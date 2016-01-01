Integrating Apache Spark with ClickHouse

Apache Spark Apache Spark™ is a multi-language engine for executing data engineering, data science, and machine learning on single-node machines or clusters.

There are two main ways to connect Apache Spark and ClickHouse:

Spark Connector - the Spark connector implements the DataSourceV2 and has its own Catalog management. As of today, this is the recommended way to integrate ClickHouse and Spark. Spark JDBC - Integrate Spark and ClickHouse using a JDBC data source.

Both solutions have been successfully tested and are fully compatible with various APIs, including Java, Scala, PySpark, and Spark SQL.