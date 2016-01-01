Skip to main content
Bringing Azure Data into ClickHouse

OverviewOverview of the two approaches used for bringing Azure Data into ClickHouse
Using ClickHouse's azureBlobStorage table functionOption 1 - an efficient and straightforward way to copy data from Azure Blob Storage or Azure Data Lake Storage into ClickHouse using the azureBlobStorage table function
Using ClickHouse's HTTP interfaceOption 2 - instead of having ClickHouse pull the data from Azure, have Azure Data Factory push the data to ClickHouse using it's HTTP interface