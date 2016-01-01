Connect Artie to ClickHouse

Artie is fully managed real-time data streaming platform that replicates production data into ClickHouse, unlocking customer-facing analytics, operational workflows, and Agentic AI in production.

Artie is the modern data infrastructure layer for the AI era — a fully managed real-time data streaming platform that keeps production data continuously in sync with your warehouse.

As companies activate their warehouses for real-time AI workloads, operational analytics, and customer-facing data products, they're standardizing on infrastructure that's fast, reliable, and built for scale.

We give companies the kind of streaming pipelines and deep observability that Netflix, DoorDash, and Instacart built in-house, without hiring 10+ engineers and spending 1-2 years on platform work. Artie automates the entire ingestion lifecycle — change capture, merges, backfills, and observability — with zero engineering maintenance and deploys in minutes.

Leaders like ClickUp, Substack, and Alloy use Artie not just to solve today's pipeline issues, but to future-proof their data stack as their AI strategy accelerates.

Create an Artie account Visit artie.com/contact and complete the form to request access. Find your ClickHouse credentials After creating a service in ClickHouse Cloud, find the following required settings: To connect to ClickHouse with HTTP(S) you need this information: Parameter(s) Description HOST and PORT Typically, the port is 8443 when using TLS or 8123 when not using TLS. DATABASE NAME Out of the box, there is a database named default , use the name of the database that you want to connect to. USERNAME and PASSWORD Out of the box, the username is default . Use the username appropriate for your use case. The details for your ClickHouse Cloud service are available in the ClickHouse Cloud console. Select a service and click Connect: Choose HTTPS. Connection details are displayed in an example curl command. If you are using self-managed ClickHouse, the connection details are set by your ClickHouse administrator. Create a new pipeline in Artie Head over to Artie with the information you have gathered from previous steps and create a new pipeline by following a 3 step process. Connect your source - Configure your source database (Postgres, MySQL, Events API, etc) Choose the tables you want to replicate - Select which tables to sync to ClickHouse Connect your destination - Enter your ClickHouse credentials

If you have any questions, please refer to our ClickHouse docs or reach out to the team at [email protected].

Analytics Portal

Pipeline and table specific monitors

Daily schema change notifications