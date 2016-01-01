Spark JDBC

One of the most used data sources supported by Spark is JDBC. In this section, we will provide details on how to use the ClickHouse official JDBC connector with Spark.

When using Spark JDBC, Spark reads the data using a single partition. To achieve higher concurrency, you must specify partitionColumn , lowerBound , upperBound , and numPartitions , which describe how to partition the table when reading in parallel from multiple workers. Please visit Apache Spark's official documentation for more information on JDBC configurations.