Bringing Azure Data into ClickHouse
|Page
|Description
|Overview
|Overview of the two approaches used for bringing Azure Data into ClickHouse
|Using ClickHouse's azureBlobStorage table function
|Option 1 - an efficient and straightforward way to copy data from Azure Blob Storage or Azure Data Lake Storage into ClickHouse using the
azureBlobStorage table function
|Using ClickHouse's HTTP interface
|Option 2 - instead of having ClickHouse pull the data from Azure, have Azure Data Factory push the data to ClickHouse using it's HTTP interface