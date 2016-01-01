Integrating with ClickHouse Cloud
Introduction
ClickPipes is a managed integration platform that makes ingesting data from a diverse set of sources as simple as clicking a few buttons. Designed for the most demanding workloads, ClickPipes's robust and scalable architecture ensures consistent performance and reliability. ClickPipes can be used for long-term streaming needs or one-time data loading job.
Supported Data Sources
|Name
|Logo
|Type
|Status
|Description
|Apache Kafka
|Streaming
|Stable
|Configure ClickPipes and start ingesting streaming data from Apache Kafka into ClickHouse Cloud.
|Confluent Cloud
|Streaming
|Stable
|Unlock the combined power of Confluent and ClickHouse Cloud through our direct integration.
|Redpanda
|Streaming
|Stable
|Configure ClickPipes and start ingesting streaming data from Redpanda into ClickHouse Cloud.
|AWS MSK
|Streaming
|Stable
|Configure ClickPipes and start ingesting streaming data from AWS MSK into ClickHouse Cloud.
|Azure Event Hubs
|Streaming
|Stable
|Configure ClickPipes and start ingesting streaming data from Azure Event Hubs into ClickHouse Cloud.
|WarpStream
|Streaming
|Stable
|Configure ClickPipes and start ingesting streaming data from WarpStream into ClickHouse Cloud.
|Amazon S3
|Object Storage
|Stable
|Configure ClickPipes to ingest large volumes of data from object storage.
|Google Cloud Storage
|Object Storage
|Stable
|Configure ClickPipes to ingest large volumes of data from object storage.
|Amazon Kinesis
|Streaming
|Stable
|Configure ClickPipes and start ingesting streaming data from Amazon Kinesis into ClickHouse cloud.
|Postgres
|DBMS
|Public Beta
|Configure ClickPipes and start ingesting data from Postgres into ClickHouse Cloud.
More connectors will get added to ClickPipes, you can find out more by contacting us.
List of Static IPs
The following are the static NAT IPs (separated by region) that ClickPipes uses to connect to your external services. Add your related instance region IPs to your IP allow list to allow traffic. If your instance region is not listed here, it will fall to the default region:
- eu-central-1 for EU regions
- us-east-1 for instances in
us-east-1
- us-east-2 for other all regions
|ClickHouse Cloud region
|IP Addresses
|eu-central-1
18.195.233.217,
3.127.86.90,
35.157.23.2,
18.197.167.47,
3.122.25.29,
52.28.148.40
|us-east-2
3.131.130.196,
3.23.172.68,
3.20.208.150,
3.132.20.192,
18.119.76.110,
3.134.185.180
|us-east-1
54.82.38.199,
3.90.133.29,
52.5.177.8,
3.227.227.145,
3.216.6.184,
54.84.202.92,
3.131.130.196,
3.23.172.68,
3.20.208.150
Adjusting ClickHouse settings
ClickHouse Cloud provides sensible defaults for most of the use cases. However, if you need to adjust some ClickHouse settings for the ClickPipes destination tables, a dedicated role for ClickPipes is the most flexible solution. Steps:
- create a custom role
CREATE ROLE my_clickpipes_role SETTINGS .... See CREATE ROLE syntax for details.
- add the custom role to ClickPipes user on step
Details and Settingsduring the ClickPipes creation.
Error reporting
ClickPipes will create a table next to your destination table with the postfix
<destination_table_name>_clickpipes_error. This table will contain any errors from the operations of your ClickPipe (network, connectivity, etc.) and also any data that don't conform to the schema. The error table has a TTL of 7 days.
If ClickPipes cannot connect to a data source or destination after 15min., ClickPipes instance stops and stores an appropriate message in the error table (providing the ClickHouse instance is available).
F.A.Q
-
What is ClickPipes?
ClickPipes is a ClickHouse Cloud feature that makes it easy for users to connect their ClickHouse services to external data sources, specifically Kafka. With ClickPipes for Kafka, users can easily continuously load data into ClickHouse, making it available for real-time analytics.
-
Does ClickPipes support data transformation?
Yes, ClickPipes supports basic data transformation by exposing the DDL creation. You can then apply more advanced transformations to the data as it is loaded into its destination table in a ClickHouse Cloud service leveraging ClickHouse's materialized views feature.
-
Does using ClickPipes incur an additional cost?
ClickPipes is billed on two dimensions: Ingested Data and Compute. The full details of the pricing are available on this page. Running ClickPipes might also generate an indirect compute and storage cost on the destination ClickHouse Cloud service similar to any ingest workload.
-
Is there a way to handle errors or failures when using ClickPipes for Kafka?
Yes, ClickPipes for Kafka will automatically retry case of failures when consuming data from Kafka. ClickPipes also supports enabling a dedicated error table that will hold errors and malformed data for 7 days.