our direct integration. Redpanda Streaming Stable Configure ClickPipes and start ingesting streaming data from Redpanda into ClickHouse Cloud. AWS MSK Streaming Stable Configure ClickPipes and start ingesting streaming data from AWS MSK into ClickHouse Cloud. Azure Event Hubs Streaming Stable Configure ClickPipes and start ingesting streaming data from Azure Event Hubs into ClickHouse Cloud. WarpStream Streaming Stable Configure ClickPipes and start ingesting streaming data from WarpStream into ClickHouse Cloud. Amazon S3 Object Storage Stable Configure ClickPipes to ingest large volumes of data from object storage. Google Cloud Storage Object Storage Stable Configure ClickPipes to ingest large volumes of data from object storage. Amazon Kinesis Streaming Stable Configure ClickPipes and start ingesting streaming data from Amazon Kinesis into ClickHouse cloud. Postgres DBMS Public Beta Configure ClickPipes and start ingesting data from Postgres into ClickHouse Cloud.

More connectors will get added to ClickPipes, you can find out more by contacting us.

The following are the static NAT IPs (separated by region) that ClickPipes uses to connect to your external services. Add your related instance region IPs to your IP allow list to allow traffic. If your instance region is not listed here, it will fall to the default region:

eu-central-1 for EU regions

for EU regions us-east-1 for instances in us-east-1

for instances in us-east-2 for other all regions

ClickHouse Cloud region IP Addresses eu-central-1 18.195.233.217 , 3.127.86.90 , 35.157.23.2 , 18.197.167.47 , 3.122.25.29 , 52.28.148.40 us-east-2 3.131.130.196 , 3.23.172.68 , 3.20.208.150 , 3.132.20.192 , 18.119.76.110 , 3.134.185.180 us-east-1 54.82.38.199 , 3.90.133.29 , 52.5.177.8 , 3.227.227.145 , 3.216.6.184 , 54.84.202.92 , 3.131.130.196 , 3.23.172.68 , 3.20.208.150

ClickHouse Cloud provides sensible defaults for most of the use cases. However, if you need to adjust some ClickHouse settings for the ClickPipes destination tables, a dedicated role for ClickPipes is the most flexible solution. Steps:

create a custom role CREATE ROLE my_clickpipes_role SETTINGS ... . See CREATE ROLE syntax for details. add the custom role to ClickPipes user on step Details and Settings during the ClickPipes creation.

ClickPipes will create a table next to your destination table with the postfix <destination_table_name>_clickpipes_error . This table will contain any errors from the operations of your ClickPipe (network, connectivity, etc.) and also any data that don't conform to the schema. The error table has a TTL of 7 days. If ClickPipes cannot connect to a data source or destination after 15min., ClickPipes instance stops and stores an appropriate message in the error table (providing the ClickHouse instance is available).