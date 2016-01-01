Bringing Azure Data into ClickHouse
Microsoft Azure offers a wide range of tools to store, transform, and analyze data. However, in many scenarios, ClickHouse can provide significantly better performance for low-latency querying and processing of huge datasets. In addition, ClickHouse's columnar storage and compression can greatly reduce the cost of querying large volumes of analytical data compared to general-purpose Azure databases.
In this section of the docs, we will explore two ways to ingest data from Microsoft Azure into ClickHouse:
|Method
|Description
|Using the
azureBlobStorage Table Function
|Involves using ClickHouse's
azureBlobStorage Table Function to transfer data directly from Azure Blob Storage.
|Using the ClickHouse HTTP interface
|Uses the ClickHouse HTTP interface as a data source within Azure Data Factory, allowing you to copy data or use it in data flow activities as part of your pipelines.